This frame grab from video provided by C-SPAN2, shows the floor of the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, as the Senate acted decisively to override President Barack Obama's veto of Sept. 11 legislation, setting the stage for
U.S. & World
Obama saw override coming, but still it stung
The White House saw it coming, but still it stung.
By Associated Press
Sept 29, 2016 7:24 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Saudi Arabia has ways to hit back at 9/11 lawsuit effort
Saudi Arabia and its allies are warning that U.S. legislation allowing the kingdom to be sued for the 9/11 attacks will have negative repercussions.
By Associated Press
Sept 28, 2016 11:58 a.m. MDT
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2016 file photo, Defense Secretary Ash Carter, accompanied by Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Legislation that would allow the families of Sept. 11 victims to sue the government
U.S. & World
Defense chief: 9/11 bill could be devastating to US military
Legislation that would allow the families of Sept. 11 victims to sue the government of Saudi Arabia for allegedly backing the terrorists who carried out the attacks could be devastating to the U.S. military, according to Defense Secretary Ash Carter.
By Associated Press
Sept 27, 2016 1:40 p.m. MDT
FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016, file photo, an American flag flies over Capitol Hill in Washington. A group of six Gulf Arab countries expressed "deep concern" Monday over a bill passed by the U.S. Congress that would allow families of Sept. 11 vic
U.S. & World
Gulf states hit back at Sept. 11 Saudi lawsuit legislation
A group of six Gulf Arab countries expressed “deep concern” Monday over a bill passed by the U.S. Congress that would allow families of Sept. 11 victims to sue the government of Saudi Arabia over the attacks.
By Associated Press
Sept 12, 2016 8:20 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Hillary Clinton’s health re-emerges as issue in ’16 campaign (+video)
Hillary Clinton’s stumbles as she left Sunday’s 9/11 memorial ceremony put her health at the forefront of a presidential campaign in which the two major party nominees are among the oldest ever and have disclosed a limited amount of information about their medical history.
By Associated Press
Sept 11, 2016 4:35 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
On 15th anniversary of 9/11, ‘the grief never goes away’
The U.S. marked the 15th anniversary of 9/11 on Sunday, with victims’ relatives reading their names and reflecting on a loss that still felt as immediate to them as it was indelible for the nation.
By Associated Press
Sept 11, 2016 10:59 a.m. MDT
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, center, accompanied by Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, and Rep. Joseph Crowley, D-N.Y., second from left, speaks with New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, center right, during a ceremony at the Sept. 11 memor
U.S. & World
Clinton recovering after health episode, cancels Calif. trip (+video)
An ill Hillary Clinton abruptly left a 9/11 anniversary ceremony Sunday and needed to be held up by three people before she appeared to stumble off a curb and was helped into a van. Several hours later, her campaign revealed she had been diagnosed with pneumonia on Friday and advised to rest.
By Associated Press
Sept 11, 2016 9:45 a.m. MDT
FILE - This June 16, 2016, file photo, shows an exterior view of the Capitol Building in Washington. The House is slated to vote Sept. 9 on a bipartisan bill that would allow families of Sept. 11 victims to sue the government of Saudi Arabia, setting the
U.S. & World
House passes Sept. 11 legislation as Obama veto threat looms
Approval of a bipartisan bill that would allow families of Sept. 11 victims to sue the government of Saudi Arabia puts Congress on a collision course with President Barack Obama on the eve of the 15th anniversary of the attacks.
By Associated Press
Sept 9, 2016 10 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Vanished flag from famous 9/11 photo returns to ground zero
An American flag raised at ground zero on Sept. 11 in a defining moment of patriotic resolve took its place at the site Thursday after disappearing for over a decade.
By Associated Press
Sept 8, 2016 2:38 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
World Trade Center mall re-opens, shows progress since 9/11
The re-opening of the World Trade Center mall Tuesday, is expected to help transform downtown Manhattan shopping and illustrate how much progress has been made in rebuilding and revitalizing the area since the 9/11 attacks.
