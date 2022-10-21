Angel Moroni statue makes appearance in a hype video from this SEC school

The Angel Moroni statue atop the Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints made a one-second appearance in a perhaps unexpected place this week.
The Louisiana State University athletics department — yes, the LSU of the SEC — posted an 87-second video on Twitter Thursday featuring a narration about the school that was accompanied by footage of Baton Rouge and various athletic competitions on campus.
Sing our song, and you never stop.— LSU Tigers (@LSUsports) October 20, 2022
Wear our colors, and they never fade.
Share our home, and it never leaves you.
1️⃣ One State
2️⃣ Two Colors
3️⃣ Three Letters
4️⃣ #ForeverLSU pic.twitter.com/7IPyJWKw4Y
At the 1:01 mark of the video, while music is played, a zoomed in shot from behind the statue appears such that the rest of the temple isn’t visible but a large swath of trees across the street is.
Quickly after the initial shot, the camera zooms out and pans around a bit so Moroni’s trumpet is visible, as is a meetinghouse of the church next door.
The temple is located about 6 miles outside of the heart of the LSU campus. It was dedicated for use in July of 2000 and then rededicated in November 2019 following renovations.