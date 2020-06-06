These 74 locals are on NFL rosters right now, even as questions surround 2020 season. See the full list

SALT LAKE CITY — Though the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the sports world, including the offseason programs for the NFL, at some point the games will go on.

When they do, a strong contingent of locals will be trying to make an impact in the NFL. A total of 74 players with Utah ties are on NFL active rosters through Friday.

Normally, these athletes would be wrapping up organized team activities around this time, ahead of a break before training camps begin in July. They’ve traded those on-field workouts for virtual sessions.

Later this year, though, the number of locals in the league will dwindle as teams trim their rosters from 90 during the offseason to 53 players on the active roster to start the year.

The 74 Utah ties currently in the NFL is just two fewer than the 76 last season (with one on injured reserve) around this same time.

By comparison, there were 79 local players on NFL rosters in the latter stages of May 2018. The 2017 offseason set the standard in recent years, when there were 90 local players on NFL rosters around this time, paced by a strong contingent of 35 rookies.

In 2016, there were 75 Utah ties on rosters during the summer, with 70 in 2015 and 66 in 2014.

This year’s crop of 74 local players includes 23 rookies, with nine draft picks and 14 undrafted free agents.

Here’s a breakdown of those 74 players (note: they can count towards multiple categories):

30 who played at the University of Utah (up from 25 last year)

15 who played at Utah State (equal to 15 last year)

12 who played at BYU (down from 14 last year)

4 who played at Weber State (equal to 4 last year)

4 who played at Snow College (equal to 4 last year)

2 who played at Southern Utah (down from 5 last year)

30 who played football at Utah high schools (down from 31 last year)

Here’s a look at each local player in the NFL, listed by team in alphabetical order:

Arizona Cardinals

Jalen Davis

No. 30, CB, Utah State: Davis spent much of the 2019 season on the Cardinals’ practice squad before being promoted to the active roster late in the year. He’ll compete for time behind Patrick Peterson, Robert Alford and Byron Murphy.

Kylie Fitts

No. 49, OLB, Utah: Fitts played in three games late last season and had four tackles after spending the bulk of 2019 on the Cardinals’ practice squad. He’ll look for snaps in 2020 backing up one of the NFL’s top sack specialists, Chandler Jones.

Leki Fotu

No. 95, DT, Utah and Herriman High: Fotu was a fourth-round draft pick by Arizona in late April and joins a Cardinals defensive front full of new faces. He’s joined at defensive tackle by Jordan Phillips, previously with Buffalo, and fellow rookie Rashard Lawrence out of LSU.

Atlanta Falcons

Caleb Repp

Number not assigned, TE, Utah State and Utah: Following a breakout season in one year at Utah State, Repp joined the Falcons as an undrafted free agent. He’s one of two rookie tight ends on the Atlanta roster whose best bet is trying to make the practice squad this year.

Baltimore Ravens

Tyler Huntley

No. 2, QB, Utah: Huntley signed with Baltimore after going undrafted in April following a standout career at Utah. With 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson entrenched as the starter and veteran Robert Griffin III his likely backup, Huntley will battle for a roster spot — most likely practice squad — with third-year QB Trace McSorley.

Josh Nurse

No. 33, CB, Utah: Nurse turned one solid season starting at Utah last year and parlayed that into an undrafted rookie contract with the Ravens. He’ll have plenty of competition to try and stick in Baltimore, with 10 corners on the Ravens roster, including four rookies, three of which went undrafted.

Of note

Ty’Son Williams, RB, BYU: Following the 2020 NFL draft, it was reported that Williams agreed to sign as an undrafted free agent with Baltimore. That transaction has not become official yet, though; he is not on the Ravens’ current roster and does not count towards the 74 locals on NFL rosters. Williams played just four games for BYU last season as a grad transfer from South Carolina before suffering a torn ACL. He finished 2019 with 49 carries for 264 yards and three touchdowns.

Buffalo Bills

Taron Johnson

No. 24, CB, Weber State: Johnson is looking to made strides in his third NFL season after recording 47 tackles, five pass deflections, a forced fumble and a sack in 2019. He started seven games for the Bills last season and is penciled in as the starter at nickel heading into 2020.

