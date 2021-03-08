High school baseball: 4A team-by-team region capsules/predictions

The 2021 high school baseball season gets underway this week for teams in Class 4A. After last year’s canceled season, there’s more anticipation than ever to get the season going. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 4A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches preseason projections.

There are three new baseball coaches in 4A this year: Shawn Alton (Cedar City), Kevin Cave (Desert Hills) and Doyle Holt (Ogden).

Here are the 4A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

snow canyon

Region 9

1. Snow Canyon Warriors

Head coach: Reed Secrist (17th year)

2019 record: 18-10 (third in Region 9 with a 7-5 record)

2019 postseason: Lost to Park City in 4A first round. Eliminated by Dixie in 4A one-loss bracket.

Landon Frei, SS/P, Sr.

Mason Strong, C, Sr.

Carston Herman, P, Sr.

Easton Rigby, 1B, Sr.

Isaac Lyon, Jr.

Mayze Mosher, 3B, Sr.

Jackson Ence, OF, Sr.

Luke Anderson, CF/P, Jr.

Coach’s comment: “These guys were ready to play last year so everyone is anticipating the start of the 21 season. They are ready to go and we’ll see what happens, just thankful to be playing.”

2. Desert Hills Thunder

Head coach: Kevin Cave (first year)

2019 record: 27-3 (second in Region 9 with a 10-2 record)

2019 postseason: Beat Dixie in 4A championship

Chandler Reber, CF, Sr.

Payton Gubler, SS, Jr.

Joey Brooks, C/1B, Sr.

Coach’s comment: “We have a committed, hardworking group of players eager to see what they can do.”

3. Dixie Flyers

Head coach: Danny Ipson (11th year)

2019 record: 25-5 (first in Region 9 with an 11-1 record)

2019 postseason: Lost to Salem Hills in 4A second round. Eliminated by Desert Hills in 4A championship.

Brieten Oaks, OF, Sr.

Jaxon Mackelprang, C, Sr.

Malcolm Bartholomew, P, Jr.

Coach’s comment: “After having last season canceled, we are looking forward to the season. We are in hopes that some of our underclassmen can rise to the challenge and help us compete right out of the gate.”

4. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs

Head coach: Justin Abbott (second year)

2019 record: School hadn’t opened yet

Logan West, OF, Jr., .533 avg 7 SB

Canyon Kutch, C/OF, Jr., .346 Avg 1 HR

Matt McArthur, IF/P, Soph., .316 3 Dbls

Chase Hansen, P/OF, Jr., 8 ⅓ IP 1-0 13k’S 3.30 era

Jaiven Ross, P, Soph., 3IP 5 k’S 4.80 era

Coach’s comment: “Excited to get started this year. We really like the guys we have on our club and look to compete in every area in a tough Region 9.”

5. Pine View Panthers

Head coach: Glenn MacLellan (fourth year)

2019 record: 8-13 (tied for fifth in Region 9 with a 3-9 record)

2019 postseason: Did not qualify

Traiton Staheli, P/1B, Sr.

Luke Iverson, C/UTIL, Soph.

Brock Roundy, P/OF/1B, Jr.

Brandon Roundy, P/ MI, Jr.

Hunter Stubbs, P/ MI, Sr.

Ian Becker, P/3B, Jr.

Dylan Becker, OF, Jr.

Coach’s comment: “We are just grateful we are able to get back to baseball and look forward to letting the boys play. Hopefully there will be very little distractions or cancellations throughout the year with any teams. We hope all teams and their players will stay heathy and be able to win out their season under favorable circumstances and not to any unfortunate losses due to the current situation we find ourselves in. We wish the best to everyone and are ready to get back to some great southern Utah Region 9 Baseball.” — MacLellan

“After losing last season to the pandemic, there is excitement among the players to get this season started. The boys will not be taking this opportunity to play for granted. The time away has rejuvenated their love of the game.” — Coach JP Dewitt:

6. Cedar City Reds

Head coach: Shawn Alton (first year)

2019 record: 15-14 (fourth in Region 9 with a 5-7 record)

2019 postseason: Lost to Juan Diego in 4A first round. Eliminated by Bear River in 4A one-loss bracket.

Coach’s comment: “We are very optimistic with this upcoming year. We have a lot of good young players that will be asked to fill in various spots throughout the year. We should compete in every game and only get better as the season continues and the players get time on the field.”

