 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Live streams: Watch the first round of the high school football playoffs

By Brandon Judd
Michael Drager - stock.adobe.com

The first week of the Utah high school football playoffs is here.

With attendance restrictions that will prevent many fans from attending high school football games during the 2020 season, the Deseret News has you covered with keeping tabs on what’s going on around the state — whether from your couch or the bleachers.

Watch the big plays right here — starting at 3 p.m. — as the Deseret News has live streams from 27 of Friday’s 31 games spanning the 6A to 2A ranks.

You can also follow the action in our live blog below, or find up-to-the-minute scores and links to livestreams on our scoreboard. Here are the games we are streaming — we’ll update the list throughout the day as more of our school and media partners confirm game coverage:

6A first round

5A first round

4A first round

3A first round

2A first round

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

Ranking top 10 surprise deliveries by USU, Utah, BYU heading down the home stretch

By Dick Harmon

These local leaders oppose the Little Cottonwood gondola idea. Here’s how it will factor into the decision

By Kyle Dunphey

Is the COVID pandemic over? Dr. Fauci says the end is near

By Herb Scribner

New vaccine mandate lawsuit claims Biden administration is coercing health care workers to get shot

By Dennis Romboy

The Aggies are getting noticed and not just in Utah

By Trent Wood

Did Disney sign Kathleen Kennedy to a new deal?

By Herb Scribner