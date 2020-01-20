3 takeaways from the Utah Jazz’s 118-88 win over the Indiana Pacers

SALT LAKE CITY — If you needed more proof that the season is going much better now than it was a couple of months ago, the Utah Jazz made a 49-point turnaround from their November blowout loss in Indiana in Monday night’s 118-88 rout of the Pacers at Vivint Arena.

Here are three takeaways that defined the game:

• Donovan Mitchell (25 points) and Rudy Gobert (20 points, 14 rebounds) continued to play like All-Stars to lead the Jazz to their 18th win in 21 outings.

Donovan Mitchell lobs it to Gobert pic.twitter.com/zB4WLmYIX9 — ClutchPoints NBA (@ClutchPointsNBA) January 21, 2020

• Utah was just consistently better every quarter than the Pacers, who came in on a five-game winning streak. The Jazz outscored Indiana 29-23, 27-21 and 24-19 in the first three quarters before blowing it completely open with a 38-25 edge in the fourth quarter. Utah’s shooting was terrific (54%) and its defense stellar (Pacers shot 41.9%).

• In just his second game back from a hamstring injury, Jazz point guard Mike Conley had a solid showing with 14 points and two assists in 18 minutes. Utah also got effective bench play from Georges Niang (15 points) and Tony Bradley (eight points, 10 rebounds).

| “We got to the offensive side and started sharing the ball - it was Jazz basketball.”#WalkoffInterview | @LittleCaesarsSP pic.twitter.com/E4cMqhqS7r — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 21, 2020

Up next

Wednesday at Golden State, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25 vs. Dallas, 3 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 27 vs. Houston, 7 p.m.