This former Las Vegas Raiders coach is suing the NFL. Here’s why

Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden is suing the NFL and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, according to multiple reports.

The lawsuit, which was filed in a Nevada district court, alleges that the NFL sought to destroy Gruden’s career and reputation in a malicious manner, according to reports.

The lawsuit claims Goodell and the NFL orchestrated a campaign that resulted in Gruden’s exit.

Gruden’s attorney, Adam Hosmer-Henner, said in a written statement that the NFL sought to harm Gruden’s career, according to The Washington Post.

“The complaint alleges that the defendants selectively leaked Gruden’s private correspondence to the Wall Street Journal and New York Times in order to harm Gruden’s reputation and force him out of his job,” the statement read. “There is no explanation or justification for why Gruden’s emails were the only ones made public out of the 650,000 emails collected in the NFL’s investigation of the Washington Football Team or for why the emails were held for months before being released in the middle of the Raiders’ season.”

The NFL denied the allegations, per The Washington Post.

“The allegations are entirely meritless and the NFL will vigorously defend against these claims,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a written statement to The Washington Post.

Gruden resigned as Raiders head coach in October after his emails leaked online, per The Associated Press. The emails included racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments.