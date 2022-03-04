Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Lone Peak’s Kailey Woolston, wearing white, tries to knock down a pass by Skyridge’s Abby Hymas
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Lone Peak survives Skyridge’s upset bid — again
Kailey Woolston led the way with 16 points, and Makeili Ika added 14.
By Bruce Smith
March 1, 2022 11:09 p.m. MST
Pleasant Grove and Skyridge compete during the boys 6A state basketball quarterfinals at the Huntsman Center at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Pleasant Grove runs away from Skyridge in 6A quarterfinal, completes season sweep
By James Edward
March 1, 2022 6:12 p.m. MST
Corner Canyon’s Max Toombs, wearing white, defends Skyridge’s Colby Carter
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Corner Canyon avenges loss to Skyridge with a momentous win on senior night
Avenging a 24-point loss is always nice, but doing it on senior night makes it that much sweeter. That’s exactly what the Corner Canyon Chargers were able to accomplish Friday night.
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 11, 2022 10:28 p.m. MST
Pine View High’s Keith Adams signs his national letter of intent Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Pine View High.
High School Football
Pine View’s Keith Adams among 50 additional players who signed their national letter of intent
Running back committed to ACC powerhouse Clemson, the same school where his father played in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
By James Edward
Feb 2, 2022 3:16 p.m. MST
prepof24.png
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 24 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Jan 24, 2022 5:57 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2020_01_20_at_6.48.14_PM.png
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Notes and highlights from Friday’s games, including Enterprise buzzer beater in 2A showdown
By James Edward
Jan 7, 2022 11:53 p.m. MST
herrimanb.png
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Herriman outlasts Skyridge, extends win streak to 9 games
By Tyler Haslam
Jan 4, 2022 10:17 p.m. MST
Dixie’s Risko Brooks shoots against Skyridge’s Isaac Brockbank.
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Dixie grinds out win at Skyridge to advance to tournament final vs. Copper Hills
By James Edward
Dec 10, 2021 10:58 p.m. MST
Lone Peak’s Crew McChesney runs a reception in for a touchdown.
High School Football
High school football: Lone Peak stifles Skyridge in 20-0 6A semifinals rout
By Brennan Smith
Nov 12, 2021 10:52 p.m. MST
Riverton High School players celebrate their 6A girls soccer state championship win against Skyridge.
High School Girls Soccer
6A state soccer: Riverton’s senior class ‘manifests’ its dream to win first state title in school history
By a final score of 3-1, Riverton defeated Skyridge to claim their first girls soccer state title in school history.
By Tyler Haslam
Oct 22, 2021 2:41 p.m. MDT
Skyridge’s McCae Hillstead, wearing a white jersey, runs past American Fork’s Hunter Clegg
High School Football
High school football: McCae Hillstead leads Skyridge to win over American Fork
Skyridge leaned heavily on junior quarterback McCae Hillstead to pick up the win.
By Tom Ripplinger
Oct 13, 2021 11:55 p.m. MDT
Skyridge_HS.png
High School Football
High school football: Skyridge holds on to edge Lone Peak
It was Lone Peak’s first loss to a Utah school not named Corner Canyon since October 2019.
By Tom Ripplinger
Oct 1, 2021 11:07 p.m. MDT
merlin_2885613.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Corner Canyon inches closer to history with 38-23 win over Skyridge
By Brennan Smith
Sept 24, 2021 11:34 p.m. MDT
merlin_2883309.jpg
High School Girls Soccer
High school soccer: Playing for the injured Camryn Jorgensen, Lone Peak cruises to 4-goal victory over Skyridge
By Tyler Haslam
Sept 9, 2021 7:02 p.m. MDT
A Skyridge player hits the ball over the net
High School Volleyball
High school volleyball: ‘Hungry’ Skyridge team knocks off Mountain Ridge in 4 sets
After dropping the opening set, the Falcons rallied to win the next three sets and secure a 3-1 victory over the Sentinels
By Tyler Haslam
Sept 7, 2021 10:10 p.m. MDT
merlin_2882755.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Skyridge pitches 4th shutout in as many games, thrashes Orem
By Tommy Bailey
Sept 3, 2021 11:33 p.m. MDT
Skyridge’s Zeke Greco (13) celebrates catching a long pass with Jack Hadfield against Fremont in Lehi during the 2021 high school football season opener.
High School Football
High school football: Poised McCae Hillstead helps Skyridge overcome slow start in season-opening victory over Fremont
Skyridge’s defense was solid throughout and then junior quarterback McCae Hillstead tossed a pair of touchdowns as the Falcons opened the 2021 high school football season with a 31-0 victory over Fremont.
By James Edward
Aug 12, 2021 11:41 p.m. MDT
Corner Canyon hasn’t lost a region game since jumping up to 6A and it will again be the team to beat in a stacked Region 4 this year.
High School Football
High school football: Corner Canyon marches into 2021 on 40-game winning streak and the obvious front runner in stacked Region 4
Corner Canyon’s high school football team has won 40 straight games and is again the team to beat heading into another stacked Region 4 in 2021.
By James Edward
Aug 7, 2021 6:14 p.m. MDT
Corner Canyon’s Cody Hagen (3) runs the ball and dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the 6A football state championship game.
High School Football
High school football: Region 4 headlines Deseret News preseason top 25 rankings, including preseason No. 1 Corner Canyon
Four Region 4 high school football teams, led by No. 1 Corner Canyon, are ranked in the top 25 of the Deseret News preseason top 25 rankings for the 2021 season.
By James Edward
July 18, 2021 12 p.m. MDT
Weber keeper Stockton Short is the Deseret News 6A boys soccer Player of the Year.
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2021 6A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 9:04 a.m. MDT
Skyridge midfielder Austin Wallace is this year’s Deseret News Mr. Soccer.
High School Boys Soccer
Competitive to the core, Skyridge’s Austin Wallace named 2021 Deseret News Mr. Soccer
Wallace finished his senior season with a 6A-best 19 goals to go along with his eight assists. He led Skyridge to a runner-up finish, with the Falcons losing to Weber in a penalty shootout in the 6A state championship game.
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 7 a.m. MDT
merlin_2860332.jpg
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 6A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9:04 a.m. MDT
Riverton High School pitcher Kaysen Korth is the Deseret News 6A Softball Player of the Year.
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 6A All-State team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:04 a.m. MDT
merlin_2872502.jpg
High School Girls Lacrosse
High school girls lacrosse: Deseret News 2021 all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 14, 2021 6:30 p.m. MDT
Weber celebrates claiming their state title over Skyridgeat Rio Tinto Stadium on May 28, 2021.
High School Boys Soccer
High school soccer: Historic Weber squad caps off undefeated season with dramatic win in 6A championship
The Warriors won in coach Jan Swift’s final game, beating Skyridge 4-3 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw at the end of the overtime periods.
By Tyler Haslam
May 28, 2021 5:53 p.m. MDT
merlin_2867665.jpg
High School Baseball
High school baseball: American Fork bests Skyridge, sets up battle of unbeatens next week against Pleasant Grove
By Tom Ripplinger
April 30, 2021 8:32 p.m. MDT
merlin_2866739.jpg
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Lone Peak bats come alive in win over Skyridge
Lone Peak’s offense exploded Friday afternoon in its 15-7 win over Skyridge. The 15 runs were the most the Knights had scored in the last 10 games.
By Tom Ripplinger
April 23, 2021 8:55 p.m. MDT
merlin_2847825.jpg
High School Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 6A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:35 a.m. MDT
merlin_2856497.jpg
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 6A All-State team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:05 p.m. MDT
Corner_Canyon_HS.png
Sports
High school boys basketball: Carter Welling’s defense helps lift Corner Canyon past Skyridge in 6A quarterfinal
The 6-foot-10 center added five blocked shots to his 12-point, six-rebound performance as Corner Canyon kept its season going with an exciting 56-53 win Tuesday night.
