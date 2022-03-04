Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Skyline turns back defending champ Lehi
By Bruce Smith
Feb 23, 2022 10:43 p.m. MST
Swimmers dive into the pool
High School Swimming
High school swimming: Top performances in Utah heading into state championships
By James Edward
Feb 8, 2022 1:53 p.m. MST
Skyline’s Ayla Williams drives past East’s Sila Tuakoi in a high school girls basketball game at Skyline High School in Millcreek.
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Skyline defeats East, young Eagles starting to build a reputation
By Bruce Smith
Jan 18, 2022 10:21 p.m. MST
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 22 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Jan 10, 2022 6:25 p.m. MST
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 21 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Jan 3, 2022 6:06 p.m. MST
Skyline High School’s Lily Boyden poses for a portrait at the school in Millcreek on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
High School Girls Soccer
Short but sweet: Lily Boyden’s lone year of high school soccer capped off with 2021 Deseret News Ms. Soccer
Unable to play high school soccer for three years, Boyden only played 80 days but accomplished more than most players do in four years.
By Tyler Haslam
Nov 24, 2021 5 a.m. MST
High School Football
High school football: Park City scores 21 unanswered points in the 4th quarter to move past Skyline in 5A playoffs
By Melissa Yack
Oct 22, 2021 11:27 p.m. MDT
Skyline players celebrate their win against Lehi in the 5A girls soccer championship.
High School Girls Soccer
High school girls soccer: Led by unconventional senior Lily Boyden, Skyline caps off undefeated season with 5A state title
By Tyler Haslam
Oct 22, 2021 5:48 p.m. MDT
Lehi players celebrate their win over Bonneville in a 5A girls soccer semifinal game at Juan Diego
High School Girls Soccer
High school girls soccer: Lehi’s dramatic OT winner, Skyline’s strong second half lifts both teams into 5A championship
By James Edward
Oct 19, 2021 10:16 p.m. MDT
High School Football
High school football: Olympus stymies Skyline to keep the Rock for the 4th straight year
By Bruce Smith
Oct 15, 2021 11:21 p.m. MDT
High School Football
High school football: Skyline slugs out tough 10-6 win over Park City
By Brennan Smith
Oct 8, 2021 10:41 p.m. MDT
Spanish Fork’s Jackson Rhees hits a tee shot at the 5A boys state golf tournament at The Oaks at Spanish Fork.
High School Golf
High school golf: Spanish Fork’s Jackson Rhees dominates to win 5A medalist, but Skyline outduels Spanish Fork for 4-peat
Rhees’ 133 tied for the third-best 36-hole score in state history
By James Edward
Oct 5, 2021 8:46 p.m. MDT
High School Sports
Deseret News Week 7 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Sept 27, 2021 5:30 p.m. MDT
High School Girls Soccer
High school soccer: Lily Boyden’s brace lifts Skyline to season sweep over rival Olympus
By Tyler Haslam
Sept 16, 2021 10:52 p.m. MDT
High School Volleyball
High school volleyball: Skyline beats Brighton in straight sets
The Eagles earned a hard-earned straight-set victory over the Bengals, handing them their second region loss of the season, while remaining undefeated in region play themselves.
By Tyler Haslam
Sept 14, 2021 11:05 p.m. MDT
Sports
Nick Rimando, Haloti Ngata headline 2021 Utah Sports Hall of Fame class
Nick Rimando, Haloti Ngata, Jay Don Blake, Courtney Young Johnson and Teri Okelberry Spiers will be inducted on Sept. 20.
By Joe Coles
Sept 7, 2021 3:41 p.m. MDT
High School Football
High school football: Springville punishes Skyline’s unconventional approach to easily improve to 2-0
Springville’s Seth Rigtrup rushed for three first half touchdowns to spearhead the win
By James Edward
Aug 19, 2021 11:10 p.m. MDT
High School Football
Legendary Utah coaches Roger Dupaix and John Colosimo honored on opening night
Dupaix and Colosimo are tied with a state record eight state championships and won a combined 535 games over their 30-plus year careers.
By James Edward
Aug 14, 2021 12:53 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utah State Amateur will have an all-University of Utah final for the second year in a row
Skyline High product Blake Tomlinson will meet redshirt freshman Martin Leon in Saturday’s 36-hole final at Alpine Country Club.
