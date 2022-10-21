Facebook Twitter
Friday, October 21, 2022 | 
Sports

Angel Moroni statue makes appearance in a hype video from this SEC school

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
SHARE Angel Moroni statue makes appearance in a hype video from this SEC school
The Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on is pictured Feb. 21. 2017.

The Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on is pictured Feb. 21. 2017.

Craig A Shelley, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Angel Moroni statue atop the Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints made a one-second appearance in a perhaps unexpected place this week.

The Louisiana State University athletics department — yes, the LSU of the SEC — posted an 87-second video on Twitter Thursday featuring a narration about the school that was accompanied by footage of Baton Rouge and various athletic competitions on campus.

At the 1:01 mark of the video, while music is played, a zoomed in shot from behind the statue appears such that the rest of the temple isn’t visible but a large swath of trees across the street is.

Quickly after the initial shot, the camera zooms out and pans around a bit so Moroni’s trumpet is visible, as is a meetinghouse of the church next door.

The temple is located about 6 miles outside of the heart of the LSU campus. It was dedicated for use in July of 2000 and then rededicated in November 2019 following renovations.

Next Up In Sports
BYU at Liberty: How to watch, listen to or stream the game
‘They’re a phenomenal group’: Utah’s offensive line coming up big in 2022
High school girls soccer: 6A/5A/4A/3A/2A state tournament scores and schedules
Which BYU team will show up Saturday for Liberty’s ‘biggest home football game ever’?
Were BYU football’s black uniforms vs. Notre Dame the best special ones in the country so far this year?
Another Utah State player has reportedly entered the transfer portal