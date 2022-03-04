Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Sports
VIDEO: BYU top recruit Tanner Mangum high school highlights
BYU reeled in another top quarterback recruit during Wednesday’s national letter of intent day. Tanner Mangum, from Eagle, Idaho, comes in with an impressive high school resume. Watch Mangum play in this video compilation of his top moments
By Deseret News
Feb 3, 2012 5:40 p.m. MST
Sports
Video: Clips of Stanford commit and Pleasant Grove prospect Brandon Fanaika
Pleasant Grove senior offensive lineman Brandon Fanaika fulfilled a dream Wednesday as he committed to play football at Stanford University. This video shows highlights of Fanaika crushing defenders and what he may potentially bring to Stanford.
By Deseret News
Feb 3, 2012 5:03 p.m. MST
Sports
Video: Highlights of Bingham High School football prospect Jared Afalava
Bingham High School football prospect Jared Afalava committed to the University of Nebraska on Wednesday, National Signing Day. This compilation of highlights displays the talent the local prospect brings to the Cornhuskers.
By Deseret News
Feb 3, 2012 5:02 p.m. MST
Sports
O’Brien lauds recruits sticking with Penn State
New Penn State coach Bill O’Brien gave credit to the recruits who stuck with their verbal commitments to the Nittany Lions.
By Associated Press
Feb 1, 2012 6:15 p.m. MST
Utah State Aggies head coach Gary Andersen.
Sports
Signing day: Utah State Aggies bulk up at OL, WR spots
Utah State football coach Gary Andersen capitalized on the Aggies’ 2011 success by bringing another solid recruiting class into the Utah State fold on National Letter of Intent Day.
By Kraig Williams
Feb 1, 2012 5:49 p.m. MST
Sports
Stanford seals one of program’s best classes
About the only thing that went wrong on national signing for Stanford was having to replace the toner on the fax machine.
By Associated Press
Feb 1, 2012 5:35 p.m. MST
Sports
BYU football: Mendenhall calls 2012 class ‘most qualified to do it all’
While introducing the 17 players that signed with BYU on Wednesday, coach Bronco Mendenhall called his 2012 collection of recruits “the most qualified class to do it all.”
By Jeff Call
Feb 1, 2012 5:29 p.m. MST
Sports
Despite struggles, Vols sign strong 2012 class
After an NCAA investigation, a disappointing 2011 season and an offseason that’s been filled with assistant coaching turnover, Tennessee needed some good news on the recruiting front.
By Associated Press
Feb 1, 2012 4:55 p.m. MST
signingday400x55.jpg
Sports
Signing day: Biographies of 2012 SUU Thunderbirds football recruiting class
Southern Utah University’s 2012 National Signing Day class consists mainly of local talent, as the Thunderbirds inked 28 football players Wednesday — 20 of which hail from Utah.
By Chris Peterson
Feb 1, 2012 4:49 p.m. MST
Sports
Nick Saban stocks up, Dorial Green-Beckham stays home
Every coach claims to have a great national signing day. Nick Saban actually does — every year.
By Associated Press
Feb 1, 2012 4:16 p.m. MST
Sports
Georgia signs 18, awaits word from top prospect
The day started so well for Georgia. Top prospect Josh Harvey-Clemons revealed he was signing with the Bulldogs, turning a solid recruiting class into one that figured to be ranked among the nation’s best.
By Associated Press
Feb 1, 2012 3:11 p.m. MST
signingday400x55.jpg
Sports
Signing day: Highly touted QBs Chase Hansen, Travis Wilson sign with Utah Utes
Utah received letters from a pair of highly touted quarterbacks on National Signing Day. Chase Hansen of Lone Peak High and Travis Wilson of San Clemente High in California made their commitments to the Utes official Wednesday morning.
By Dirk Facer
Feb 1, 2012 2:46 p.m. MST
signingday400x55.jpg
Sports
Signing day: Biographies of 2012 Utah Utes football recruiting class
Letters of intent received by the University of Utah football program. Biographies from the Utah sports information department. Video clips can be found at www.utahutes.com.
By Deseret News
Feb 1, 2012 2:33 p.m. MST
Brandon Fanaika (Pleasant Grove)
Sports
Signing day: Pleasant Grove prep standout Brandon Fanaika sticks with Stanford despite efforts by Utes, BYU, Cal
There was a lot of drama surrounding Pleasant Grove’s Brandon Fanaika leading up to LOI day.
By Deseret News
Feb 1, 2012 2:25 p.m. MST
signingday400x55.jpg
Sports
Signing day: Biographies of 2012 Weber State Wildcats football recruiting class
Seven high school players, including two from Utah, two from Idaho and one each from Florida, Georgia and California, were the first members of new Weber State University head football coach John L. Smith’s initial recruiting class as National Letter of Intent day got under way Wednesday morning.
