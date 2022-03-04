Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Elizabeth Smart Kidnapping: An interactive timeline
By Deseret News
June 5, 2012 12 a.m. MDT
Utah
State charges against Brian David Mitchell dismissed
By Pat Reavy
July 12, 2011 2:06 p.m. MDT
Utah
Prosecutors move to drop state charges against Elizabeth Smart’s kidnapper
By Pat Reavy
June 29, 2011 11:02 a.m. MDT
Utah
Judge grants Elizabeth Smart’s kidnapper more time to consider appeal
By Pat Reavy
June 7, 2011 12:27 p.m. MDT
Utah
Quotes from Brian David Mitchell’s sentencing
Brian David Mitchell was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for kidnapping and raping Elizabeth Smart. The following are quotes from the federal court sentencing hearing and in interviews afterward.
By Dennis Romboy
May 26, 2011 12:49 a.m. MDT
Utah
Brian David Mitchell’s life sentence is ‘beginning of a very beautiful chapter,’ Elizabeth Smart says
“Today is the ending of a very long chapter and the beginning of a very beautiful chapter for me,” proclaimed a smiling Elizabeth Smart outside the Frank E. Moss federal courthouse Wednesday.
By Pat Reavy
May 25, 2011 7:42 p.m. MDT
Elizabeth Smart speaks to the media after Brian David Mitchell was found guilty on all charges in Salt Lake City on Dec. 10, 2010. Smart will receive the Vital Voices Award on March 11.
Utah
Elizabeth Smart honored with $50K Vital Voices Award
By Viviane Vo-Duc
March 3, 2011 3 p.m. MST
Utah
Getting Life: Elizabeth Smart case shows best and worst of religion’s influence
While we decry the negative influence of religion on Brian Mitchell, we have to marvel at its positive influence in helping his victim Elizabeth Smart survive and eventually thrive.
By Wendy Ulrich
Dec 22, 2010 12:10 p.m. MST
Brian David Mitchell walks into federal court in Salt Lake City last week for Day 15 of his trial in the kidnapping of Elizabeth Smart.
Utah
Brian David Mitchell’s state court case still on hold
SALT LAKE CITY — In the eyes of the federal government, Brian David Mitchell is a convicted child kidnapper and sex offender. But in state court, he is still mentally incompetent to stand trial.
By Pat Reavy
Dec 13, 2010 10:05 p.m. MST
Utah
Time to vote for Utah’s top stories of the year
SALT LAKE CITY — The trial of Elizabeth Smart kidnapper Brian David Mitchell, which ended with a guilty verdict last week, was the news story of the year in Utah, right?
By Deseret News
Dec 13, 2010 5:24 p.m. MST
Utah
Elizabeth Smart’s ordeal has long-term effects
Elizabeth Smart’s abduction was a top Utah news story in 2002, second only to the Olympics, and her recovery was the top news story in 2003.
By Steve Fidel
Dec 12, 2010 12:51 a.m. MST
Utah
About Utah: ‘Invisible’ FBI agent unveiled Brian David Mitchell
In the end, he was miles from the news cameras, the microphones and the klieg lights, working yet another case in yet another jurisdiction, out of sight, unavailable for comment — appropriately enough.
By Lee Benson
Dec 12, 2010 12:30 a.m. MST
Utah
Jury has spoken: Brian David Mitchell guilty of kidnapping Elizabeth Smart
More than 81/2 years had passed after she was abducted from her bedroom at knifepoint, held hostage and raped for nine months. Through many of those years, she waited as her case became tied up in the legal system.
By Pat ReavyDennis Romboy, and 1 more
Dec 11, 2010 12:01 a.m. MST
Utah
Jurors say testimony about Elizabeth Smart ‘tore at our guts’
Nine men and five women sat in silence for 18 days listening to graphic details about Brian David Mitchell’s insatiable appetite for sex, drugs and alcohol.
By Dennis Romboy
Dec 11, 2010 12 a.m. MST
Utah
Elizabeth Smart a resilient example for other abuse survivors
As Melissa walked into her bosses’ office Friday afternoon, she immediately recognized the young blonde woman talking on the television.
By Sara Israelsen-HartleyLois M. Collins, and 1 more
Dec 10, 2010 11:26 p.m. MST
Utah
Jury deliberations in Mitchell trial enter first full day
Jury deliberations resumed this morning in the trial of Brian David Mitchell, accused of kidnapping Elizabeth Smart.
By Pat Reavy
Dec 10, 2010 9:21 a.m. MST
Utah
Jury to resume deliberating fate of Brian David Mitchell Friday morning
Jurors will resume weighing the fate of Brian David Mitchell this morning after three hours of deliberations Thursday evening.
By Pat ReavyEmiley Morgan, and 1 more
Dec 10, 2010 12:03 a.m. MST
Utah
Prosecution’s last witness takes stand in Brian David Mitchell trial
SALT LAKE CITY — The prosecution’s key expert witness in the trial of Brian David Mitchell, accused of kidnapping Elizabeth Smart, does not believe the former street preacher’s alleged religious beliefs are sincere and he is not mentally ill.
By Pat Reavy
Dec 8, 2010 10:53 p.m. MST
Utah
Brian David Mitchell has personality disorder, not mental illness, psychiatrist testifies
SALT LAKE CITY — A veteran forensic psychiatrist testified Tuesday that Brian David Mitchell suffers from a severe personality disorder — not a mental illness.
By Pat Reavy
Dec 7, 2010 10:17 p.m. MST
Utah
U.S. Marshal testifies about Brian David Mitchell’s actions outside the courtroom
SALT LAKE CITY — Brian David Mitchell’s behavior — from the time he was at the Utah State Hospital to his current trial for the alleged kidnapping of Elizabeth Smart — were analyzed in federal court Monday.
By Pat Reavy
Dec 6, 2010 11:22 p.m. MST
Utah
Stepdaughters provide emotional testimony of abuse by Brian David Mitchell
By Pat Reavy
Dec 3, 2010 5:33 p.m. MST
Utah
Brian David Mitchell suffers from bizarre delusions, doctor testifies
SALT LAKE CITY — The defense for Brian David Mitchell rested Thursday, ending with a psychologist who believes the man accused of kidnapping Elizabeth Smart was mentally ill at the time of the abduction.
By Pat Reavy
Dec 2, 2010 6:18 p.m. MST
Utah
Brian David Mitchell changes carols to avoid the words ‘Christ’ and ‘God’
SALT LAKE CITY — Brian David Mitchell professes to be a prophet, called from on high as “the one mighty and strong” to be the Lord’s servant in the last days.
By Emiley Morgan
Dec 2, 2010 3:22 p.m. MST
Utah
Elizabeth Smart storms out of court after witness says Mitchell wanted her to get pregnant
SALT LAKE CITY — A visibly upset Elizabeth Smart stormed out of the courtroom Wednesday after a witness testified that she had picked out a name for a baby should she become pregnant during the time she was kidnapped.
By Pat Reavy
Dec 1, 2010 10:31 p.m. MST
Brian David Mitchell, who is accused of kidnapping Elizabeth Smart, is escorted into federal court for his trial earlier this month.
Utah
Brian David Mitchell interview transcripts, other documents released in Elizabeth Smart kidnapping trial
Editor’s note: The documents posted here contain profanity and other material of a graphic nature. We warn readers that some people may find these details objectionable.
By Deseret News
Dec 1, 2010 3:21 p.m. MST
Utah
Brian David Mitchell taken to hospital after suffering apparent seizure in court
SALT LAKE CITY — Brian David Mitchell, accused of kidnapping Elizabeth Smart, suffered an apparent seizure Tuesday just as court was starting and had to be rushed to the hospital.
By Pat Reavy
Nov 30, 2010 10:31 p.m. MST
Utah
Brian David Mitchell more like Clouseau than Bond, therapist testifies
SALT LAKE CITY — After two weeks of hearing how Brian David Mitchell prided himself on being a manipulator and fooling others, a trio of Utah State Hospital employees presented a different image Monday.
By Pat Reavy
Nov 29, 2010 9:59 p.m. MST
Utah
‘He was a great deceiver,’ Wanda Barzee says of her husband
Wanda Barzee returned to the witness stand Friday to testify in her husband’s kidnapping trial. He is accused of kidnapping Elizabeth Smart. Court resumed at 8:34 a.m.
By Pat Reavy
Nov 19, 2010 3:17 p.m. MST
Utah
Wanda Barzee says she ‘learned to be submissive and obedient’
Editor’s note: Deseret News reporters have provided unofficial line by line transcripts of much of Wanda Barzee’s testimony from Thursday.
By Pat Reavy
Nov 18, 2010 5:13 p.m. MST
Brian David Mitchell is escorted into federal court last week during his trial in Salt Lake City. Mitchell is accused of kidnapping Elizabeth Smart.
Utah
Mitchell defense team files for acquittal, saying prosecutors failed to prove Elizabeth Smart was taken for sex
Defense attorneys for Brian David Mitchell, accused of kidnapping Elizabeth Smart, filed a motion Tuesday for their client to be acquitted, claiming prosecutors failed to show “sufficient evidence” that proved their case “beyond a reasonable doubt.”
By Pat Reavy
Nov 16, 2010 5:47 p.m. MST
Utah
Brian David Mitchell had strong religious beliefs before kidnapping Elizabeth Smart, witnesses say
Doug Larsen says at one time in his life, he felt as close to Brian David Mitchell as a brother.
By Pat Reavy
Nov 16, 2010 1:08 p.m. MST
Utah
Mitchell claims God delivered Elizabeth Smart to him, says her captivity was a ‘glorious experience’ for her
Just hours after he was arrested with Elizabeth Smart in 2003, the man accused of kidnapping her told investigators that she had a “glorious experience” with him for nine months.
By Pat Reavy
Nov 15, 2010 4:43 p.m. MST
Elizabeth and Ed Smart leave court after testifying against accused kidnapper Brian David Mitchell during his trial in Salt Lake City Wednesday.
