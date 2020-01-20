MountainStar Healthcare Star Athletes of Week 23

Grid View Jeremy Evans, Viewmont wrestling Provided by Viewmont High School

Madison Parker, Spanish Fork swimming Provided by Spanish Fork High School

Cameron Green, Springville swimming Provided by Springville High School

Ashlee Edwards, Grantsville basketball Provided by Grantsville High School

Trevon Snoddy, Skyridge basketball Provided by Skyridge High School

Boys basketball

Trevon Snoddy, Skyridge (Sr.)

Aided by a couple of big performances from Trevon Snoddy in recent weeks, Skyridge is looking like the favorite in the always competitive Region 4.

The senior recorded 13 points and nine rebounds in a 59-56 win over Corner Canyon last Tuesday and followed it up with 19 points in a 98-72 rout of Westlake.

“Trevon Snoddy is a coach’s dream. A kid that can score, defend, pass and rebound. A 4.0 student who is a great teammate and is a winner,” said Skyridge coach Jeff Gardner.

Snoddy, a Deseret News 5A first team all-stater last year, has scored in double figures in 39 straight games.

For the season, he’s averaging 20.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals.

Girls basketball

Ashlee Edwards, Grantsville (Sr.)

Ashlee Edwards steady contributions in multiple phases of the game have led Grantsville to three straight region wins, including a 55-53 win over Judge Memorial last Thursday.

Against Judge, Edwards recorded 16 points, 11 rebounds, seven steals and five assists.

“Ashlee’s growth as a leader has been huge for us. She has been playing with a little chip on her shoulder this year that has been contagious with her teammates. Ashlee’s athleticism and knack for the ball is causing havoc for other offenses, and her ability to create with the ball for herself and her teammates is fun to watch. She’s also the ideal teammate who’s always supportive and positive with her teammates on and off the floor,” said Grantsville coach Megan Vera.

For the season, Edwards is averaging 15.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 4.7 steals.

Wrestling

Jeremy Evans, Viewmont (Sr.)

Jeremy Evans erased any doubt who the best 160-pound wrestler in Utah is at the All-Star Duals last Tuesday at UVU.

The Viewmont senior pinned Hurricane senior Clayton Warr — regarded as one of the top wrestlers at 160 — in just 23 seconds in the quickest boys match at the duals.

Evans’ record so far this season is 31-3, which includes a first-place finish at Layton, Viewmont and Box Elder, and then a second-place finish at last weekend’s Rockwell Rumble. He lost to Colorado’s Cody Eaton in the championship.

Evans is currently ranked sixth in the latest Beehive Top 25 rankings published by wrestutah.com.

Boys swimming

Cameron Green, Springville (Sr.)

One of the fastest swimmers in state history, Cameron Green is having a banner senior season.

His times in the 50 freestyle (21.28) and 100 free (46.69) rank as the best in the entire state so far this year, and his times in the 200 free (1:43.27) and 100 back (51.57) rank second.

“Cameron is a rare gem as a swimmer. He has raw talent with a physical build that just simply suits the water, but that’s combined with an extraordinary work ethic. He sets his goals very high and is dedicated to achieving them. He practices daily with mental purpose and focus each and every set,” said Springville coach Kim Green.

“He is a senior captain because he’s a great leader by example. He is respected by his teammates not just because he’s fast, but also because he genuinely cares about the successes of his teammates and helps to lift others when they’re down. His determination and positive mental attitude will serve him well as he continues he swimming endeavors at Harvard next fall.”

Green’s time at state in the 50 free last year was 20.79, and in this year’s state meet in a couple weeks he’s got eyes on the state record 20.60 set back in 1997.

Girls swimming

Madison Parker, Spanish Fork (Fr.)

Just a freshman, Madison Parker is making a huge splash on the high school scene this winter.

She owns top-3 times in the entire state in four events, including the state-leading mark in the 50 and 100 freestyle.

Last week, she posted a 24.30 in the 50 free and earlier this season, she also recorded a 51.68 in the 100 free.

“Madison is an incredible athlete. She is a hard worker and committed to her sport. She is a diverse swimmer and willing to help support her team in any way that she can. So far as a freshman she has broken two school records. This is a direct result of her dedication and follow through. She has been a great addition to our team,” said Spanish Fork coach Christiana Shakespear.

Her 200 free time of 1:55.24 ranks second in the state, and her 200 individual medley time of 2:12.54 ranks third.