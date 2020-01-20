 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3 takeaways from the Utah Jazz’s 118-88 win over the Indiana Pacers

If you needed more proof that the season is going much better now than it was a couple of months ago, the Utah Jazz’s turnaround performance Monday provided just that.

By Jody Genessy
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) gets to the basket ahead of Indiana Pacers guard Jeremy Lamb (26) during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
Steve Griffin, Deseret News

SALT LAKE CITY — If you needed more proof that the season is going much better now than it was a couple of months ago, the Utah Jazz made a 49-point turnaround from their November blowout loss in Indiana in Monday night’s 118-88 rout of the Pacers at Vivint Arena.

Here are three takeaways that defined the game:

• Donovan Mitchell (25 points) and Rudy Gobert (20 points, 14 rebounds) continued to play like All-Stars to lead the Jazz to their 18th win in 21 outings.

• Utah was just consistently better every quarter than the Pacers, who came in on a five-game winning streak. The Jazz outscored Indiana 29-23, 27-21 and 24-19 in the first three quarters before blowing it completely open with a 38-25 edge in the fourth quarter. Utah’s shooting was terrific (54%) and its defense stellar (Pacers shot 41.9%).

• In just his second game back from a hamstring injury, Jazz point guard Mike Conley had a solid showing with 14 points and two assists in 18 minutes. Utah also got effective bench play from Georges Niang (15 points) and Tony Bradley (eight points, 10 rebounds).

Up next

Wednesday at Golden State, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25 vs. Dallas, 3 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 27 vs. Houston, 7 p.m.