By Associated Press
Aug 16, 2016 11:35 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
9/11 museum stages major exhibition: art rife with reality
To mark the 15th anniversary of the terror attacks, the 9/11 memorial museum is staging a major special exhibition. It features artists who have transformed a day of terror — often with personal links — into works of both grief and tenderness.
By Associated Press
July 13, 2016 10:23 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Newly found blood vials allow for funeral of 9/11 fire chief
Thousands of firefighters in their dress blues stood at attention and saluted Friday as a flag-draped casket passed carrying two tiny vials of blood, the only known remains of a comrade who died in the Sept. 11 attacks.
By Associated Press
June 17, 2016 6:47 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Amputee from 9/11 attacks wins 7 medals at Invictus Games
Sarah Rudder was on the verge of a key promotion in the U.S. Marines on Sept. 11, 2001, when the terrorist attacks struck and eventually left her without a leg.
By Associated Press
May 11, 2016 7:42 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Trump threatens to sue Cruz unless his GOP rival apologizes
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Monday threatened to sue rival Ted Cruz, challenging his eligibility to serve in the White House unless the Texas senator stops airing what Trump calls “false ads” and retracts what the billionaire real estate mogul called a series of lies.
By Associated Press
Feb 15, 2016 3:45 p.m. MST
A steel beam that had pieces cut out by construction workers is stored in an almost empty hanger at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2015. The beam is one of the last remnants of a host of artifacts recovered after the
U.S. & World
Government agency’s last remnants of 9/11 being given away
Inside an aircraft hangar at Kennedy Airport, stacks of shirts sit neatly folded on a shelf, price tags still attached. But they are caked in dust and will never be sold. Mannequins, dressed in Victoria’s Secret tops, stand as if beckoning to shoppers long gone.
By Associated Press
Dec 15, 2015 6:44 p.m. MST
U.S. President Barack Obama gestures to journalists following a news conference at the end of the G-20 summit in Antalya, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 16, 2015. The Paris terror attacks have sparked widespread calls from congressional Republicans to end or limit
U.S. & World
US refugee quandary: Immigrant legacy vs 9/11-era fears
The Paris attacks are rapidly weakening U.S. support for bringing in thousands more Syrian refugees, as pressure grows in Congress and the Republican presidential campaign to reverse course and governors once open to resettlement try to shut their states’ doors.
By Associated Press
Nov 16, 2015 8:50 p.m. MST
U.S. & World
Pope Francis set to bring his message to world leaders at UN
From the world stage of the United Nations to an inner-city school, Pope Francis is emphasizing themes that have shaped his popular papacy as he packs in encounters with the powerful and the poor in New York City.
By Associated Press
Sept 25, 2015 8:13 a.m. MDT
Pope Francis places a white rose at the South Pool of the 9/11 Memorial in downtown Manhattan, Friday, Sept. 25, 2015, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
U.S. & World
Pope decries environmental damage, then visits ground zero
In a day of both forceful words and eloquent silence, Pope Francis stood before the United Nations on Friday to decry the destruction of the environment through the “selfish and boundless thirst” for profit, then paid tribute to the victims of 9/11 with a prayer service at ground zero.
By Associated Press
Sept 25, 2015 12 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
French train heroes: Foiling attack gives new view on 9/11
Three Americans who stopped a gunman on a Paris-bound passenger train talked about the significance of 9/11 on Friday at a festive parade hosted by their California hometown and in an interview to air on national television.
By Associated Press
Sept 11, 2015 7:42 p.m. MDT
A car sits in the driveway of a house in Orange Park, Fla., where a 20-year-old man was arrested after telling an informant how to build a homemade bomb to attack a 9/11 memorial in Missouri, Friday, Sept. 11, 2015. Joshua Ryne Goldberg was arrested in th
U.S. & World
Man charged in plot to bomb Sept. 11 memorial in Missouri
A Florida man who claimed in online forums to have inspired terrorists in Australia and Texas was arrested after telling an informant how to build a homemade bomb to attack a 9/11 memorial in Missouri, according to a criminal complaint.
