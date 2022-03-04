BYU reeled in another top quarterback recruit during Wednesday’s national letter of intent day. Tanner Mangum, from Eagle, Idaho, comes in with an impressive high school resume. Watch Mangum play in this video compilation of his top moments
Pleasant Grove senior offensive lineman Brandon Fanaika fulfilled a dream Wednesday as he committed to play football at Stanford University. This video shows highlights of Fanaika crushing defenders and what he may potentially bring to Stanford.
Bingham High School football prospect Jared Afalava committed to the University of Nebraska on Wednesday, National Signing Day. This compilation of highlights displays the talent the local prospect brings to the Cornhuskers.
New Penn State coach Bill O’Brien gave credit to the recruits who stuck with their verbal commitments to the Nittany Lions.
Utah State football coach Gary Andersen capitalized on the Aggies’ 2011 success by bringing another solid recruiting class into the Utah State fold on National Letter of Intent Day.
About the only thing that went wrong on national signing for Stanford was having to replace the toner on the fax machine.
While introducing the 17 players that signed with BYU on Wednesday, coach Bronco Mendenhall called his 2012 collection of recruits “the most qualified class to do it all.”
After an NCAA investigation, a disappointing 2011 season and an offseason that’s been filled with assistant coaching turnover, Tennessee needed some good news on the recruiting front.
Southern Utah University’s 2012 National Signing Day class consists mainly of local talent, as the Thunderbirds inked 28 football players Wednesday — 20 of which hail from Utah.
Every coach claims to have a great national signing day. Nick Saban actually does — every year.
The day started so well for Georgia. Top prospect Josh Harvey-Clemons revealed he was signing with the Bulldogs, turning a solid recruiting class into one that figured to be ranked among the nation’s best.
Utah received letters from a pair of highly touted quarterbacks on National Signing Day. Chase Hansen of Lone Peak High and Travis Wilson of San Clemente High in California made their commitments to the Utes official Wednesday morning.
Letters of intent received by the University of Utah football program. Biographies from the Utah sports information department. Video clips can be found at www.utahutes.com.
Signing day: Pleasant Grove prep standout Brandon Fanaika sticks with Stanford despite efforts by Utes, BYU, Cal
There was a lot of drama surrounding Pleasant Grove’s Brandon Fanaika leading up to LOI day.
Seven high school players, including two from Utah, two from Idaho and one each from Florida, Georgia and California, were the first members of new Weber State University head football coach John L. Smith’s initial recruiting class as National Letter of Intent day got under way Wednesday morning.
The initial recruiting class for first-year Weber State University head football coach John L. Smith features 17 freshmen, including six from Utah, who will play for the Wildcats in a group Smith classifies as “a little better than I expected coming in due to the short time period we had.”
The fax machine at Utah State is humming as the Aggies have started receiving their letters of intent from around the country. Head Coach Gary Andersen is expected to have one of his best recruiting classes in his tenure at Utah State.
Tracy Howard says he expects the NCAA to impose sanctions against Miami. He wants to play for the Hurricanes anyway.
Normally when a coaching staff changes not one but two offensive coordinators in an offseason, it can have a substantial negative impact on the incoming recruiting class. Not so with this year’s Utah State football team.
National Signing Day is upon us -- a chance to learn about the Cougars, Utes, Aggies, Wildcats and Thunderbirds of the future.
It was true several years ago when Utah and BYU were in the MWC, and it’s still true in 2012.
Brandon Gurney of the Deseret News and Tom Cella of Utezone.com discuss junior college recruiting, and top talent recruits that will commit to play football outside of Utah.
Pleasant Grove’s Brandon Fanaika is playing his recruitment until the bitter end.
When it comes to recruiting, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham acknowledges that things are a little bit different now that the Utes have switched conferences. The original BCS Busters are no longer outsiders.
His commitment was anticipated, but Theodore King decided to make it official -- he will sign with BYU this Wednesday.
While most teams are focusing on wrapping up their 2012 signing classes, BYU is getting started early on their 2013 class.
BYU’s first year of independence coincided with Joe DuPaix’s first year as recruiting coordinator. The fruits of the Cougars’ recruiting efforts will be realized on Wednesday — 2012 national letter of intent day.
Utah football picked up a recruiting commitment from Pasoni Tasini, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end from Baldwin High School in Hawaii.
The BYU, Utah and Utah State football programs are putting the finishing touches on their final signing lists for 2012.
Brandon Gurney of the Deseret News and Tom Cella of Utezone.com discuss new college football recrutes. This is part two of a four-part video series about National Signing Day.
A conversation with experts on recruiting, Brandon Gurney of the Deseret News and Tom Cella of Utezone.com. This is part one of a four-part video series about National Signing Day.
Tenny Palepoi has made a decision on where to play next year as he narrows in on his commit decision.
Theodore King is receiving a lot of late interest, including an offer from BYU, but will he accept it?
Utah scored big with recruits with the last name of “Allen” over the weekend.
Parade magazine announced Saturday that Utah’s player of the year, Chase Hansen, has been named to its 49th annual All-American high school football team.
Injuries forced BYU commit Dylan Collie to play at a different position for much of his senior season.
It’s a big recruiting weekend for the University of Utah as it prepares to welcome as many as 15 prospects for official visits.
BYU won’t be signing nearly as many prospects as most programs this coming February for one specific reason.
SALT LAKE CITY — East high’s Vaha Vainuku could have had the offer he’s coveted since young, but instead opted to commit to the school across the street. He informed the Utah coaching staff that he’ll sign a letter of intent with them late last night.
Utah scored big in the junior college market with the signing of John White. This year, they’re well on their way of scoring big again, signing top JC RB prospect Kelvin York
It’s often assumed that BYU commits come to Provo for every reason other than football. For BYU’s latest commit, the football reasons were as great as any other.
It’s a very good thing for college football in the state to have both a BYU and a Utah commit competing in the nation’s most prestigious camp. The nation has taken note of both prospects.