7. Canyon View Falcons

Head coach: Jason Jacobsen (18th year)

2019 record: 8-16 (tied for fifth in Region 9 with a 3-9 record)

2019 postseason: Did not qualify

Carson Hopkins, P, Sr.

Davin Roundy, P, Sr.

Tommy English, P/IF, Jr.

Holden Miller, P/IF, Jr.

Coach’s comment: “Just looking forward to the season and getting on the field with our guys after what happened last year. High school baseball in Utah right now is so good. So many good players and coaches. Hope everyone can get out and watch a game or two.”

8. Hurricane Tigers

Head coach: Shane Johanson (fourth year)

2019 record: 10-15 (tied for fifth in Region 9 with a 3-9 record)

2019 postseason: Did not qualify

Kel Webb, 1B, Sr.

Josh Wright, P/3B, Jr.

Tanner Pastor, 2B/SS, Jr.

Grant Scholzen, SS/2B, So.

Cameron Fernandez, C, Jr.

Coach’s comment: “We are excited to play baseball again! We look to continue to build as a team and program. We enjoyed a successful summer season, in spite of the struggles of this pandemic year, and can’t wait to compete in the upcoming high school season.”

Region 10

1. Stansbury Stallions

Head coach: Jason Jones (third year)

2019 record: 14-13 (fourth in Region 11 with a 10-8 record)

2019 postseason: Lost to Dixie in 4A first round. Eliminated by Bear River in 4A one-loss bracket.

Braydon Allie, C, Sr.

Cayden Clark, CF/P, Sr.

Tyler Harris, P/IF, Sr.

Gage Miller, P/1B, Sr.

Bridger Shields, IF/P, Sr.

Colton Sundloff, P/IF, Sr.

Coach’s comment: “We are looking forward to playing again after the difficult loss of our 2020 spring season. We have an experienced team returning led by a solid senior group. We hope to contend for a region title and make a deep run in the 4A playoffs.”

2. Juan Diego Soaring Eagles

Head coach: Taylor Berg (second year)

2019 record: 19-8 (first in Region 11 with a 16-2 record)

2019 postseason: Lost to Lehi in 4A second round. Eliminated by Tooele in 4A one-loss bracket.

Matthew Lebrecht, RHP/1B, Sr.

Malik Harris, RHP/IF, Soph.

Patrick Swanson, RHP/C/IF, Jr.

Coach’s comment: “We are excited to get out and play. Going from 11 Seniors and our oldest starting lineup ever to possibly our youngest, we are hungry to compete.”

3. Tooele Buffaloes

Head coach: Nolan Stouder (fifth year)

2019 record: 14-12 (third in Region 11 with a 12-6 record)

2019 postseason: Lost to Desert Hills in 4A first round. Eliminated by Dixie in 4A one-loss bracket

Jake Hervat, OF/1B/LHP, Jr.

Dillon Palmer, OF/RHP, Sr.

Bryson Byrd, 2B/RHP, Jr.

Coach’s comment: “We are very excited to get the new season underway after the way last year ended. We lost a very good group of seniors that were major contributors. We are looking for some new faces to step into those spots. This group has worked extremely hard over the off season, and it will be fun to see them get back on the field and compete. I believe this group will have a very good year.”

4. Uintah Utes

Head coach: Brent Labrum (33rd year)

2019 record: 8-14 (fifth in Region 10 with a 4-8 record)

2019 postseason: Did not qualify

Aiden Baltrum, OF, Sr.

Daniel Wright, OF, Sr.

Morgan Mansfield, P/1B, Sr.

Tavin Betts, P/1B, Sr.

Coach’s comment: “It will be an interesting year without the experience of a full season. Seniors will basically be juniors, etc. I may have some sophomores starting varsity that only played two freshman games last spring.”

5. Cedar Valley Aviators

Head coach: Tim Miller (second year)

2019 record: Hadn’t opened yet

Max Simmons, P/OF, Sr.

Mason Grow, SS/P, Jr.

Britten Bullock, C/OF, Sr.

Payton Weber, 2B/SS/P, Jr.

Carter Petersen, 1B/3B/P, Sr.

Coach’s comment: “We are especially excited to get this baseball season started after the disappointment of losing the program’s first year to last year’s shut down. The kids have been working hard all summer, fall and winter, both on the field and in the weight room. We have some promising young talent positioned to complement our returning players.”