By Randy Hollis
Feb 1, 2012 1:40 p.m. MST
Sports
Weber State football: John L. Smith signs 1st class at WSU
The initial recruiting class for first-year Weber State University head football coach John L. Smith features 17 freshmen, including six from Utah, who will play for the Wildcats in a group Smith classifies as “a little better than I expected coming in due to the short time period we had.”
By Randy Hollis
Feb 1, 2012 1:40 p.m. MST
signingday400x55.jpg
Sports
Signing day: Biographies of 2012 Utah State Aggies football recruiting class
The fax machine at Utah State is humming as the Aggies have started receiving their letters of intent from around the country. Head Coach Gary Andersen is expected to have one of his best recruiting classes in his tenure at Utah State.
By Kraig Williams
Feb 1, 2012 10:15 a.m. MST
Sports
Tracy Howard picks Miami, giving ‘Canes class a boost
Tracy Howard says he expects the NCAA to impose sanctions against Miami. He wants to play for the Hurricanes anyway.
By Associated Press
Feb 1, 2012 10 a.m. MST
signingday400x55.jpg
Sports
USU football: Aggies’ family emphasis strengthened as National Signing Day nears
Normally when a coaching staff changes not one but two offensive coordinators in an offseason, it can have a substantial negative impact on the incoming recruiting class. Not so with this year’s Utah State football team.
By Kraig Williams
Feb 1, 2012 9:19 a.m. MST
Highland's #35 Sione Houma looks down field on a round around the corner as Maple Mountain and Highland play Friday, Oct. 28, 2011 in Spanish Fork.
Sports
BYU, Utah, Utah State football: Follow National Signing Day with our live chat
National Signing Day is upon us -- a chance to learn about the Cougars, Utes, Aggies, Wildcats and Thunderbirds of the future.
By Deseret News
Feb 1, 2012 7 a.m. MST
Sports
Utah Utes football: Utes get letters from two Texas recruits
By Dirk Facer
Feb 1, 2012 6:48 a.m. MST
signingday400x55.jpg
Sports
National Signing Day: High school football stars mostly staying home
It was true several years ago when Utah and BYU were in the MWC, and it’s still true in 2012.
By James Edward
Feb 1, 2012 12:21 a.m. MST
Tom Cella, Kyle Christensen and Brandon Gurney talk about BYU and Utah recruits.
Sports
BYU, Utah football: Signing day special 2012 - Part 4
Brandon Gurney of the Deseret News and Tom Cella of Utezone.com discuss junior college recruiting, and top talent recruits that will commit to play football outside of Utah.
By Brandon Gurney
Jan 31, 2012 4:12 p.m. MST
Brandon Fanaika is taking his commit decision to the bitter end.
Sports
BYU football: Top in-state OL recruit still considering Cougars
Pleasant Grove’s Brandon Fanaika is playing his recruitment until the bitter end.
By Brandon Gurney
Jan 31, 2012 12:53 p.m. MST
Nick Vigil of Fremont makes a touchdown run while Tyler Ottesen of Bingham gives chase as Bingham High School faces Fremont High School in football played in Plain City, Friday, Nov. 4, 2011.
Sports
Utah State football: National signing day, USU verbal commits
By Brandon Gurney and Kraig Williams
Jan 31, 2012 12:34 p.m. MST
Lone Peak quarterback Chase Hansen throws a pass as Alta's Tupou Aagard tackles him during the first half of a football game at Lone Peak High School in Highland on Friday, September 24, 2010.
Sports
Signing day shaping up to be a pretty good one for the Utes
When it comes to recruiting, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham acknowledges that things are a little bit different now that the Utes have switched conferences. The original BCS Busters are no longer outsiders.
By Dirk Facer
Jan 30, 2012 3:36 p.m. MST
Theodore King decided to commit to BYU over the weekend.
Sports
BYU football: Defensive end prospect Theodore King verbally commits to BYU
His commitment was anticipated, but Theodore King decided to make it official -- he will sign with BYU this Wednesday.
By Brandon Gurney
Jan 30, 2012 1:55 p.m. MST
Bingham offensive lineman Keegan Hicks committed to BYU following junior day.
Sports
BYU football: Cougars pick up 2013 commit from Bingham offensive lineman Keegan Hicks
While most teams are focusing on wrapping up their 2012 signing classes, BYU is getting started early on their 2013 class.
By Brandon Gurney
Jan 29, 2012 11:27 p.m. MST
signingday400x55.jpg
Sports
BYU football: Joe DuPaix excited about first recruiting class
BYU’s first year of independence coincided with Joe DuPaix’s first year as recruiting coordinator. The fruits of the Cougars’ recruiting efforts will be realized on Wednesday — 2012 national letter of intent day.