By Bruce Smith
March 2, 2021 10:55 p.m. MST
merlin_2848815.jpg
Sports
Photo gallery: High school boys basketball: Skyridge at Corner Canyon
By Deseret News
Jan 16, 2021 12:12 a.m. MST
merlin_2846975.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Top-ranked Fremont’s size overwhelms Skyridge in an easy nonregion win
By Bruce Smith
Dec 30, 2020 8:11 p.m. MST
merlin_2845250.jpg
Sports
High school basketball: Skyridge, Corner Canyon roll to semifinal wins at Skyridge Tourney, will meet in Saturday championship
By James Edward
Dec 11, 2020 10:37 p.m. MST
merlin_990695.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 6A team-by-team preseason capsules
Layton, West Jordan, Bingham and Corner Canyon open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 6A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 2:01 p.m. MST
merlin_2841580.jpg
Sports
High school football: Defense, special teams propel Lone Peak past Skyridge for 6A semifinal win
By Brennan Smith
Nov 12, 2020 10:48 p.m. MST
merlin_20259.jpg
Sports
Top 2021 college football recruits who will play in Utah state semifinals this week
By Ryan McDonald
Nov 11, 2020 10:24 a.m. MST
pjimage__28_.jpg
Sports
High school football: Skyridge and Lone Peak set for a Region 4 slugfest in the 6A semifinals
Lone Peak making 10th semifinal appearance in the past 11 years
By James Edward
Nov 9, 2020 7:48 p.m. MST
west_jordan_logo.0.jpg
Sports
High school volleyball: Confident West Jordan ekes out 5-game win over Skyridge to advance to 6A quarterfinals
By James Edward
Nov 4, 2020 9:47 p.m. MST
merlin_2838028.jpg
Sports
High school cross-country: Lone Peak repeats 6A girls title while Skyridge boys edge out American Fork
Lone Peak repeated as state champions in the girls competition, while Skyridge just edged out American Fork for the boys championship on Thursday.
By Brandon Gurney
Oct 22, 2020 9:37 p.m. MDT
merlin_2835806.jpg
Sports
Girls tennis: Skyridge dethrones Lone Peak as 6A champ, Weber’s Jacque Dunyon claims first singles crown again
By Bruce Smith
Oct 10, 2020 9:01 p.m. MDT
merlin_2835384.jpg
Sports
High school football: Corner Canyon rallies past Skyridge in Region 4 barnburner to stay undefeated
Down 12 in fourth quarter, the Chargers scored twice in final eight minutes for 35th straight win
By James Edward
Oct 8, 2020 10:44 p.m. MDT
skyridge_logo.0.jpg
Sports
High school tennis: Skyridge clings to narrow lead after opening day of 6A state tournament
By Bruce Smith
Oct 8, 2020 8:36 p.m. MDT
merlin_12001.jpg
Sports
High school girls tennis: Skyridge a slight favorite in 6A after late lineup shake-up at Lone Peak
By James Edward
Oct 5, 2020 4:44 p.m. MDT
lone_peak_logo.0.jpg
Sports
High school football: Emphatic performance from Lone Peak hands Skyridge first loss in Region 4 showdown
By Brennan Smith
Oct 2, 2020 10:43 p.m. MDT
merlin_2827921.jpg
Sports
High school football: RPI rankings Week 7 shake-up, Brighton takes over top spot in 5A, Beaver moves into No. 1 spot in 2A
By James Edward
Sept 26, 2020 1:51 p.m. MDT
merlin_2832504.jpg
Sports
6A high school football Week 7 takeaways: Resilient Corner Canyon wins again, Bingham’s gamble pays off
Riverton, Clearfield enjoy wins on night they thought they might not have a game
By James Edward
Sept 26, 2020 8:14 a.m. MDT
merlin_2831434.jpg
Sports
6A high school football Week 6 takeaways: Roy, Layton, Skyridge, Corner Canyon among the big winners as region play heats up
Roy edges Davis on gutsy two-point conversion attempt, with Weber suffering its first loss against winless Layton
By James Edward
Sept 19, 2020 9:36 a.m. MDT
