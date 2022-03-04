Short but sweet: Lily Boyden’s lone year of high school soccer capped off with 2021 Deseret News Ms. Soccer
Unable to play high school soccer for three years, Boyden only played 80 days but accomplished more than most players do in four years.
High school golf: Spanish Fork’s Jackson Rhees dominates to win 5A medalist, but Skyline outduels Spanish Fork for 4-peat
Rhees’ 133 tied for the third-best 36-hole score in state history
The Eagles earned a hard-earned straight-set victory over the Bengals, handing them their second region loss of the season, while remaining undefeated in region play themselves.
Nick Rimando, Haloti Ngata, Jay Don Blake, Courtney Young Johnson and Teri Okelberry Spiers will be inducted on Sept. 20.
High school football: Springville punishes Skyline’s unconventional approach to easily improve to 2-0
Springville’s Seth Rigtrup rushed for three first half touchdowns to spearhead the win
Dupaix and Colosimo are tied with a state record eight state championships and won a combined 535 games over their 30-plus year careers.
Skyline High product Blake Tomlinson will meet redshirt freshman Martin Leon in Saturday’s 36-hole final at Alpine Country Club.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
High school boys tennis: Skyline ‘did what we came to do,’ wins 5A state title by holding off region rival Brighton
The Eagles earned three of five individual championships and scored 26 points to outdistance Region 6 foes Brighton (18) and Olympus (9).
Led by local products Mitchell Schow and Blake Tomlinson and the coaching of Garrett Clegg, the Utes qualified for the NCAA Regionals for the first time since 1992.
The win redeems the only real blemish on what’s an otherwise a strong resume for Olympus.
Farmington, Olympus, Timpview and Maple Mountain open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 5A regions.
Farmington, Skyline, Lehi and Park City claim region championships
5A high school football Week 7 takeaways: Wasatch, Springville, Maple Mountain prevail in wild night in Region 8
Box Elder and Bonneville both notch key Region 5 wins
Corner Canyon’s Jaxson Dart, American Fork’s Maddux Madsen and North Sanpete’s Landon Bowles all on pace for 50-plus touchdowns
5A high school football takeaways: Farmington’s bounceback, dominant wins by Orem and Skyline highlight Week 2 slate
Orem handed East its first shutout since 2010, snapping a streak of 122 games
Here’s an in-depth look at the Skyline Eagles football team heading into the 2020 season.
The Utah Sports Hall of Fame Foundation Class of 2020 includes Haloti Ngata, Nick Rimando, Jay Don Blake, Courtney Young Johnson and Teri Okelberry Spiers.