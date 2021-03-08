High school baseball: 6A team-by-team region capsules/predictions

The 2021 high school baseball season gets underway this week for teams in Class 6A. After last year’s canceled season, there’s more anticipation than ever to get the season going. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 6A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are five new baseball coaches in 6A this year: Nuho Kraja (Cyprus), Clint Felion (Granger), Jentry Beckstead (Taylorsville), Josh Wright (West Jordan) and Billie Schlee (Westlake).

Here are the 6A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 1

1. Fremont Silverwolves

Head coach: Garrett Clark (sixth year)

2019 record: 20-10 (tied for first in Region 1 with a 13-5 record)

2019 postseason: Lost to Syracuse in 6A quarterfinals. Eliminated by Lone Peak in 6A one-loss bracket.

Returning contributors:



Tyge Doxey, 3B/1B, Sr.

Mason Memmott, Sr.

Jaxon Larkin, 2B, Jr.

Bridger Clontz, LHP, Jr.

Coach’s comment: “We had nine seniors who graduated last year, who did not get a chance to finish what they started in 2019’s playoff run as juniors. We have 3-4 guys this year that have contributed in a varsity game. But we like our guys! We had a great off season and we took advantage of opportunities we have been given in this crazy year. We had a very successful summer and fall. Our pitching staff is young, but crazy talented. Our offense is exciting and has the potential to be very explosive. We have 4-5 lefties in the lineup which is rare for us. Our seniors are few, but have done a great job stepping into their role and committed to continue our success. Chase Ellis, Mason Memmott, Tyge Doxey, Jackson Skidmore, Parcur Heseltine and Gage Moss. The group that may have been affected the most by missing a spring season may have been our underclassman. We have been so happy with their development and commitment to our program. They are led by: Cannon Koford, Bridger Clontz, Gavin Douglas, Calvin Morrow and Jaxon Larkin. Their greatest desire right now is to continue on our path, buying into our culture and making last year’s seniors proud. With a year of unknowns, all I do know is our kids are going to compete. What that means? We will find out.”

2. Davis Darts

Head coach: Josh Godfrey (fourth year)

2019 record: 17-11 (tied for first in Region 1 with a 13-5 record)

2019 postseason: Lost to Pleasant Grove in 6A second round. Eliminated by Bingham in 6A one-loss bracket.

Returning contributors:



Benson Seeley, P/1B

Mike Wendt, P/1B

Crew Wimmer, SS

Jake Maw, CF

Trey Godfrey, P

Coach’s comment: “I believe it’s going to be a wide open year this year. Not having a season last year makes things very unpredictable going into the season. I believe we have a strong pitching staff and a solid defense. How quickly we can figure things out at the plate will determine how well we do this season. In the end I am just happy we are playing ball again!”

3. Layton Lancers

Head coach: Robert Ferneau (28th year)

2019 Record: 12-13 (fifth in Region 1 with a 9-9 record)

2019 postseason: Did not qualify

Returning contributors:



Cam Day, P/IF, Sr.

Jackson Hoffman, UTIL., Sr.

Carter Robinson, DH, Sr

Coach’s comment: “We are going to be tested early with our schedule. We will return only three guys with any varsity experience. We graduated 12 seniors last year, which was thought to be the best group in my tenure, so these players are going to get thrown into the fire early. I feel if we can compete early and gain some confidence, then we should have a chance to win some games later. I like what we have, and the kids have really bought into our culture so we will see how far they can grow and end up at the end of the season. It’s not a sprint but a marathon, so our goal is to get better each day.”

4. Syracuse Titans

Head coach: Trevor Thomas (fourth year)

2019 record: 17-12 (tied for third in Region 1 with a 10-8 record)

2019 postseason: Lost to Pleasant Grove in 6A semifinals. Eliminated by Lone Peak in 6A one-loss bracket.

Returning contributors:



Cooper Bearnson, CF

Logan Hilton, C

Aiden Turley, SS/P

Kyler Stromberg, DH

Alex Marin, INF/OF

Isaac Marin, INF

Wyatt Harman, P

Wyatt Humphrey

Corbin Sholly, C/OF

Jakob Kinney, P

Coach’s comment: “I’m glad that we are able to play this season. It’s been a different offseason, but the kids have done what we have asked them to do. We’re going to have to compete every game in a tough Region 1. We are going to rely on our seniors for leadership and have to have some younger kids step up at the varsity level.”

