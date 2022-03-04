Snow Canyon and Ridgeline claimed girls region titles, while Crimson Cliffs and Sky View earned the boys titles
This year, the Deseret News is expanding its postseason awards to highlight the incredible accomplishments of student-athletes off the field with the inaugural Humanitarian of the Year awards.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
The Deseret News high school baseball Players of the Year for 2021 are Cam Day (Layton), Zac Dart (Spanish Fork), Mason Strong (Snow Canyon), Dalin Ludlow (Juab) and Janzen Keisel (Gunnison Valley).
The Warriors won Saturday morning’s 4A championship series Game 2 by a score of 6-4 to clinch the state title.
Thanks to first-class pitching from senior Carston Herman, the Warriors secured a 3-1 win over Mountain Crest Friday afternoon.
Dixie, Juan Diego and Sky View open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 4A regions.
High school football: Region 9 foes Snow Canyon, Pine View anxious for 4A semifinal rematch after one-point game in region
Pine View hopes to get another shot at that elusive title in next week’s 4A state championship, but first it’s got to take care of business against a really good Snow Canyon team in the 4A semifinals this Friday at 5 p.m.
4A high school football Week 7 takeaways: Sky View, Snow Canyon, Park City and Pine View just keep winning
The Bobcats, Warriors, Miners and Panthers are a combined 24-3 this season and stand atop their respective regions with three weeks remaining in the regular season.
Whether it be in Region 9, 10 or 11, title contenders are beginning to separate themselves from the rest of the pack.
Here’s an in-depth look at the Snow Canyon Warriors football team heading into the 2020 season.
Snow Canyon last earned a share of region title in 2003, but it edged Dixie and Pine View in coaches preseason voting
High school swimming: Desert Hills, Snow Canyon, Sky View top contenders in 4A, while 3A meet is wide open
Deseret Hills’ boys and Snow Canyon’s girls the favorites in 4A, but there’s no clear-cut favorite heading into 3A state meet
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 4A All-State Football Team, featuring MVP, first team, second team and honorable mention
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 4A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.