By Jay Drew
July 16, 2021 5:33 p.m. MDT
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2021 5A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 5A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 5A All-State team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
High School Girls Lacrosse
High school girls lacrosse: Deseret News 2021 all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 14, 2021 6:30 p.m. MDT
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Wasatch and Skyline will face each other for 5A state title
By Tyler Haslam
May 25, 2021 8:05 p.m. MDT
High School Boys Tennis
High school boys tennis: Skyline ‘did what we came to do,’ wins 5A state title by holding off region rival Brighton
The Eagles earned three of five individual championships and scored 26 points to outdistance Region 6 foes Brighton (18) and Olympus (9).
By Bruce Smith
May 22, 2021 7:34 p.m. MDT
Utah Utes
It took some time, but Utah golf program now holding its own in the Pac-12
Led by local products Mitchell Schow and Blake Tomlinson and the coaching of Garrett Clegg, the Utes qualified for the NCAA Regionals for the first time since 1992.
By Jay Drew
May 12, 2021 11:24 a.m. MDT
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Cottonwood pulls away from Skyline for key Region 6 victory
By James Edward
May 6, 2021 10:23 p.m. MDT
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Top-ranked Olympus avenges its only loss of the season with win over Skyline
The win redeems the only real blemish on what’s an otherwise a strong resume for Olympus.
By Tyler Haslam
April 22, 2021 8:40 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school baseball: In a duel between two of Region 6’s best pitchers, Murray bests Skyline
By Tyler Haslam
March 30, 2021 8:58 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school soccer: Brighton stays perfect in Region 6, edges Skyline on Eliot Lewis goal
By James Edward
March 26, 2021 9:03 p.m. MDT
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 5A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:04 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school girls basketball: Skyline overcomes 14-point deficit to defeat Bountiful and advance to 5A quarterfinals
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 25, 2021 10:34 p.m. MST
Sports
High school girls basketball: Highland features balanced scoring attack once again to take down Skyline
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 16, 2021 10:20 p.m. MST
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 5A team-by-team preseason capsules
Farmington, Olympus, Timpview and Maple Mountain open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 5A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 2 p.m. MST
Sports
High school soccer: Region 5 and 6 combined to advance seven teams into 5A quarterfinals
By James Edward
Oct 13, 2020 7:32 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school boys golf: 5A final region recaps
Farmington, Skyline, Lehi and Park City claim region championships
By James Edward
Sept 29, 2020 1:33 p.m. MDT
Sports
5A high school football Week 7 takeaways: Wasatch, Springville, Maple Mountain prevail in wild night in Region 8
Box Elder and Bonneville both notch key Region 5 wins
By James Edward
Sept 26, 2020 8:11 a.m. MDT
Sports
MountainStar Healthcare’s Star Athletes of week 6 in Utah high school sports
By James Edward
Sept 21, 2020 9:38 p.m. MDT
High School Sports
High school football: 3 quarterbacks in Utah on pace for record-setting season in 2020
Corner Canyon’s Jaxson Dart, American Fork’s Maddux Madsen and North Sanpete’s Landon Bowles all on pace for 50-plus touchdowns
By James Edward
Sept 21, 2020 7:25 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school girls soccer: Skyline edges Brighton behind Ella Kortbawi’s 2OT goal
By James Edward
Sept 2, 2020 12:12 a.m. MDT
Sports
5A high school football takeaways: Farmington’s bounceback, dominant wins by Orem and Skyline highlight Week 2 slate
Orem handed East its first shutout since 2010, snapping a streak of 122 games
By James Edward
Aug 22, 2020 10:01 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Maple Mountain, Skyline among Week 1 winners hoping momentum carries over to tougher tests in Week 2
By James Edward
Aug 19, 2020 3:59 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utah’s Skyline boys golf team wins national high school tournament at Pinehurst
By Mike Sorensen
Aug 6, 2020 9:18 p.m. MDT
Sports
Olympus, Brighton expected to battle it out for Region 6 crown
By Ryan McDonald
Aug 4, 2020 3:47 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Skyline Eagles 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Skyline Eagles football team heading into the 2020 season.
By Joe Coles
Aug 3, 2020 2:05 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school girls soccer: American Fork, Skyline, Cedar Valley, Morgan, Rowland Hall open preseason ranked No. 1
By James Edward
Aug 3, 2020 8:27 a.m. MDT
Sports
Haloti Ngata, Nick Rimando headline Utah Sports Hall of Fame Foundation’s 2020 class
The Utah Sports Hall of Fame Foundation Class of 2020 includes Haloti Ngata, Nick Rimando, Jay Don Blake, Courtney Young Johnson and Teri Okelberry Spiers.
By Ryan McDonald
May 21, 2020 11:57 a.m. MDT