By Associated Press
Sept 11, 2015 1:40 p.m. MDT
Striking Seattle School District teachers and other educators walk a picket line, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015, near Franklin High School in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
U.S. & World
Seattle teachers to stay off picket line on 9/11 anniversary
Seattle teachers striking over wages put down their picket signs Friday and worked on community service projects like food drives in commemoration of the 9/11 terror attacks.
By Associated Press
Sept 11, 2015 12:38 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
On Sept. 11 anniversary, appeals to remember as time passes
Relatives of Sept. 11 victims marked the anniversary of the terror attacks Friday at ground zero with grief, gratitude and appeals to keep the toll front of mind after the passage of 14 years.
By Associated Press
Sept 11, 2015 9:25 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Trade Center steel almost gone, but demand remains strong
In an airplane hangar at New York’s Kennedy Airport, fewer than 30 pieces of steel remain from the debris recovered after terrorists flew hijacked planes into the World Trade Center’s twin towers on Sept. 11, 2001. Even 14 years after the attacks, applications are still pending for the pieces of metal — mostly for memorials and museum exhibits — and some pieces found a new home as recently as last week in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Florida.
By Associated Press
Sept 9, 2015 7:50 a.m. MDT
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
This undated file photo provided by the Sherburne County Sheriff Office shows al-Qaida member Zacarias Moussaoui. Attorneys for Saudi Arabia say a judge should reject claims by families of victims of the Sept. 11 attacks that new evidence shows agents of
U.S. & World
Saudi Arabia: No evidence its agents helped in 9/11 attacks
Attorneys for Saudi Arabia say a judge should reject claims by families of victims of the Sept. 11 attacks that new evidence — including an interview with the man who became known as the “20th hijacker” — shows agents of the kingdom “directly and knowingly” helped the hijackers.
By Associated Press
April 12, 2015 10:29 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
World Trade Center reopens for business
Thirteen years after the 9/11 terrorist attack, the resurrected World Trade Center is again opening for business — marking an emotional milestone for both New Yorkers and the nation.
By Associated Press
Nov 3, 2014 8:30 a.m. MST
U.S. & World
Site for Greek church near WTC gets blessing
Hundreds of members of New York’s Greek Orthodox community attended a blessing ceremony Saturday for a new church near ground zero in Lower Manhattan that will replace a house of worship that was destroyed in the Sept. 11 terror attacks.
By Associated Press
Oct 18, 2014 12 a.m. MDT
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2001 file photo, firefighters make their way over the ruins and through clouds of smoke at the World Trade Center in New York. Three retired firefighters who worked at ground zero have died on the same day from 9/11-related illnes
U.S. & World
9/11 illness kills 3 retired firefighters in 1 day
Three retired firefighters who worked at ground zero have died on the same day from 9/11-related illnesses, fire officials said Thursday.
By Associated Press
Sept 25, 2014 10:25 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
NYC’s Sept. 11 museum gets 1 millionth visitor
The museum at the site of the 9/11 attacks in New York has gotten its 1 millionth visitor just under four months after opening to the public.
By Associated Press
Sept 17, 2014 8:45 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
9/11 commemoration begins with bell toll, moment of silence
With the toll of a bell and a solemn moment of silence, the nation paused Thursday to mark the 13th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attack.
By Associated Press
Sept 11, 2014 9:02 p.m. MDT
In this Sept. 11, 2013, file photo, the World Trade Center flag is presented as friends and relatives of the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks gather at the National September 11 Memorial at the World Trade Center site, for a ceremony marking the 12th
Opinion
The lesson from 9/11 is not isolationism
If the last six years have taught us anything, it is that a diminished U.S. presence leaves the world a much darker and more dangerous place.
By Deseret News
Sept 11, 2014 7:49 p.m. MDT
Utah
Healing Field in Sandy gives families a place to learn on 9/11
The Healing Field in Sandy, which honors those killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, gives families a place to learn and remember.