5. Weber Warriors

Head coach: Trevor Howell (seventh year)

2019 record: 8-17 (seventh in Region 1 with a 3-15 record)

2019 postseason: Did not qualify

Returning contributors:



Xandon Hancock, OF/P, Sr.

Jake Lindsay, P/ IF/ C, Jr.

Braedon Roylance, IF/P, Sr.

Luke Erickson, OF/P, Jr.

Coach’s comment: “We are extremely excited for our kids to finally be able to play baseball again this year. We have a close group of boys that have put themselves in a position to be competitive in Region 1. Though a lot of experience is lacking with a missed season last year, we feel like we have the type of kids in our program that know how to prepare and how to compete. It will be great to coach them.”

6. Northridge Knights

Head coach: Shad McCord (ninth year)

2019 record: 5-19 (sixth in Region 1 with a 5-13 record)

2019 postseason: Did not qualify

Returning contributors:



Ty Martinez, INF, Senior

Bodee Wright, INF/ P, Senior

Kalen Cundick, OF/P, Senior

Sam Burchell, OF/P, Senior

Jed Hadley, C, Junior

Kobe McRoberts, INF/P, Junior

Coach’s comment: “We are excited to get back out on the field and get the season started. These boys missed out on last year’s season and they are very excited to start playing. This is a great group of young men that works hard, and they have a team first mentality. They love to compete. They try to get better every day, and they are a fun group to coach.”

7. Roy Royals

Head coach: Monty Vorwaller (third year)

2019 record: 18-10 (first in Region 5 with a 10-5 record)

2019 postseason: Lost to Timpanogos in 5A second round. Eliminated by Farmington in 5A one-loss bracket.

Returning contributors:



Sean Walker, C/3B, Sr.

Jered Faifai, 1B/OF, Sr.

Ethan Oliver, IF/OF/P, Sr.

Coach’s comment: “We only have three returning seniors from last year’s squad so we are going to be a young team with quite a few young players who are going to have to step up this year. Overall, we are very deep in a lot of positions and we’re looking forward to competing in a tough Region 1.”

8. Clearfield Falcons

Head coach: Steve Ross (fourth year)

2019 record: 12-15 (tied for third in Region 1 with a 10-8 record)

2019 postseason: Lost to Riverton in 6A first round. Eliminated by Cyprus in 6A one-loss bracket.

Returning contributors:



Jackson Yamashita, 2B, Jr.

Kenyon Swartz, RHP, Sr.

Dawson Burton, LHP, Jr.

Devan Harmer, OF, Jr.

Shaydn Stoker, OF, Jr.

Max Roush, 1B, Sr.

Coach’s comment: “We have a great group of returning ball players that are eager to contribute. Pitching is deeper than it has ever been in our program, and we’re excited to get these guys time on the mound. Region 1 is very competitive and will require role players and our guys maximizing opportunities. With last year, we’re excited to see spring baseball again and look forward to competing this year with everyone.”

Region 2

1. Kearns Cougars

Head coach: Dave Ballard (13th year)

2019 record: 16-12 (second in Region 2 with an 11-5 record)

2019 postseason: Lost to Syracuse in 6A second round. Eliminated by Herriman in 6A one-loss bracket.

2. Cyprus Pirates

Head Coach: Nuho Kraja (first year)

2019 record: 22-6 (first in Region 2 with a 15-1 record)

2019 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak in 6A first round: Eliminated by American Fork in 6A one-loss bracket

Returning contributors:



Rush Monsen, P/CF/1B, Sr.

Aidan McMullin, SS, Soph.

Payton Butcher, C, Sr.

Kit Mcintyre, P/3B/OF, Jr.

Fabian Perez, 3B, Sr.

Coach’s comment: “The beautiful thing about baseball and sports is that you remember the hard times and the difficult times. Those hard times during practice and competition is what makes a teammate a brother. Pressure is a privilege, and you should want to accept that challenge day in and day out.”

3. Taylorsville Warriors

Head coach: Jentry Beckstead (first year)

2019 record: 4-21 (fifth in Region 3 with a 2-10 record)

2019 postseason: Did not qualify

4. West Jordan Jaguars

Head coach: Josh Wright (first year)

2019 record: 11-17 (fourth in Region 3 with a 4-8 record)

2019 postseason: Lost to Fremont in 6A first round: Eliminated by Bingham in 6A one-loss bracket

Returning contributors:



Jaxon Rhoades, Sr.