Star Lotulelei

No. 98, DT, Utah, Snow College and Bingham High: Lotulelei’s contract with the Bills — which runs through 2022 — was restructured in February, making his base salary of $1.75 million in 2020 fully guaranteed, with injury guarantees totaling $2.5 million for 2021 added in, per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates. He started every game for Buffalo last season and had 17 tackles, an interception and a pass deflection.

Zack Moss

No. 20, RB, Utah: The Utes’ all-time leading rusher became a Bill when the team drafted him in the third round in April. He’ll team up with Devin Singletary, the team’s second-year starting back in Buffalo, and was tabbed an instant impact rookie by USA Today’s Nate Davis, who wrote, “Definitely potential for a very nifty and highly complementary set of runners.”

Carolina Panthers

Branden Bowen

No. 60, OT, Corner Canyon High: Bowen, who played at Ohio State, is the first Corner Canyon alum to reach the NFL after signing with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent. He’ll be competing with three other undrafted rookies for a backup spot on the Carolina offensive line.

Tyler Larsen

No. 69, C, Utah State and Jordan High: Larsen is headed into a contract year with the Panthers, where he’s played since 2016. He was a reserve lineman, serving as the backup center, in every game for Carolina last season.

Chicago Bears

Jaylon Johnson

No. 33, CB, Utah: Johnson, a second-round draft pick and the first Ute to be selected in the 2020 NFL draft, could see plenty of playing time early in his career. In Chicago, he’ll vie with Artie Burns and Kevin Toliver for the starting corner spot opposite two-time Pro Bowl Bear Kyle Fuller. “Jaylon is a really intelligent player, plays the game with excellent instincts and awareness, you can see it in the way he plays,” Bears general manager Ryan Pace said, per ESPN.

Patrick Scales

No. 48, LS, Utah State and Weber High: Scales re-signed with Chicago on a one-year deal this offseason. He is headed into his seventh NFL season and fifth with the Bears.

Cincinnati Bengals

LeShaun Sims

No. 38, CB, Southern Utah: Sims joined the Bengals as an unrestricted free agent this offseason after four years with Tennessee. He’s been a special teams ace and reserve corner throughout his career, a role he’s likely to fill in Cincinnati if he makes the active regular-season roster.

Xavier Su’a-Filo

No. 76, OG, Timpview High: Su’a-Filo signed with Cincinnati as an unrestricted free agent in March, his third NFL team in what will be his seventh season in 2020. The former T-Bird could start at left guard for the Bengals — he has started 53 games in his career, including 12 games over the past two seasons in Dallas.

Cleveland Browns

Porter Gustin

No. 97, DE, Salem Hills High: Gustin played in six games as a rookie last season, registering 13 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery for Cleveland after being elevated from the team’s practice squad in late November. He’ll likely provide depth at defensive end behind Myles Garrett, who was reinstated in February from an indefinite suspension stemming from an ugly brawl in Week 10.

JoJo Natson

No. 19, WR/Ret., Utah State: Natson signed a one-year deal with Cleveland in late March after he was waived by the Rams, where he’s played the past two seasons. He will compete to become a return specialist for the Browns.

Sione Takitaki

No. 44, LB, BYU: Takitaki heads into his second NFL season looking to play a bigger role at middle linebacker for the Browns — last year’s starter, Joe Schobert, is gone after signing with Jacksonville. Takitaki started one game and made 19 tackles last year, and recently told the Browns’ Best Podcast Available, “I feel like I’ve always been an underdog in my whole story. I just carry that with everything I do.”

Dallas Cowboys

Bradlee Anae

No. 51, DE, Utah: Anae, a fifth-round draft pick, heads to a Dallas team that has veteran depth on the defensive line — including DeMarcus Lawrence and Tyrone Crawford at defensive end. The Utes’ career sack leader could help the Dallas pass rush — no returning player had more than five sacks in 2019 — and should expect to contribute on special teams early in his career.

Francis Bernard

No. 44, LB, Utah, BYU and Herriman High: Bernard joined Anae in Dallas after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent. He’s one of three rookie linebackers the Cowboys signed after going undrafted, and will likely need to show his value on special teams on a team that has established starters at all three linebacker positions.

