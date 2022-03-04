Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, speaks at an election night event for Republican candidates in Sandy on Nov. 3, 2020.
Utah
Why Rep. Chris Stewart won’t be attending Utah Jazz games this year — or maybe ever
A Utah Jazz requirement that fans show proof of COVID-19 vaccination has riled the Utah Republican.
By Dennis Romboy
Sept 30, 2021 1:05 p.m. MDT
BYU quarterback Baylor Romney looks to make a throw as BYU and South Florida play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.
BYU Football
Baylor Romney made the most of it, when given the opportunity to start
Romney completed 20 of 25 passes for 305 yards and three touchdowns, while BYU’s injured defense had a hard time getting off the field.
By Dick Harmon
Sept 26, 2021 1:10 a.m. MDT
Brigham Young Cougars head coach Mark Pope claps and cheers for his team on the sideline of the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
BYU Cougars
What do BYU hoop recruits bring to roster?
With the signing of 6-foot-7 wing player Seneca Knight from LSU/San Jose State on Monday, basketball coach Mark Pope finished his roster for the coming season.
By Dick Harmon
July 21, 2021 1 p.m. MDT
BYU’s Alex Barcello directs traffic against UCLA at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in the NCAA Tournament on March 20, 2021.
BYU Cougars
Here’s who BYU will open up against at the Diamond Head Classic
The Cougars are one of eight teams that will compete in the tournament this December, along with South Florida, Vanderbilt, Hawaii, Liberty, Northern Iowa, Wyoming and Stanford.
By Jeff Call
July 15, 2021 1:51 p.m. MDT
Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd pushes Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave out of bounds. Lloyd is a second-team preseason All-American.
Utah Utes
Utah’s defensive dominance
Year after year, the Utes put together one of the nation’s top defenses and they’ve established a reputation for putting players into the NFL.
By Jeff Call
July 8, 2021 2:28 p.m. MDT
Former Cottonwood High swimmer Rhyan White shows joy after winning a heat at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Nebraska.
Olympics
For Utah swimmer Rhyan White, the Olympics wasn’t so much a question of if, but when
The former Cottonwood High swimmer took her considerable talents to Alabama, where she was a 10-time All-American.
By Doug Robinson
July 2, 2021 9 p.m. MDT
merlin_2866855.jpg
BYU Cougars
What is BYU’s best sport?
It is becoming more and more apparent that the school’s best sport isn’t football or basketball.
By Dick Harmon
April 28, 2021 3:30 p.m. MDT
AP21112067520023.jpg
Utah Jazz
The Jazz’s path to staying at the top of the NBA standings
The Utah Jazz are still the winningest team in the NBA with a 44-15 record on the season, and they’d like to stay there.
By Sarah Todd
April 23, 2021 1 p.m. MDT
merlin_2581536.jpg
Sports
Welcome back to Rice-Eccles Stadium
Because of the pandemic, fans weren’t allowed to cheer the Utah football team in person at Rice-Eccles Stadium last season.
By Jeff Call
April 15, 2021 5:25 p.m. MDT
AP20347654448651.jpg
Sports
Pac-12 After Dawn, Rocky Mountain Style: Utah, Colorado battle in snowy, freezing mid-December conditions
At kickoff, temperatures were in the low 20s beneath blue-gray December skies. It was reported that there was 93% relative humidity, with a windchill of 19 degrees and a 60% chance of snow by the end of the game.
By Jeff Call
Dec 12, 2020 2:17 p.m. MST
2187880.jpg
Sports
The game that defined Ty Detmer
BYU’s 1990 win over No. 1 Miami is the backdrop for a deep look into one of the Cougars’ most beloved quarterbacks in a series examining Ty Detmer’s remarkable career.
By Dick Harmon
May 29, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
merlin_1476301.jpg
Sports
Extraordinary hard work and discipline of Maria Albiero paying dividends for BYU women’s basketball
Albeiro has risen to become a big part of BYU’s success
By Brandon Gurney
Feb 24, 2020 5:59 p.m. MST
merlin_1258701.jpg
Utah
University of Utah football player charged with raping, kidnapping teen
By Brian West
Feb 2, 2020 11:54 a.m. MST
merlin_1258701.jpg
Utah
University of Utah football player kidnapped, raped teen girl, police say
By Pat Reavy
Jan 30, 2020 12:44 p.m. MST
Kobe Bryant will be on the cover of the Feb. 10, 2020.
Entertainment
Time Magazine reveals Kobe Bryant cover to hit shelves next month
Kobe Bryant will be on the cover of the Feb. 10, 2020
By Herb Scribner
Jan 28, 2020 6:43 a.m. MST
merlin_271875.jpg
Sports
Utah Jazz return to win column, beat Memphis Grizzlies 126-112
By Jasen Lee
Dec 8, 2019 12:04 a.m. MST
merlin_169221.jpg
Sports
Utah’s inside game leaves BYU stunned in overtime comeback win
Utah came back from 16 points down to tie and overtake BYU 102-95 in the Huntsman Center, spoiling the season debut of Yoeli Childs
By Dick Harmon
Dec 4, 2019 10:44 p.m. MST
AP_19337124154917.jpg
Sports
Analysis: Utah Jazz look to regroup after disastrous road trip
By Jasen Lee
Dec 3, 2019 10:08 p.m. MST
AP_19282066739442.jpg
Sports
How the Pac-12 is letting the Utah Utes and Oregon Ducks down
Utah is having a great season and should be given the chance to prove itself in the College Football Playoff, but that won’t happen because of strength of schedule and a reeling league.
By Dick Harmon
Nov 8, 2019 12:28 p.m. MST
merlin_16289.jpg
Sports
Ute Insiders: Breaking down Utah’s showdown with the Washington Huskies (podcast)
By Deseret News
Oct 30, 2019 3:01 p.m. MDT
merlin_14843.jpg
Utah
Mitt Romney says if NCAA doesn’t move on college athlete pay, Congress will
By Dennis Romboy
Oct 30, 2019 1:09 p.m. MDT
1130bkccougars.spt_3016_2ND_half__1_.jpg
Sports
Former BYU basketball coach Dave Rose at home recovering, ‘doing really well’ after heart attack
By Jeff Call
Oct 25, 2019 12:56 p.m. MDT
merlin_15671.jpg
Sports
Jazz brace for tough road opener vs. Lakers after gritty win vs. OKC
By Jasen Lee
Oct 24, 2019 6:50 p.m. MDT