Logan Jensen, Jr.

Deangelo Pavone, Jr.

Jack Mcqueen, Jr.

Kameron Bartholomew, Jr.

Coach’s comment: “West Jordan has a great group of returning players with a strong junior class. We are looking forward to seeing what our team can accomplish in Region 2. Go Jags!”

5. Hunter Wolverines

Head coach: Quinn Downard (fifth year)

2019 record: 9-18 (fourth in Region 2 with a 7-10 record)

2019 postseason: Lost to Pleasant Grove in 6A first round. Eliminated by Herriman in 6A one-loss bracket.

6. Granger Lancers

Head coach: Clint Felion (first year)

2019 record: 0-25 (fifth in Region 2 with a 0-16 record)

2019 postseason: Did not qualify

Returning contributors:



Kaleb Breeze, 3B/1B/P, Sr.

Braxton Tuckey, P/1B/3B, Sr.

Jaden Johnson, C/SS/P, Sr.

Coach’s comment: “GHS baseball is excited for a fresh start!”

Region 3

1. Bingham Miners

Head coach: Joey Sato (29th year)

2019 record: 13-14 (tied for third in Region 4 with a 5-7 record)

2019 postseason: Lost to Kearns in 6A first round. Eliminated by Fremont in 6A one-loss bracke.

Returning contributors:



Justis Reiser, LHP, Sr.

Dax Swenson, SS, Sr.

Maxton Peck, C/1B; Jr.

Jackson Wheeler, OF, Sr.

Jake Mortensen, 2B, Sr.

Coach’s comment: “We’re just keeping fingers crossed for all the spring sports to be able to have a full spring season. It will be exciting to get back out on the diamond again, and we’ll do our best to represent our community and school in the best possible manner.”

2. Riverton Silverwolves

Head coach: Jay Applegate (22nd year)

2019 record: 13-13 (tied for second in Region 3 with a 7-5 record)

2019 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak in 6A second round. Eliminated by West Jordan in 6A one-loss bracket.

Returning contributors:



Tryston Musgrove, Sr.

Sam Beck, Jr.

Parker Goff, Jr.

Kaden Miller, Jr.

Coach’s comment: “Having the season shut down last year also hurt the underclassman with their experience. We have several players that are chomping at the bit to play high school baseball. We have a great group of young men that love to compete and are excited to see what this year brings. With only three seniors on the team we will be counting on a lot of younger players to fill some important roles.”

3. Jordan Beetdiggers

Head coach: Chad Fife (eighth year)

2019 record: 20-10 (second in Region 7 with a 13-2 record)

2019 postseason: Lost to Cottonwood in 5A semifinals. Eliminated by Timpanogos in 6A one-loss bracket.

Returning contributors:



Micah Ashman, P/OF, Sr.

Ethan He, IF, Sr.

Tyler Fitch, P/IF/OF, Sr.

Drew Tobler, OF, Sr.

Keegan Hansen, C, Sr.

Kyler Smith, P, Sr.

Coach’s comment: “This will be an intriguing year for us. We have some very good battles going on at multiple positions so far. I am excited to see who steps up to the plate for us. Our pitching will be good this year. Our team is well-balanced, and we are confident in our talented group of players in a tough Region 3.”

4. Copper Hills Grizzlies

Head coach: Joel Sundquist (fifth year)

2019 record: 15-10 (first in Region 3 with a 10-2 record)

2019 postseason: Lost to Syracuse in 6A first round. Eliminated by Bingham in 6A one-loss bracket.

Returning contributors:



River Gatten, P, Sr.

Dillon Kelly, P/C, Sr.

Jericho Poarch, IF, Sr.

Hayden Yates, P, Sr.

Coach’s comment: “We enter this season with a lot of unknowns and a lot of positions to replace. We are looking to replace 10 incredible seniors with a group of talented players that are hungry and ready to compete at the varsity level. As a program we have been working hard in the weight room, gym and on the field, and it has probably been our best off-season since I took over as head coach. After last year was so abruptly taken from us, we are all anxious to get back out there and compete! Go Grizzlies!”