Dalton Schultz

No. 86, TE, Bingham High: Schultz heads into his third pro season with the Cowboys, where he’ll look to provide depth behind Blake Jarwin, who started seven games last season. Schultz played mainly on special teams in 2019 and had one catch for 6 yards.

Denver Broncos

Garett Bolles

No. 72, OT, Utah, Snow College and Westlake High: Bolles is in a contract year with the Broncos after the team did not pick up the fifth-year option for their 2017 first-round selection. He’ll be Denver’s starter at left tackle, a position Bolles has held ever since his rookie season.

Tim Patrick

No. 81, WR, Utah: Patrick is back for his third year with the Broncos, after missing half of last season due to injury and finishing 2019 with 16 receptions for 218 yards. He’ll have plenty more competition for reps, though, after the Broncos used three draft picks — including their first-rounder, Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy — on wide receivers.

Detroit Lions

Miles Killebrew

No. 35, S, Southern Utah: Killebrew, a fourth-round pick by Detroit in 2016, re-signed with the Lions this offseason on a one-year, $2 million deal, per Spotrac. He’s largely been a special-teamer the past couple seasons with the Lions and may be a cut candidate come training camp, especially after Detroit added safety Duron Harmon in a trade with New England.

John Penisini

No. 91, DL, Utah, Snow College and West Jordan High: Penisini was the final one of seven Utes drafted in April, going in the sixth round to Detroit. He’ll look to provide depth at the defensive tackle position, where the Lions added experience this offseason by signing former Patriot starter Danny Shelton to a two-year contract.

Green Bay Packers

Tipa Galeai

No. 50, LB, Utah State: Galeai, who had 15.5 sacks in his two seasons in Logan, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Packers in April. Green Bay’s starters at outside linebacker — Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith — had 13.5 and 12 sacks, respectively, last season, and Galeai will be looking to provide depth at the position alongside two other rookies.

Jordan Love

No. 10, QB, Utah State: One of the most talked about selections of the 2020 NFL draft came when the Packers traded up to select Love with the 26th overall selection, considering Green Bay has one of the game’s best quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers, signed through 2023. Love will back up Rodgers this season and perhaps beyond, though the question that lingers is how long will it be before the Packers move on to the understudy. Love, regardless, is embracing the opportunity he’ll have to learn under Rodgers. “You gotta go out there, prove yourself and make a name for yourself,” Love told NFL Network recently. “It’s a job, you gotta be able to keep that. For me, just trying to learn the offense and prove myself.”

We had fun being back out on a field for the first time in a while. I spoke w/ #Packers 1st round pick, Jordan Love, after one of his private workouts, on how he continues to prepare for his rookie season. Our interview from @nflnetwork & more on the workouts pic.twitter.com/2wl1wL3ZxX — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) May 15, 2020

No. 30, RB, BYU: Williams heads into the final year of his rookie contract with Green Bay in a busier backfield, after the Packers used their second-round pick on Boston College back AJ Dillon. Williams rushed for 460 yards and a touchdown while adding 253 receiving yards and five more scores through the air in 2019 while backing up Aaron Jones.

Houston Texans

No local players

Indianapolis Colts

Julian Blackmon

No. 32, S, Utah and Layton High: Blackmon became the second former Ute off the board in April’s draft when the Colts selected him in the third round with the 85th overall pick. He had 60 tackles, eight pass deflections and four interceptions as a senior at Utah even after suffering an ACL injury in the Pac-12 title game. Blackmon initially will provide depth at free safety behind Malik Hooker, the team’s full-time starter the past two seasons.

Jacksonville Jaguars

No local players

Kansas City Chiefs

Jackson Barton

No. 68, OT, Utah and Brighton High: Barton earned a Super Bowl ring in his first NFL season, joining the Chiefs midseason after Kansas City signed him off the Indianapolis practice squad. A seventh-round pick by the Colts last year, Barton will again provide depth at the tackle position.

Aleva Hifo

Number not assigned, WR, BYU: Hifo signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in April. He’ll have plenty of competition trying to earn a roster spot, as Kansas City signed five other undrafted free agent wide receivers. Hifo’s best bet to make the team will be as a return specialist, which he did at BYU.

Daniel Sorensen

No. 49, S, BYU: Sorensen stepped into a starting role during the Chiefs’ postseason run last year and excelled after the team’s starter at free safety, Juan Thornhill, tore his ACL in the regular-season finale. Sorensen finished with 22 tackles in the playoffs — and 57 in the regular season — to help the Chiefs win their first Super Bowl title in 50 years, and he’ll be a key reserve again in 2020.

Darwin Thompson

No. 34, RB, Utah State: Thompson served as a backup to Damien Williams during his rookie season, rushing for 128 yards and a touchdown on 37 carries in 2019. His offensive reps, though, will be at a premium now after the team used its first-round pick on LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Las Vegas Raiders

Devontae Booker

No. 46, RB, Utah: Booker became an unrestricted free agent this offseason after falling out of favor in Denver and signed with Las Vegas on May 11. He had just two carries for 9 yards in 2019 while playing mainly on special teams and will provide depth for the Raiders behind starter Josh Jacobs.

Jordan Devey

No. 65, OL, Snow College and American Fork High: Devey signed a one-year contract in April worth $942,500, per Spotrac, to remain with the Raiders. He started four games last season in his first year with the team before landing on injured reserve with a torn pectoral.

Dominik Eberle

No. 5, K, Utah State: Eberle signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent following this year’s NFL draft. The rookie kicker was a standout at Utah State — he made 79% of his field goals over four seasons, including 87.5% last year — and faces a situation in Las Vegas where third-year pro Daniel Carlson is the incumbent at kicker.

Andre James

No. 68, OT, Herriman High: James made the Raiders roster as an undrafted free agent last season and provided one fill-in start while mainly playing on special teams. He’ll again provide depth at the center position behind starter Rodney Hudson.

Nevin Lawson

No. 26, CB, Utah State: Lawson signed a one-year extension with Las Vegas in January, worth $1.89 million, per Spotrac. In his first season with the Raiders, he had 23 tackles and five pass deflections while starting five games, though he will be competing for playing time — and a possible roster spot — with recent addition Prince Amukamara and first-round selection Damon Arnette.

Dallin Leavitt

No. 32, S, Utah State and BYU: Leavitt re-signed with the Raiders on April 16 as an exclusive rights free agent. The undrafted free agent who originally signed with the Raiders in 2018 played in 15 games last season mainly on special teams — making nine tackles — and will be in a similar situation this season if he makes the regular season roster.

Siaosi Mariner

No. 9, WR, Utah State and Utah: Mariner, an undrafted free agent signee, had career-highs of 63 receptions for 987 yards and 10 touchdowns at Utah State last season, after grad transferring from Utah. He is buried on the depth chart in Las Vegas but was the lone undrafted free agent wideout the Raiders signed.

Los Angeles Chargers

Michael Davis

No. 43, CB, BYU: The Chargers retained Davis, who was a restricted free agent heading into the offseason. He started 12 games for Los Angeles last year opposite Casey Hayward, finishing with 36 tackles, nine pass deflections and his first two career interceptions, though he’ll likely be fighting for reps behind offseason addition Chris Harris Jr.

Aloha Gilman

No. 32, S, Orem High: Gilman, who played his junior year of high school in Orem, was a sixth-round draft pick by the Chargers. He had 95 tackles, three forced fumbles and three interceptions for Notre Dame in 2019, and he’ll compete to back up starting safety Derwin James in Los Angeles.

Sam Tevi

No. 69, OT, Utah: Tevi enters the final year of his rookie contract — he was a sixth-round selection in 2017 — as the team’s starter at right tackle. He’s started 30 games for the Chargers over three seasons, including 14 last year.

Nick Vigil

No. 59, LB, Utah State and Fremont High: Vigil signed a one-year, $2.4 million deal (per Spotrac) with the Chargers as an unrestricted free agent in March, following four seasons with Cincinnati. He started 37 games with the Bengals and has 284 career tackles, and Vigil will be a strong candidate to start at outside linebacker for Los Angeles.

Andrew Vollert

No. 87, TE, Weber State: Vollert missed all of last season after suffering a torn ACL during the preseason. He’s headed into his third NFL season, second in Los Angeles, and will compete for a backup role with the Chargers.

