Brian David Mitchell was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for kidnapping and raping Elizabeth Smart. The following are quotes from the federal court sentencing hearing and in interviews afterward.
Brian David Mitchell’s life sentence is ‘beginning of a very beautiful chapter,’ Elizabeth Smart says
“Today is the ending of a very long chapter and the beginning of a very beautiful chapter for me,” proclaimed a smiling Elizabeth Smart outside the Frank E. Moss federal courthouse Wednesday.
While we decry the negative influence of religion on Brian Mitchell, we have to marvel at its positive influence in helping his victim Elizabeth Smart survive and eventually thrive.
SALT LAKE CITY — In the eyes of the federal government, Brian David Mitchell is a convicted child kidnapper and sex offender. But in state court, he is still mentally incompetent to stand trial.
SALT LAKE CITY — The trial of Elizabeth Smart kidnapper Brian David Mitchell, which ended with a guilty verdict last week, was the news story of the year in Utah, right?
Elizabeth Smart’s abduction was a top Utah news story in 2002, second only to the Olympics, and her recovery was the top news story in 2003.
In the end, he was miles from the news cameras, the microphones and the klieg lights, working yet another case in yet another jurisdiction, out of sight, unavailable for comment — appropriately enough.
More than 81/2 years had passed after she was abducted from her bedroom at knifepoint, held hostage and raped for nine months. Through many of those years, she waited as her case became tied up in the legal system.
Nine men and five women sat in silence for 18 days listening to graphic details about Brian David Mitchell’s insatiable appetite for sex, drugs and alcohol.
As Melissa walked into her bosses’ office Friday afternoon, she immediately recognized the young blonde woman talking on the television.
Jury deliberations resumed this morning in the trial of Brian David Mitchell, accused of kidnapping Elizabeth Smart.
Jurors will resume weighing the fate of Brian David Mitchell this morning after three hours of deliberations Thursday evening.
SALT LAKE CITY — The prosecution’s key expert witness in the trial of Brian David Mitchell, accused of kidnapping Elizabeth Smart, does not believe the former street preacher’s alleged religious beliefs are sincere and he is not mentally ill.
SALT LAKE CITY — A veteran forensic psychiatrist testified Tuesday that Brian David Mitchell suffers from a severe personality disorder — not a mental illness.
SALT LAKE CITY — Brian David Mitchell’s behavior — from the time he was at the Utah State Hospital to his current trial for the alleged kidnapping of Elizabeth Smart — were analyzed in federal court Monday.
SALT LAKE CITY — The defense for Brian David Mitchell rested Thursday, ending with a psychologist who believes the man accused of kidnapping Elizabeth Smart was mentally ill at the time of the abduction.
SALT LAKE CITY — Brian David Mitchell professes to be a prophet, called from on high as “the one mighty and strong” to be the Lord’s servant in the last days.
SALT LAKE CITY — A visibly upset Elizabeth Smart stormed out of the courtroom Wednesday after a witness testified that she had picked out a name for a baby should she become pregnant during the time she was kidnapped.
Brian David Mitchell interview transcripts, other documents released in Elizabeth Smart kidnapping trial
Editor’s note: The documents posted here contain profanity and other material of a graphic nature. We warn readers that some people may find these details objectionable.
SALT LAKE CITY — Brian David Mitchell, accused of kidnapping Elizabeth Smart, suffered an apparent seizure Tuesday just as court was starting and had to be rushed to the hospital.
SALT LAKE CITY — After two weeks of hearing how Brian David Mitchell prided himself on being a manipulator and fooling others, a trio of Utah State Hospital employees presented a different image Monday.
Wanda Barzee returned to the witness stand Friday to testify in her husband’s kidnapping trial. He is accused of kidnapping Elizabeth Smart. Court resumed at 8:34 a.m.
Editor’s note: Deseret News reporters have provided unofficial line by line transcripts of much of Wanda Barzee’s testimony from Thursday.
Mitchell defense team files for acquittal, saying prosecutors failed to prove Elizabeth Smart was taken for sex
Defense attorneys for Brian David Mitchell, accused of kidnapping Elizabeth Smart, filed a motion Tuesday for their client to be acquitted, claiming prosecutors failed to show “sufficient evidence” that proved their case “beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Doug Larsen says at one time in his life, he felt as close to Brian David Mitchell as a brother.
Mitchell claims God delivered Elizabeth Smart to him, says her captivity was a ‘glorious experience’ for her
Just hours after he was arrested with Elizabeth Smart in 2003, the man accused of kidnapping her told investigators that she had a “glorious experience” with him for nine months.
Unlike most, Tom Holbrook doesn’t follow the trial of Elizabeth Smart’s kidnapper. It’s too painful and stirs up too many conflicting feelings, so he doesn’t watch the evening TV reports or read the morning newspaper accounts. Which is ironic.
After an extended four-day weekend because of Veterans Day, the trial of Brian David Mitchell, accused of kidnapping Elizabeth Smart, will resume Monday in federal court.
The trial of the man accused of kidnapping Elizabeth Smart finally began this week inside a Salt Lake City federal courtroom. The case that has drawn national attention for years started with Elizabeth herself, now 23, testifying and recalling graphic details of her abduction for three straight days on the witness stand.
SALT LAKE CITY — The satellite trucks.
SALT LAKE CITY — Elizabeth Smart’s testimony about the way Brian David Mitchell used, or abused, religion has stirred both outrage and inspiration among leaders of various faiths.
Confident Elizabeth Smart delivers strong testimony; detective who confronted her in ’02 calls event ‘traumatizing’
SALT LAKE CITY — In addition to being a child rapist, liar and manipulator, Brian David Mitchell is a hypocrite, according to Elizabeth Smart.
Everything Mitchell did ‘was never anything God would tell somebody’ to do, Elizabeth Smart testifies
Editor’s note: For the third day, Deseret News reporters have provided unofficial line by line transcripts of much of Elizabeth Smart’s testimony.
Separated at last from the man who had held her captive, continuously raped her and threatened to kill her for the past nine months, Elizabeth Smart still did not have the courage to tell the police officers that had just handcuffed her and put her into the back of a patrol car who she really was.
After being raped daily, tethered by her ankle between two trees “like an animal” and threatened constantly with being killed and having her family killed, Elizabeth Smart decided she would do whatever it took to survive.
Both sides in the Brian David Mitchell trial have drawn battle lines and spelled out their strategy to the jury.
Editor’s note: The following is an unofficial account of some of the testimony of Elizabeth Smart and her younger sister Mary Katherine Smart in the Brian David Mitchell trial in federal court. This was gathered from Deseret News reporters at the courthouse Wednesday.
SALT LAKE CITY — An attorney for Brian David Mitchell said the defense has “virtually no disagreement as to what happened” with Elizabeth Smart, but said the defense has a “general disagreement about why it happened.”
All but one of the jurors chosen to decide the fate of the man accused of kidnapping Elizabeth Smart had heard something about the former street preacher prior to being selected for jury duty.
Brian David Mitchell’s trial will resume in federal court on Monday after the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals lifted its stay on the hearing and denied a petition by his attorneys to move it out of Utah.