By McKenzie Romero
Sept 11, 2014 3:01 p.m. MDT
Maria Cioccone, of New York, places a flower in the inscribed name of her son Alex along the edge of the North Pool during memorial observances on the 13th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, Thursday, Sept. 1
U.S. & World
Former Press Secretary Ari Fleischer gives amazing account of 9/11 via Twitter
Lawrence Ari Fleischer was the White House Press Secretary for former President George W. Bush when the September 11 attacks occurred. Today he gives a unique account of that tragic day from his Twitter feed.
By Deseret News
Sept 11, 2014 9 a.m. MDT
President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and Vice President Joe Biden walk on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2014, to observe a moment of silence to mark the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attack.
U.S. & World
Across the years, Obama’s 9/11 message varies
By Associated Press
Sept 11, 2014 7:45 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
NYPD: Terror threat more complex than ever
Air strikes in Iraq, ongoing unrest in Syria and the beheadings of two American journalists are casting a long shadow over the 13th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
By Associated Press
Sept 9, 2014 1:47 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
As bombs fall over Iraq, old emotions rise in US
It was supposed to be over, America’s war in Iraq. So all the old emotions boiled up anew as Americans absorbed the news that U.S. bombs were again striking targets in the nation where the United States led an invasion in 2003, lost almost 4,500 troops in the fight to stabilize and liberate it and then left nearly three years ago.
By Associated Press
Aug 9, 2014 9:57 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
9/11 museum counts 300K visitors since May opening
More than 300,000 people have visited the Sept. 11 museum since it opened little more than a month ago, exceeding expectations, officials said this week.
By Associated Press
June 25, 2014 8:28 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Obama honors WWII, 9/11 generations at Normandy
Seventy years after Allied troops stormed the beaches at Normandy, President Barack Obama returned Friday to this hallowed battleground in what he called a “powerful manifestation of America’s commitment to human freedom” that lives on in a new generation.
By Associated Press
June 6, 2014 8 p.m. MDT
U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at Normandy American Cemetery at Omaha Beach as he participates in the 70th anniversary of D-Day in Colleville sur Mer in Normandy, France, Friday, June 6, 2014.
U.S. & World
Tissues, counselors help ease pain at 9/11 museum
There are prominent videos of the twin towers collapsing, photos of people falling from them, portraits of nearly 3,000 victims and voicemail messages from people in hijacked planes.
By Associated Press
May 21, 2014 12:32 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Sept. 11 museum opens to relatives and survivors
Tears in her eyes, firefighter widow Maureen Fanning emerged Thursday from the new Sept. 11 museum deep beneath ground zero, unable to bring herself to look at all of it.
By Associated Press
May 15, 2014 8:03 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Obama, 9/11 kin, survivors due at museum ceremony
President Barack Obama and Sept. 11 survivors, rescuers and victims’ relatives are expected to mark the opening of the 9/11 museum, where the story of the terror attacks is told on a scale as big as the twin towers’ columns and as intimate as victims’ last voicemails.
By Associated Press
May 15, 2014 7:15 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Obama: No act of terror can match strength of US
President Barack Obama praised the new Sept. 11 museum on Thursday as “a sacred place of healing and of hope” that captures both the story and the spirit of heroism and helpfulness that followed the attacks.
By Associated Press
May 15, 2014 12 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Unidentified 9/11 remains returned to World Trade Center site
The unidentified remains of those killed on Sept. 11 returned to the World Trade Center site in a solemn procession on a foggy Saturday morning.
By Associated Press
May 10, 2014 10:19 a.m. MDT
In this April 15, 2014 photo, Michael Mosco, a criminalist, prepares to enter the bone grinding room at the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in New York. The room is central to the examination of bone DNA from those who died on Sept. 11, 2001. Forensic sc
U.S. & World
Scientists still working to ID 1,115 victims from 9/11
Thousands of vacuum-sealed plastic pouches filled with bits of bone rest in a Manhattan laboratory. These are the last unidentified fragments of the people who died in the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
By Associated Press
May 9, 2014 1:14 p.m. MDT
