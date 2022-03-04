Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
High School Sports
High school drill team: Viewmont captures 5A state championship, its first in school history
By James Edward
Feb 5, 2022 10:44 p.m. MST
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 17 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Dec 6, 2021 10:09 p.m. MST
High School Sports
Deseret News Week 9 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Oct 11, 2021 7:30 p.m. MDT
High School Golf
High school golf: Spanish Fork’s Jackson Rhees dominates to win 5A medalist, but Skyline outduels Spanish Fork for 4-peat
Rhees’ 133 tied for the third-best 36-hole score in state history
By James Edward
Oct 5, 2021 8:46 p.m. MDT
Wasatch’s Edgar Garcia is the Deseret News 5A boys soccer Player of the Year.
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2021 5A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 5A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
High School Baseball
Versatility and dominance of Deseret News 2021 Players of the Year were unmatched
The Deseret News high school baseball Players of the Year for 2021 are Cam Day (Layton), Zac Dart (Spanish Fork), Mason Strong (Snow Canyon), Dalin Ludlow (Juab) and Janzen Keisel (Gunnison Valley).
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 8 a.m. MDT
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 5A All-State team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
High School Softball
High school softball: Driven and talented Deseret News 2021 Players of the Year led their teams to great success
The five Deseret News softball Players of the Year demonstrated a tremendous amount of poise and leadership.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 8 a.m. MDT
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Spanish Fork captures 5A title in back-and-forth championship series
Spanish Fork captured a decisive Game 3 win to earn the 5A state baseball championship after Maple Mountain forced a final contest with a Game 2 victory.
By McCade Pearson
May 29, 2021 8:48 p.m. MDT
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Spanish Fork tops Maple Mountain in Game 1 of 5A championship
The Dons defeated the Golden Eagles 4-2 Friday night. The Dons ground out a single run in four different innings, while the Golden Eagles got two runs across in the bottom of the third.
By McCade Pearson
May 28, 2021 10:04 p.m. MDT
High School Softball
High school softball: Spanish Fork blasts its way to 5A state championship
Spanish Fork hit four home runs in both games against Mountain Ridge to win the 5A championship series 2-0.
By James Edward
May 28, 2021 4:26 p.m. MDT
High School Softball
High school softball: Aubree Leonard’s 2-homer day powers Spanish Fork past Mountain Ridge in 5A championship Game 1
Spanish Fork High School softball hit four home runs to roll past Mountain Ridge 14-3 in Game 1 of the 5A state championship best-of-3 series.
By James Edward
May 27, 2021 4:27 p.m. MDT
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Zac Dart delivers, sends Spanish Fork to 5A title game
Dart delivered an offensive exposition in the Dons’ 10-9 victory over Salem Hills.
By Brennan Smith
May 26, 2021 10:52 p.m. MDT
High School Softball
High school softball: Spanish Fork, Mountain Ridge take care of business, advance to 5A state championship
By McCade Pearson
May 26, 2021 6:34 p.m. MDT
High School Softball
High school softball: Spanish Fork, Mountain Ridge earn place in 5A semifinals
By McCade Pearson
May 25, 2021 10:07 p.m. MDT
High School Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 5A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:34 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 5A team-by-team preseason capsules
Farmington, Olympus, Timpview and Maple Mountain open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 5A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 2 p.m. MST
Sports
High school football: Spanish Fork ekes past Highland in back-and-forth fight
By Melissa Yack
Oct 23, 2020 9:26 p.m. MDT
High School Sports
5A high school football Week 9 takeaways: Bonneville clinches Region 5 title, while four teams now tied for first in Region 8
By James Edward
Oct 10, 2020 8 a.m. MDT
Sports
5A high school football takeaways: Lehi, Bonneville, Bountiful among big Week 3 winners who improved to 2-1
By James Edward
Aug 29, 2020 9:16 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Spanish Fork Dons 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Spanish Fork Dons football team heading into the 2020 season.
By Brandon Gurney
Aug 6, 2020 3 p.m. MDT
Sports
Maple Mountain the favorite in what could be an open race in Region 8
By Brandon Gurney
Aug 2, 2020 8:45 p.m. MDT
Sports
2020 Deseret News boys basketball 5A all-state team
By James Edward
March 26, 2020 8:04 a.m. MDT
Sports
2020 Deseret News girls basketball 5A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2020 8:04 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: 2019 5A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 5A All-State Football Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team and honorable mention.
By James Edward
Dec 17, 2019 8 a.m. MST
