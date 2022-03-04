Snow Canyon and Ridgeline claimed girls region titles, while Crimson Cliffs and Sky View earned the boys titles
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
High school football: Dominance, consistency from Deseret News MVPs led teams to championship success
The 2020 Deseret News MVPs are Corner Canyon’s Noah Kjar, Orem’s Kingsley Suamatai’a, Sky View’s Kason Carlsen, Juab’s Trey Lund and Beaver’s Jake Eichorn.
High school volleyball: 2020 MVPs dominated individually, but also elevated teammates to great things in chaotic season
Copper Hills’ Asiah Sopoaga, Timpview’s Silina Damuni, Sky View’s Haley McUne, Union’s Kenisten Weaver, North Summit’s Marci Richins and Valley’s Esther Cox are the 2020 Deseret News volleyball MVPs.
Dixie, Juan Diego and Sky View open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 4A regions.
In a battle of the top two teams in 4A Saturday afternoon at Dixie State, Sky View needed its offense to lead the way in a 39-33 shootout victory over Pine View.
High school football: Blocking Sky View’s path at a possible repeat 4A title is region foe Ridgeline in semifinals
Sky View beat Ridgeline on a last-second field goal back in September, an intense game where emotions were running high on both sidelines. That intensity will be amplified with a berth in the 4A state championship up for grabs.
Here’s a look at the state tournament pairings for 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A football after the UHSAA unveiled its final RPI rankings.
4A high school football Week 7 takeaways: Sky View, Snow Canyon, Park City and Pine View just keep winning
The Bobcats, Warriors, Miners and Panthers are a combined 24-3 this season and stand atop their respective regions with three weeks remaining in the regular season.
High school football: Clash between Cache Valley’s best comes down to the last second as Sky View tops Ridgeline
The Bobcats defeated the RiverHawks 17-14, on a 28-yard field goal by kicker Kasen Erickson with nine seconds remaining.
Whether it be in Region 9, 10 or 11, title contenders are beginning to separate themselves from the rest of the pack.
Corner Canyon’s Noah Kjar climbs record book and other Felt’s Facts heading into week 2 of Utah high school football
Corner Canyon’s Noah Kjar jumped to seventh place on the career receiving hards list after his week 1 performance
Here’s an in-depth look at the Sky View Bobcats football team heading into the 2020 season.
Sky View is 15-0 in region play the past three years, but Green Canyon and Ridgeline are loaded with returning offensive starters to push the Bobcats
5 teams have confirmed having a player test positive for COVID-19, while Herriman had a staff member test positive last weekend
High school boys basketball: MVPs shared an extraordinary work ethic which propelled them to greatness
The 2019-20 basketball MVPs all shared one important attribute to rise above the competition.