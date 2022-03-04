Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Screen_Shot_2022_02_21_at_3.15.19_PM.png
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: 4A quarterfinal recap — Sky View, Snow Canyon, Dixie, Ridgeline advance into semifinals
By James Edward
Feb 21, 2022 1:39 p.m. MST
week27.png
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 27 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Feb 14, 2022 6:30 p.m. MST
merlin_2852881.jpg
High School Swimming
High school swimming: 4A state meet results from Friday’s preliminaries
By James Edward
Feb 11, 2022 11:48 p.m. MST
Swimmers dive into the pool
High School Swimming
High school swimming: Top performances in Utah heading into state championships
By James Edward
Feb 8, 2022 1:53 p.m. MST
ridgeline.jpeg
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Ridgeline dominates down the stretch, completes season sweep of Sky View
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 3, 2022 10:56 p.m. MST
unnamed.jpg
High School Swimming
High school swimming: 4A region championship recaps
Snow Canyon and Ridgeline claimed girls region titles, while Crimson Cliffs and Sky View earned the boys titles
By James Edward
Jan 30, 2022 6:45 p.m. MST
Juan Diego’s Niihau Siaou Chin and Ogden’s Eli Paredes go after the ball at Juan Diego.
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2021 4A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 9:02 a.m. MDT
sc_by_toni_herman.jpeg
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 4A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9:02 a.m. MDT
merlin_2871398.jpg
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 4A All-State team
The Deseret News All-State teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:02 a.m. MDT
merlin_2855945.jpg
Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 4A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:33 a.m. MDT
kartchner_79.jpg
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 4A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:03 p.m. MDT
merlin_2856107.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Balanced Sky View holds off Logan late, captures first 4A title since 2015
By James Edward
March 3, 2021 3:36 p.m. MST
merlin_2855861.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Sky View grinds out 4A semifinal win over Desert Hills with clutch 3-point shooting
By James Edward
March 2, 2021 6:08 p.m. MST
merlin_2852883.jpg
Sports
High school girls swimming: Superior depth elevates Sky View to 4A state championship
By James Edward
Feb 13, 2021 12:26 p.m. MST
merlin_2852739.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Notes and highlights from Thursday’s games — Herriman secures first region title in school history
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 12, 2021 5:36 a.m. MST
pjimage.jpg
Sports
High school football: Dominance, consistency from Deseret News MVPs led teams to championship success
The 2020 Deseret News MVPs are Corner Canyon’s Noah Kjar, Orem’s Kingsley Suamatai’a, Sky View’s Kason Carlsen, Juab’s Trey Lund and Beaver’s Jake Eichorn.
By James Edward
Dec 11, 2020 8 a.m. MST
volleyball_mvps.jpg
Sports
High school volleyball: 2020 MVPs dominated individually, but also elevated teammates to great things in chaotic season
Copper Hills’ Asiah Sopoaga, Timpview’s Silina Damuni, Sky View’s Haley McUne, Union’s Kenisten Weaver, North Summit’s Marci Richins and Valley’s Esther Cox are the 2020 Deseret News volleyball MVPs.
By James Edward
Dec 3, 2020 8 a.m. MST
merlin_1769343.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 4A team-by-team preseason capsules
Dixie, Juan Diego and Sky View open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 4A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 1:31 p.m. MST
merlin_2842877.jpg
Sports
High school football: Sky View repeats as 4A champion with wild victory over Pine View
In a battle of the top two teams in 4A Saturday afternoon at Dixie State, Sky View needed its offense to lead the way in a 39-33 shootout victory over Pine View.
By Justin Giles
Nov 21, 2020 7:50 p.m. MST
merlin_2841700.jpg
Sports
High school football: Sky View seeks a 4A repeat on Saturday, but stout Pine View optimistic this is finally its year
By James Edward
Nov 19, 2020 5:52 p.m. MST
merlin_2841782.jpg
Sports
High school football: Sky View dominates rival Ridgeline on a frigid evening in Cache Valley for 4A semifinal win
By Jason Walker
Nov 13, 2020 8:17 p.m. MST
SkyViewRidgeline.jpg
Sports
High school football: Blocking Sky View’s path at a possible repeat 4A title is region foe Ridgeline in semifinals
Sky View beat Ridgeline on a last-second field goal back in September, an intense game where emotions were running high on both sidelines. That intensity will be amplified with a berth in the 4A state championship up for grabs.
By James Edward
Nov 11, 2020 4:42 p.m. MST
merlin_20259.jpg
Sports
Top 2021 college football recruits who will play in Utah state semifinals this week
By Ryan McDonald
Nov 11, 2020 10:24 a.m. MST
merlin_2839438.jpg
Sports
High school football: 6A/5A/4A/3A/2A state tournament scores and schedules
Here’s a look at the state tournament pairings for 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A football after the UHSAA unveiled its final RPI rankings.