5. Herriman Mustangs

Head coach: Jason DeHerrera (11th year)

2019 Record: 15-11 (tied for second in Region 3 with a 7-5 record)

2019 postseason: Lost to Davis in 6A first round. Eliminated by American Fork in 6A one-loss bracket.

Returning contributors:



Trey Wiseman, 3B, Sr.

Kaleb Tebbs SS/P, Sr.

Payson Schneider, 2B/SS, Sr.

Easton Smart, C/OF, Sr.

Jack White, 1B/P, Jr.

Coach’s comment: “We are very excited to get back on the field this spring. After being shut down four games in last year, we are eager to see what we can accomplish on the diamond. We have a good group of seniors who are ready for their opportunity to lead this team. Sprinkle in a few underclassmen, and we will compete with anyone!”

6. West Panthers

Head coach: Jayson Kisselburg

2019 Record: 6-18 (sixth in Region 6 with a 3-12 record)

2019 postseason: Did not qualify

Region 4 Capsules

1. American Fork Cavemen

Head coach: Jarod Ingersoll

2019 record: 19-10 (tied for first in Region 4 with an 8-4 record)

2019 postseason: Lost to Fremont in 6A second round. Eliminated by Lone Peak in 6A one-loss bracket.

2. Pleasant Grove Vikings

Head coach: Darrin Henry (11th year)

2019 record: 22-8 (tied for first in Region 4 with an 8-4 record)

2019 postseason: Beat Lone Peak in 6A championship

Returning Contributors:



Ty Johnsen, C, Sr., Gonzaga commit

Kyler Lester, SS/P, Sr., BYU Commit

Jordan Pace, 3B/P, Sr., Ottawa Commit

Riley Thomas, P, Sr., Lane CC commit

Coach’s comment: “We are looking forward to competing in a loaded region and state classification this year. There are some great players throughout the state who will be fun to watch and compete against. We should be competitive and are looking forward to a good year.”

3. Skyridge Falcons

Head coach: Ryan Roberts (fifth year)

2019 record: 24-6 (first in Region 8 with a 12-3 record)

2019 postseason: Lost to Jordan in 6A quarterfinals. Eliminated by Timpanogos in 6A one-loss bracket.

Returning Contributors:



Mitch Adamson, CF

Garrett Bauer, SS

Matt Garside, C

Tyler Ball, RHP/INF/OF

Nick Holland, LHP/OF

Colby Carter, RHP/INF

McKade Sampson, INF

Coach’s comment: “Skyridge returns the same starting pitchers that would have started last year for us. Skyridge’s offensive lineup should put out a good product with a bunch of guys that will compete. We have many players that could have really used last year as an experience year but guys have been working very hard the last 12 months. Skyridge has players that should compete at a very high level. Skyridge’s team speed is good and it is excited for the challenge of 6A baseball and a very tough region.”

4. Lone Peak Knights

Head coach: Jeremy Berg (fourth year)

2019 record: 17-14 (tied for third in Region 4 with a 5-7 record)

2019 postseason: Lost to Pleasant Grove in 6A quarterfinals: Eliminated by Pleasant Grove in 6A championship

Returning contributors:



Gage Easton, C, Sr.

Braiden Strickland, P, Sr.

Brock Packer, 1B/C, Sr.

Berk Barnes, 3B/P, Sr.

Parker DeYoung, RF, Sr.

Parker Reese, 2B, Sr.

Kade Gambill, LF, Jr.

Chris Billings, P/1B, Jr.

5. Westlake Thunder

Head coach: Billie Schlee (first year)

2019 record: 15-10 (fifth in Region 4 with a 4-8 record)

2019 postseason: Did not qualify

6. Corner Canyon Chargers

Head coach: Jeff Eure (fourth year)

2019 record: 12-16 (third in Region 7 with a 7-8 record)

2019 postseason: Lost to Skyridge in 5A second round. Eliminated by Timpanogos in 5A one-loss bracket.

Returning Contributors:



Jett Meine, C, Jr.

Zack Geertsen, 3B, Jr.

Corbin Haycock, OF, Sr.

Davis Reese, P, Sr.

Noah Simon, P, Soph.

Coach Comment: “We are definitely excited to be back on the baseball field this spring. After graduating 10 last year, we will be young. We will need to play as a team and look to improve each and every day.”