By Jeff Call
Jan 29, 2012 1:32 p.m. MST
signingday400x55.jpg
Sports
Utah Utes football: Utes pick up another recruit, DE Pasoni Tasini from Hawaii
Utah football picked up a recruiting commitment from Pasoni Tasini, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end from Baldwin High School in Hawaii.
By Dirk Facer
Jan 29, 2012 11:06 a.m. MST
signingday400x55.jpg
Sports
BYU Cougars, Utah Utes, Utah State Aggies ready for National Signing Day 2012
The BYU, Utah and Utah State football programs are putting the finishing touches on their final signing lists for 2012.
By Brandon Gurney
Jan 29, 2012 12:05 a.m. MST
signingday400x55.jpg
Sports
BYU football: National signing day, BYU verbal commits
By Brandon Gurney
Jan 27, 2012 6:03 p.m. MST
signingday400x55.jpg
Sports
Utah Utes football: National signing day, U. verbal commits
By Brandon Gurney
Jan 27, 2012 6:03 p.m. MST
hqdefault.jpg
Sports
Video: BYU, Utah football recruiting special, part 2
Brandon Gurney of the Deseret News and Tom Cella of Utezone.com discuss new college football recrutes. This is part two of a four-part video series about National Signing Day.
By Brandon Gurney
Jan 27, 2012 4:21 p.m. MST
signingday400x55.jpg
Sports
Video: BYU, Utah football recruiting special, part 1
A conversation with experts on recruiting, Brandon Gurney of the Deseret News and Tom Cella of Utezone.com. This is part one of a four-part video series about National Signing Day.
By Brandon Gurney
Jan 26, 2012 4:45 p.m. MST
This file photo from Oct. 2009 shows Tenny Palepoi, right, (47) of Snow College.
Sports
Snow College’s Tenny Palepoi to stay in-state, will sign with BYU, Utah or Utah State
Tenny Palepoi has made a decision on where to play next year as he narrows in on his commit decision.
By Brandon Gurney
Jan 24, 2012 9:41 a.m. MST
Sports
BYU football: Theodore King liked visit to BYU, weighing committing to the Cougars
Theodore King is receiving a lot of late interest, including an offer from BYU, but will he accept it?
By Brandon Gurney
Jan 18, 2012 6:59 p.m. MST
Brian Allen is excited for the academic opportunities that await him at Utah.
Sports
Utah Utes football: Brian Allen excited to be a part of Utah’s future
Utah scored big with recruits with the last name of “Allen” over the weekend.
By Brandon Gurney
Jan 18, 2012 3:49 p.m. MST
Chase Hansen
Sports
High school football: Lone Peak’s Chase Hansen named a Parade All-American
Parade magazine announced Saturday that Utah’s player of the year, Chase Hansen, has been named to its 49th annual All-American high school football team.
By Brandon Gurney
Jan 15, 2012 12 a.m. MST
Sports
BYU football: Cougar commit Dylan Collie’s senior year takes an unexpected turn
Injuries forced BYU commit Dylan Collie to play at a different position for much of his senior season.
By Brandon Gurney
Jan 10, 2012 3:13 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah Utes football: Big recruiting weekend on tap for Utes
It’s a big recruiting weekend for the University of Utah as it prepares to welcome as many as 15 prospects for official visits.
By Brandon Gurney
Jan 9, 2012 11:56 p.m. MST
The BYU football team runs onto the field prior to a game in Provo Saturday, Nov. 12, 2011.
Sports
BYU football: Mapping out BYU’s 2012 signing class
BYU won’t be signing nearly as many prospects as most programs this coming February for one specific reason.
By Brandon Gurney
Jan 5, 2012 2:52 p.m. MST
Sports
East star lineman Vainuku commits to Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — East high’s Vaha Vainuku could have had the offer he’s coveted since young, but instead opted to commit to the school across the street. He informed the Utah coaching staff that he’ll sign a letter of intent with them late last night.
By Brandon Gurney
Jan 1, 2012 10:02 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah Utes football: Utah signs JC running back prospect
Utah scored big in the junior college market with the signing of John White. This year, they’re well on their way of scoring big again, signing top JC RB prospect Kelvin York
By Brandon Gurney
Dec 21, 2011 5:22 p.m. MST
Sports
BYU football: Troy Hinds commits to BYU for every reason
It’s often assumed that BYU commits come to Provo for every reason other than football. For BYU’s latest commit, the football reasons were as great as any other.
By Brandon Gurney
Aug 10, 2011 3:19 p.m. MDT
Sports
National media, coaches praise Tanner Mangum, Travis Wilson
It’s a very good thing for college football in the state to have both a BYU and a Utah commit competing in the nation’s most prestigious camp. The nation has taken note of both prospects.
By Brandon Gurney
July 22, 2011 3:24 p.m. MDT