By James Edward
Nov 9, 2020 11:42 a.m. MST
skyview.jpg
Sports
High school volleyball: Top seed Sky View wins final three games to upend Snow Canyon for 4A championship
By David Anderson
Oct 28, 2020 11 p.m. MDT
sky_view_logo.0.jpg
Sports
High school volleyball: 4A’s top seed Sky View sweeps Dixie to advance to semifinals
By David Anderson
Oct 27, 2020 8:30 p.m. MDT
Shutterstockfootball.0.0_3.jpeg
Sports
MountainStar Healthcare’s Star Athletes of week 10 in Utah high school sports
By James Edward
Oct 19, 2020 7:28 p.m. MDT
merlin_2831262.jpg
Sports
4A high school football Week 9 takeaways: Ridgeline, Cedar City and Desert Hills run away with victories
By Trent Wood
Oct 10, 2020 10:27 a.m. MDT
merlin_2831286.jpg
Sports
4A high school football Week 8 takeaways: Bear River, Hurricane and Tooele return to win column, at last
By Trent Wood
Oct 3, 2020 11:11 a.m. MDT
merlin_2827921.jpg
Sports
High school football: RPI rankings Week 7 shake-up, Brighton takes over top spot in 5A, Beaver moves into No. 1 spot in 2A
By James Edward
Sept 26, 2020 1:51 p.m. MDT
merlin_2831280.jpg
Sports
4A high school football Week 7 takeaways: Sky View, Snow Canyon, Park City and Pine View just keep winning
The Bobcats, Warriors, Miners and Panthers are a combined 24-3 this season and stand atop their respective regions with three weeks remaining in the regular season.
By Trent Wood
Sept 26, 2020 9:55 a.m. MDT
merlin_2831416.jpg
Sports
4A high school football Week 6 takeaways: It was all about the last second thrillers, with 7 games decided by a touchdown or less
By Trent Wood
Sept 19, 2020 11:33 a.m. MDT
merlin_2051204.jpg
Sports
High school football: RPI rankings Week 6 shake-up, Skyridge takes over top spot in 6A, Box Elder makes big gains in 5A
By James Edward
Sept 19, 2020 12:33 a.m. MDT
merlin_2831288.jpg
Sports
High school football: Clash between Cache Valley’s best comes down to the last second as Sky View tops Ridgeline
The Bobcats defeated the RiverHawks 17-14, on a 28-yard field goal by kicker Kasen Erickson with nine seconds remaining.
By Trent Wood
Sept 17, 2020 10:44 p.m. MDT
merlin_2830292.jpg
Sports
High school football: Pleasant Grove, Salem Hills, Sky View, Summit Academy, Duchesne claim top seeds in initial RPI reveal by UHSAA
By James Edward
Sept 14, 2020 1 p.m. MDT
merlin_2826695.0.jpg
Sports
4A high school football Week 5 takeaways: Region title races starting to take shape
Whether it be in Region 9, 10 or 11, title contenders are beginning to separate themselves from the rest of the pack.
By Trent Wood
Sept 12, 2020 10:08 a.m. MDT
merlin_22175.jpg
Sports
4A high school football takeaways: Defending champion Sky View looks the part, while contenders like Ridgeline, Snow Canyon and Stansbury emerge
By Trent Wood
Sept 5, 2020 10:23 a.m. MDT
8M1A6522.jpeg
Sports
4A high school football takeaways: Only five unbeatens remain — Ridgeline, Sky View, Canyon View, Snow Canyon and Ogden
By Trent Wood
Aug 29, 2020 12:16 p.m. MDT
merlin_20303.jpg
Sports
4A high school football takeaways: Park City, Stansbury, Pine View and Mountain View bounce back from opening week defeats
By Trent Wood
Aug 22, 2020 1:56 p.m. MDT
merlin_809181.jpg
Sports
Corner Canyon’s Noah Kjar climbs record book and other Felt’s Facts heading into week 2 of Utah high school football
Corner Canyon’s Noah Kjar jumped to seventh place on the career receiving hards list after his week 1 performance
By George Felt
Aug 21, 2020 9:55 a.m. MDT
Screen_Shot_2020_08_06_at_9.34.06_AM.png
Sports
Deseret News Rewind: 2020 Utah high school football Top 25 countdown, Nos. 25-21
By High School Rewind
Aug 6, 2020 11:44 a.m. MDT
sky_view_logo.jpg
Sports
High school football: Sky View Bobcats 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Sky View Bobcats football team heading into the 2020 season.
By James Edward
July 31, 2020 11:10 a.m. MDT
1123prp4Achamp.spt__sg_19.jpg
Sports
Sky View’s recent Region 11 dominance could get tested by Green Canyon and Ridgeline this season
Sky View is 15-0 in region play the past three years, but Green Canyon and Ridgeline are loaded with returning offensive starters to push the Bobcats
By James Edward
July 29, 2020 4:30 p.m. MDT
merlin_22229.jpg
Sports
High school football: Corner Canyon, Orem, Sky View, Morgan, Beaver pegged as 2020 favorites in preseason coaches rankings
By James Edward
July 7, 2020 7 p.m. MDT
merlin_9175.jpg
Sports
How 8 high school football teams are responding to direct and indirect positive cases of COVID-19
5 teams have confirmed having a player test positive for COVID-19, while Herriman had a staff member test positive last weekend
By James Edward
June 30, 2020 6 p.m. MDT
Screen_Shot_2020_05_09_at_11.23.03_AM.png
Sports
Deseret News Rewind Classics: Roy outlasts Sky View in 2014 thriller for region title
By High School Rewind
May 9, 2020 12:23 p.m. MDT
pjimage.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: MVPs shared an extraordinary work ethic which propelled them to greatness
The 2019-20 basketball MVPs all shared one important attribute to rise above the competition.
By Brandon Gurney
March 26, 2020 8:10 a.m. MDT
