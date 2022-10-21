Angel Moroni statue makes appearance in a hype video from this SEC school

The Angel Moroni statue atop the Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints made a one-second appearance in a perhaps unexpected place this week.

The Louisiana State University athletics department — yes, the LSU of the SEC — posted an 87-second video on Twitter Thursday featuring a narration about the school that was accompanied by footage of Baton Rouge and various athletic competitions on campus.

Sing our song, and you never stop.

Wear our colors, and they never fade.

Share our home, and it never leaves you.



1️⃣ One State

2️⃣ Two Colors

3️⃣ Three Letters

4️⃣ #ForeverLSU pic.twitter.com/7IPyJWKw4Y — LSU Tigers (@LSUsports) October 20, 2022

At the 1:01 mark of the video, while music is played, a zoomed in shot from behind the statue appears such that the rest of the temple isn’t visible but a large swath of trees across the street is.

Quickly after the initial shot, the camera zooms out and pans around a bit so Moroni’s trumpet is visible, as is a meetinghouse of the church next door.

The temple is located about 6 miles outside of the heart of the LSU campus. It was dedicated for use in July of 2000 and then rededicated in November 2019 following renovations.