Utah
Unsung hero in Elizabeth Smart case — Tom Holbrook — was guided by inspiration
Unlike most, Tom Holbrook doesn’t follow the trial of Elizabeth Smart’s kidnapper. It’s too painful and stirs up too many conflicting feelings, so he doesn’t watch the evening TV reports or read the morning newspaper accounts. Which is ironic.
By Doug Robinson
Nov 15, 2010 12:03 a.m. MST
262028.jpg
Utah
Trial of man accused of kidnapping Elizabeth Smart to resume
After an extended four-day weekend because of Veterans Day, the trial of Brian David Mitchell, accused of kidnapping Elizabeth Smart, will resume Monday in federal court.
By Pat Reavy
Nov 14, 2010 11:40 p.m. MST
Utah
Reaction, coverage of the first week of the Elizabeth Smart kidnapping trial
The trial of the man accused of kidnapping Elizabeth Smart finally began this week inside a Salt Lake City federal courtroom. The case that has drawn national attention for years started with Elizabeth herself, now 23, testifying and recalling graphic details of her abduction for three straight days on the witness stand.
By Mark L. Reece
Nov 12, 2010 2:07 p.m. MST
Utah
National media has a significant interest in Mitchell kidnapping trial
SALT LAKE CITY — The satellite trucks.
By John Daley
Nov 10, 2010 10:03 p.m. MST
Utah
Religious leaders disgusted by Mitchell, inspired by Smart
SALT LAKE CITY — Elizabeth Smart’s testimony about the way Brian David Mitchell used, or abused, religion has stirred both outrage and inspiration among leaders of various faiths.
By John Hollenhorst
Nov 10, 2010 6:35 p.m. MST
Utah
Confident Elizabeth Smart delivers strong testimony; detective who confronted her in ’02 calls event ‘traumatizing’
SALT LAKE CITY — In addition to being a child rapist, liar and manipulator, Brian David Mitchell is a hypocrite, according to Elizabeth Smart.
By Pat Reavy
Nov 10, 2010 6:29 p.m. MST
Utah
Everything Mitchell did ‘was never anything God would tell somebody’ to do, Elizabeth Smart testifies
Editor’s note: For the third day, Deseret News reporters have provided unofficial line by line transcripts of much of Elizabeth Smart’s testimony.
By Emiley Morgan
Nov 10, 2010 12:08 p.m. MST
Utah
Elizabeth Smart describes ‘nine months of hell’ in captivity with Brian David Mitchell
Separated at last from the man who had held her captive, continuously raped her and threatened to kill her for the past nine months, Elizabeth Smart still did not have the courage to tell the police officers that had just handcuffed her and put her into the back of a patrol car who she really was.
By Pat Reavy
Nov 9, 2010 6:50 p.m. MST
Utah
Elizabeth Smart recounts Mitchell’s ‘sex, porn revelations’
By Emiley Morgan and Pat Reavy
Nov 9, 2010 6:04 p.m. MST
Utah
First day of testimony: Elizabeth Smart recounts being raped, threatened almost daily
After being raped daily, tethered by her ankle between two trees “like an animal” and threatened constantly with being killed and having her family killed, Elizabeth Smart decided she would do whatever it took to survive.
By Pat Reavy
Nov 8, 2010 8:22 p.m. MST
Utah
Burden is on Mitchell’s defense to prove insanity
Both sides in the Brian David Mitchell trial have drawn battle lines and spelled out their strategy to the jury.
By John Hollenhorst
Nov 8, 2010 6:26 p.m. MST
Utah
Elizabeth Smart: Mitchell threatened to kill me if I tried to escape or didn’t obey him
Editor’s note: The following is an unofficial account of some of the testimony of Elizabeth Smart and her younger sister Mary Katherine Smart in the Brian David Mitchell trial in federal court. This was gathered from Deseret News reporters at the courthouse Wednesday.
By Dennis Romboy and Emiley Morgan
Nov 8, 2010 3:20 p.m. MST
Utah
Elizabeth Smart describes rapes, sex abuse, imprisonment, threats
SALT LAKE CITY — An attorney for Brian David Mitchell said the defense has “virtually no disagreement as to what happened” with Elizabeth Smart, but said the defense has a “general disagreement about why it happened.”
By Pat ReavyDennis Romboy, and 1 more
Nov 8, 2010 7 a.m. MST
Utah
Most jurors did not closely follow Smart case
All but one of the jurors chosen to decide the fate of the man accused of kidnapping Elizabeth Smart had heard something about the former street preacher prior to being selected for jury duty.
By Dennis Romboy and Pat Reavy
Nov 7, 2010 12:34 a.m. MDT
Brian David Mitchell, who is accused of kidnapping Elizabeth Smart, is taken out of federal court in Salt Lake City Thursday.
Utah
Change of venue denied for Mitchell in Elizabeth Smart kidnapping case
Brian David Mitchell’s trial will resume in federal court on Monday after the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals lifted its stay on the hearing and denied a petition by his attorneys to move it out of Utah.
By Pat Reavy
Nov 6, 2010 12:51 a.m. MDT
