High school golf: Spanish Fork’s Jackson Rhees dominates to win 5A medalist, but Skyline outduels Spanish Fork for 4-peat
Rhees’ 133 tied for the third-best 36-hole score in state history
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
The Deseret News high school baseball Players of the Year for 2021 are Cam Day (Layton), Zac Dart (Spanish Fork), Mason Strong (Snow Canyon), Dalin Ludlow (Juab) and Janzen Keisel (Gunnison Valley).
High school softball: Driven and talented Deseret News 2021 Players of the Year led their teams to great success
The five Deseret News softball Players of the Year demonstrated a tremendous amount of poise and leadership.
Spanish Fork captured a decisive Game 3 win to earn the 5A state baseball championship after Maple Mountain forced a final contest with a Game 2 victory.
The Dons defeated the Golden Eagles 4-2 Friday night. The Dons ground out a single run in four different innings, while the Golden Eagles got two runs across in the bottom of the third.
Spanish Fork hit four home runs in both games against Mountain Ridge to win the 5A championship series 2-0.
High school softball: Aubree Leonard’s 2-homer day powers Spanish Fork past Mountain Ridge in 5A championship Game 1
Spanish Fork High School softball hit four home runs to roll past Mountain Ridge 14-3 in Game 1 of the 5A state championship best-of-3 series.
Dart delivered an offensive exposition in the Dons’ 10-9 victory over Salem Hills.
Farmington, Olympus, Timpview and Maple Mountain open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 5A regions.
Here’s an in-depth look at the Spanish Fork Dons football team heading into the 2020 season.
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 5A All-State Football Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team and honorable mention.