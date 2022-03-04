Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Screen_Shot_2022_02_26_at_10.37.14_PM.png
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: San Juan captures 2A boys basketball crown
By David Anderson
Feb 26, 2022 10:39 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2020_01_20_at_6.48.14_PM.0__5_.png
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: San Juan and Enterprise roll on to 2A state finals
By David Anderson
Feb 25, 2022 11:19 p.m. MST
Rowland Hall’s Samuel Andrew snags a rebound while South Sevier’s Keagan Heath applies pressure.
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: 2A state quarterfinal roundup — Kanab upsets Millard, remaining top seeds move on
By David Anderson
Feb 24, 2022 7:13 p.m. MST
merlin_2904620.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: RPI rankings Saturday update — Davis reclaims top spot in 6A, Olympus the new No. 1 in 5A
By James Edward
Feb 5, 2022 1:26 p.m. MST
merlin_2905136.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: RPI rankings Wednesday update — top spots remain unchanged
By James Edward
Feb 2, 2022 10:55 a.m. MST
A photo showing Corner Canyon’s Devin Brown, Lehi’s Isaac Terrell, Ridgeline’s Kaden Cox, Grantsville’s Gabe Mouritsen, San Juan’s Jensen Grover and Duchesne’s Garett Fabrizio&nbsp;
High School Football
High school football: Deseret News Players of the Year were a nightmare for opponents in 2021
Corner Canyon’s Devin Brown, Lehi’s Isaac Terrell, Ridgeline’s Kaden Cox, Grantsville’s Gabe Mouritsen, San Juan’s Jensen Grover and Duchesne’s Garett Fabrizio are the 2021 Deseret News football Players of the Year.
By James Edward
Dec 16, 2021 6 a.m. MST
Utah high school basketball tips off this week in the 3A/2A/1A ranks.
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: 3A/2A/1A season tips off this week, Juan Diego, San Juan, Panguitch tabbed preseason favorites
By James Edward
Nov 15, 2021 9:55 a.m. MST
merlin_2895407.jpg
High School Football
High school football: San Juan dethrones Beaver to take over as king of 2A mountain
By James Edward
Nov 13, 2021 5:49 p.m. MST
San Juan High School celebrates its 2A semifinal win over Summit Academy.
High School Football
High school football: Top seed San Juan wallops Summit Academy to march into 2A championship game
By James Edward
Nov 6, 2021 1:50 p.m. MDT
Delta’s Brayden Gonder is the Deseret News 3A boys soccer Player of the Year.
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2021 3A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 9:01 a.m. MDT
Grantsville High School pitcher August Cowan is the Deseret News 3A softball Player of the Year.
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 3A All-State team
The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:01 a.m. MDT
from_Amber_Allred.jpg
Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 3A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:32 a.m. MDT
120320_GirlsBB_V_Judge_Hillcrest_1346.jpg
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 3A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:02 p.m. MDT
boys_pic_A.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: San Juan upsets Grantsville in 3A semifinals, will face Juab in title game
By David Anderson
Feb 26, 2021 11:40 p.m. MST
merlin_2228827.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 3A team-by-team preseason capsules
Richfield, Grantsville and Manti open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 3A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 1:30 p.m. MST
AdobeStock_4611118.0.0_2.0.0.0.jpeg
High School Sports
3A/2A high school football takeaways: Juab beats North Sanpete in 3A showdown, Summit Academy wins thriller, North Sevier earns rare win
By Joe Coles
Sept 26, 2020 7:18 a.m. MDT
merlin_2826691.jpg
Sports
Top performances of Week 1 in Utah high school football
By James Edward
Aug 19, 2020 10:16 a.m. MDT
AdobeStock_4611118.0.jpeg
Sports
3A/2A high school football takeaways: Plenty of close games as high school football returns
By Joe Coles
Aug 15, 2020 8:40 a.m. MDT
pjimage__2_.jpg
High School Sports
Richfield, San Juan the front runners in 3A’s oft-forgotten Region 12
Richfield was Region 12 runner-up last season, but first-year coach Ryan Shaddix’s team is loaded with returning starters
By James Edward
July 28, 2020 5:11 p.m. MDT
san_juan_logo.jpg
Sports
High school football: San Juan Broncos 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the San Juan Broncos football team heading into the 2020 season.
By Joe Coles
July 26, 2020 8 a.m. MDT
merlin_2228827.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News boys basketball 3A all-state team
By James Edward
March 26, 2020 8:02 a.m. MDT
merlin_1666113.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News girls basketball 3A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2020 8:02 a.m. MDT
merlin_787960.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: 3A state tournament quarterfinals capsules (+predictions)
By Joe Coles
Feb 17, 2020 10:59 a.m. MST
merlin_1113663.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: 3A state tournament quarterfinals capsules (+ predictions)
By Trent Wood
Feb 17, 2020 10:01 a.m. MST
JTK_9981.jpeg
Sports
High school football: 2019 3A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 3A All-State Football Team, featuring MVP, first team, second team and honorable mention
By James Edward
Dec 17, 2019 8 a.m. MST
merlin_16855.jpg
Sports
High school volleyball: 2019 3A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 3A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.
By James Edward
Dec 10, 2019 8:02 a.m. MST
Shutterstockfootball.0.0.jpeg
Sports
MountainStar Healthcare Star Athletes of Week 5
Athletes from Corner Canyon, San Juan, Northridge, Woods Cross, American Fork, Lone Peak and Riverton have great weeks
By James Edward
Sept 16, 2019 6:52 p.m. MDT