6. Ogden Tigers

Head coach: Doyle Holt (first year)

2019 has record: 3-18 (sixth in Region 11 with a 3-15 record)

2019 postseason: Did not qualify

Julian (JuJu ) Gomez Sr.

Sean Garceau, Soph.

Michael Kamagaki, Sr.

Jaice Holt, Sr.

Daemian Keesler, Soph.

Craig Ware, Jr.

Coach’s comment: “We’re going to be very young, but we will play hard and always be competitive. We are trying to build for the future here and we have started a summer league and the quality of kids is improving.”

7. Ben Lomond Scots

Head coach: Jason Miller (second year)

2019 record: 0-20 (seventh in Region 11 with a 0-18 record)

2019 postseason: Did not qualify

Ryder Wilcox, P/C, Sr.

Garren Gooda, SS/C/P, Sr.

Trenton Harris, 2B/P, Jr.

Cameron Dodge, 1B/P, Jr.

Coach’s comment: “Our seniors saw what happened last year and haven’t taken anything for granted. I am proud of the leadership they have displayed.”

Region 11

1. Ridgeline Riverhawks

Head coach: Paul Bowler (third year)

2019 record: 12-13 (tied for third in Region 12 with a 9-6 record)

2019 postseason: Lost to Spanish Fork in 4A first round. Eliminated by Snow Canyon in 4A one-loss bracket.

Braxton Gill, OF, Sr.

Cam Bott, RHP/OF, Sr.

Miles Eck, 3B/OF, Sr.

Evan Webb, UTIL, Sr.

Coach’s comment: “I’m really excited about our team again this year. We have a number of players that contributed in our short season last year and some younger ones that have been working hard. I expect that they will step up this year and help us have a great season.”

2. Mountain Crest Mustangs

Head coach: Steve Hansen (20th year)

2019 record: 16-10 (tied for first in Region 12 with an 11-4 record)

2019 postseason: Lost to Orem in 4A first round. Eliminated by Tooele in 4A one-loss bracket.

Lance Welch, LHP, Sr.

Braydon Schiess, RHP/OF/C, Sr.

Caden Jones, 3B, Sr.

Kolmyn Foulger, OF, Sr.

Dax Roundy, 1B, Sr.

Coach’s comment: “Mountain Crest should have a solid pitching staff with good defense. The staff will be deep with three quality starters. The offense will need to produce some runs, but the staff will keep them in most games. We have been working hard in the off season and it should pay off. We are very excited about the season starting.”

3. Bear River Bears

Head coach: Donald Hawes (11th year)

2019 record: 21-9 (tied for first in Region 12 with an 11-4 record)

2019 postseason: Lost to Salem Hills in 4A first round. Eliminated by Spanish Fork in 4A one-loss bracket.

Easton Lish, P/IF, Sr.

B Marble, C, Jr.

Ashton Harrow, P/IF, Jr.

Hunter Harrow, P/OF, Jr.

Hunter Smoot, P/IF, Jr.

Chase Carter, P/OF, Sr.

Taden Marble, P/OF, Sr.

Coach’s comment: “We are excited to be back out on the baseball diamond. This group of guys doesn’t care who gets the credit. They care about competing with each other to be the best they can be. They gained a lot of experience in the short spring season and have worked hard over the offseason to prepare for this season. A good preseason schedule should prepare us for a tough battle through a very competitive region where every game matters.”

4. Green Canyon Wolves

Head coach: Ryan Eborn (third year)

2019 record: 16-11 (tied for third in Region 12 with a 9-6 record)

2019 postseason: Lost to Lehi in 4A first round. Eliminated by Cedar City in 4A one-loss bracket.

5. Logan Grizzlies

Head coach: Britton Coil (third year)

2019 record: 4-21 (sixth in Region 12 with a 2-13 record)

2019 postseason: Did not qualify

Vincent Rohrer, C, Jr.

Kody Kirk, P/IF, Jr.

Nic Egbert, P/OF, Sr.

Jake Egbert, P, Sr.

Kellen Roper, OF, Sr.

Coach’s comment: “We will have a good combination of experienced seniors and talented juniors. We are looking to build off a solid summer season.”

6. Sky View Bobcats

Head coach: Todd Phillips (fourth year)

2019 record: 5-17 (fifth in Region 12 with a 3-12 record)

2019 postseason: Did not qualify

