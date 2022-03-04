The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
Richfield, Grantsville and Manti open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 3A regions.
Here’s an in-depth look at the South Sevier Rams football team heading into the 2020 season.
Richfield was Region 12 runner-up last season, but first-year coach Ryan Shaddix’s team is loaded with returning starters
South Sevier finished first in two of three categories to finish ahead of second-place North Sanpete and third-place Juab
This week’s star athletes are Bountiful’s Robert Whaley, South Sevier’s Kenzie Jones, Westlake’s Jacob Finlinson, Sky View’s Darwin Anderson and Wasatch’s Haley Altman
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 3A All-State Football Team, featuring MVP, first team, second team and honorable mention
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 3A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.