Los Angeles Rams

Terrell Burgess

No. 26, S, Utah: Burgess, who started 14 games for Utah last season and had 81 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss, was a third-round pick by the Rams. He’ll provide depth early in his career at safety, where the Rams have Taylor Rapp and John Johnson returning, along with fellow rookie draft pick Jordan Fuller. “I love to play in the box and being able to read linemen but I also like just being in a position to make plays,” Burgess recently told the Rams Revealed podcast.

Dayan Ghanwoloku

No. 38, CB, BYU and Northridge High: Ghanwoloku joined the Rams as an undrafted free agent after starring for four years at BYU. He’s one of two rookie undrafted free agent safeties on the Los Angeles roster and will likely need to prove his skills as a special-teamer to stick around this season.

Jonah Williams

No. 62, DL, Weber State: Williams, like Ghanwoloku, signed with Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent. The former Weber State standout is one of four defensive linemen — and one of two defensive ends — who are rookie undrafted free agents on the Rams roster.

Miami Dolphins

Eric Rowe

No. 21, CB, Utah: Rowe enters his second year in Miami coming off the best season of his career. He started 15 games for the Dolphins in 2019 and had a career-high 76 tackles, eight pass deflections, an interception and a forced fumble. He’ll again be a key component for the Miami secondary in 2020.

Kyle Van Noy

No. 53, LB, BYU: Van Noy signed a lucrative four-year, $51 million deal (per Spotrac) with Miami this offseason, after 31⁄ 2 seasons with the Patriots. Following a solid 2019 campaign where he had 47 tackles, 6.5 sacks and three forced fumbles, Van Noy is expected to be a starter at linebacker and a key defensive weapon for the Dolphins.

Minnesota Vikings

No local players

New England Patriots

No local players

New Orleans Saints

Kaden Elliss

No. 55, LB, Judge Memorial High: Elliss played in just three games as a rookie before landing on injured reserve on 2019 with a torn ACL. The former seventh-round draft pick will likely be a special-teamer again while providing depth at linebacker in 2020.

Chase Hansen

No. 42, LB, Utah and Lone Peak High: Hansen spent the 2019 season on the Saints’ non-football injury list after signing with the team as an undrafted rookie free agent. Like Elliss, he’ll be competing for valuable reps to provide depth in the middle of the New Orleans defense this season.

Taysom Hill

No. 7, QB, BYU: Hill is coming off one of his most versatile seasons yet, playing multiple positions on offense and special teams while proving reliable as a pass catcher, with 19 catches for 234 yards and six touchdowns. New Orleans showed how invested they are in the backup quarterback this offseason, signing him to a two-year, $21 million deal (per ESPN’s Adam Schefter) in April after he tested restricted free agency. “I’m very happy, I’m grateful and again, I think it’s a fair deal,” Hill said in a conference call following the signing.

Darrin Paulo

No. 79, OT, Utah: Paulo signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent. He’s the lone Ute offensive lineman to join an NFL team in this rookie class and is one of four offensive line undrafted free agents — including two tackles — New Orleans signed.

No. 43, FS, Utah: Williams enters a contract season with the Saints as the team’s undisputed starter at free safety. He has started every game he’s played since being drafted in the second round by New Orleans in 2017 and last year had 54 tackles, a career-best 13 pass deflections and four interceptions to go along with a forced fumble.

New York Giants

Kyler Fackrell

No. 51, LB, Utah State: Fackrell signed a one-year, $4.6 million deal (per Spotrac) with the Giants after hitting unrestricted free agency this offseason. After four seasons in Green Bay, where he had a career-best 10.5 sacks in 2018, Fackrell will have the opportunity to start at outside linebacker for the Giants.

New York Jets

Javelin Guidry

Number not assigned, DB, Utah: Guidry, who ran a 4.29 time in the 40-yard dash at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jets. He is one of three undrafted free agent cornerbacks to join New York this offseason.

Bronson Kaufusi

No. 91, DE, BYU and Timpview High: Kaufusi spent the bulk of the 2019 season on the practice squad for the Jets. He played in three games and had three tackles and a half-sack in his second year with the team.

Corbin Kaufusi

No. 65, OL, BYU and Timpview High: Like his brother, Corbin Kaufusi was a practice squad member for the Jets in 2019. He moved to the offensive side of the ball as a rookie last year after playing defensive end at BYU.

Harvey Langi

No. 44, LB, BYU, Utah and Bingham High: Langi played in every game for New York last season, mainly on special teams, though he started three games at linebacker and finished the year with 14 tackles and a pass deflection as a reserve. He could be in competition for a starting role in 2020, with one starter at outside linebacker last season, Brandon Copeland, signing with New England.

Philadelphia Eagles

Sua Opeta

No. 78, OG, Weber State and Stansbury High: Opeta was promoted from the Eagles’ practice squad to the active roster late in the 2019 season, though he never played in a game. Heading into his second season, the former undrafted free agent signee will look to provide depth at the guard position for the Eagles.

Noah Togiai

Number not assigned, TE, Hunter High: Togiai signed as an undrafted free agent with Philadelphia this offseason, following his college career at Oregon State. He had 44 receptions for 406 yards and three touchdowns last year for the Beavers, though reps will be tough to come by on an Eagles tight end group headlined by Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert.

Pittsburgh Steelers

No local players

San Francisco 49ers

No. 54, LB, BYU: Warner had a breakout year in his second NFL season, starting every game for the 49ers in 2019 while recording 107 tackles, three sacks, nine pass deflections, three forced fumbles and his first pro pick-six while helping San Francisco reach the Super Bowl. He’ll again be a key member of the 49ers’ defense in 2020 from his MIKE linebacker position.

Mitch Wishnowsky

No. 6, P, Utah: Wishnowsky, a fourth-round draft pick in 2019, averaged 44.9 yards per punt and pinned 23 of his 52 punts (44.2%) inside the 20 last season. He also served as kickoff specialist for the 49ers.

Seattle Seahawks

Brian Allen

No. 40, CB, Utah: Allen spent part of last season on Seattle’s practice squad, then signed a futures/reserve contract with the team. He spent the previous two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who drafted him in 2017.

Cody Barton

No. 57, LB, Utah and Brighton High: Barton played in every game as a rookie in 2019, finishing the year with 22 tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass deflection while playing mainly on special teams and subbing in as a starter in two late-season games. He’ll again provide key depth at linebacker in 2020.

Marquise Blair

No. 27, FS, Utah: Blair earned three starts near midseason as a rookie last year and played in every game for the Seahawks. He ended the year with 30 tackles, two forced fumbles and a pass deflection and should again be a key reserve.

Bryan Mone

No. 79, DT, Highland High: Mone made the Seahawks’ opening day 53-man active roster after signing as an undrafted rookie free agent last season. He ended up playing in four games and had four tackles while spending much of the year on the practice squad.

John Ursua

No. 15, WR, Cedar High and Westlake High: Ursua, a seventh-round pick by the Seahawks last season, spent much of the 2020 season inactive on game day, though he played in three games and had an 11-yard catch in the regular-season finale. He’ll provide depth at wideout this year.

Bobby Wagner

No. 54, MLB, Utah State: Wagner was again a first-team All-Pro middle linebacker for the Seahawks in 2019, finishing the year with 144 tackles, six pass deflections, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He’s signed through 2022 with Seattle and is set to make $14.75 million in 2020, per Spotrac, as an unquestioned leader for the Seahawks.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt Gay

No. 9, K, Utah and Orem High: Gay, a fifth-round draft pick in 2019, was the Buccaneers’ starting kicker all of last season. He finished his rookie year hitting 77.1% of his field goal attempts (27 of 35) and 43 of 48 extra points, while also making a career-best 58-yard field goal late in the season against the Rams.

Tennessee Titans

No local players

Washington Redskins

Jared Norris

No. 50, LB, Utah: Norris was not on an NFL roster during the 2019 regular season, after being waived by the Carolina Panthers during final cuts in August. He spent three seasons in Carolina (2016-18) and was signed by Washington on Feb. 13.

Nate Orchard

No. 54, DE, Utah and Highland High: Orchard played in five games for Washington last season, after signing with the team in late November. He finished the year with 14 tackles, a fumble recovery, a pass deflection and a game-clinching sack against Carolina in Week 13, then re-signed with Washington in March to a one-year, $1.04 million contract, per Spotrac.

Alex Smith