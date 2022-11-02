Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, November 2, 2022 | 
Sports

NASCAR driver qualifies for final with Nintendo game maneuver

By Madison Selcho Madison Selcho
SHARE NASCAR driver qualifies for final with Nintendo game maneuver
Ross Chastain watches cars during practice for the NASCAR auto race at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va.

Ross Chastain watches cars during practice for the NASCAR auto race at Martinsville Speedway, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Martinsville, Va.

Chuck Burton, Associated Press

A NASCAR driver made a world record-setting move during a race that was inspired by Nintendo GameCube.

MSN reported that Ross Chastain used a dangerous “wall-hugging” technique that ended up qualifying him for the NASCAR championship finale.

The video game-inspired maneuver moved Chastain from 10th place to fifth place, according to CBS Sports.

Related

Nintendo GameCube inspired the move

When asked in a post-race interview where he came up with the technique, Chastain attributed the move to a move he would make playing the Nintendo GameCube.

“Oh I played a lot of NASCAR 2005 on the GameCube with Chad growing up and you can get away with it, and I never knew if it would actually work. I mean, I did that when I was eight years old and I grabbed fifth gear,” Chastain said, per Nintendo Life.

Chastain further explained that during the race, he made an impulse decision to see if the maneuver would work for him in real life.

“I asked Alpha two on the last lap if we needed it and we did. I couldn’t tell who was leading and I just made the choice; I grabbed fifth gear down the back and full committed,” Chastain said.

Related

What people are saying

Fernando Alonso, a two-time Formula One champion, said in a tweet, “We all did this on video games with damage disable. Never thought this could become reality.”

Another Twitter user wrote in a post, “Ross Chastain just proved that ‘Herbie Fully Loaded’ was a legitimate racing movie.”

Denny Hamlin, a fellow racer who didn’t qualify for the NASCAR championship finale, gave Chastain praise on his skill, saying, “Certainly, a great move. When you have no other choice, it certainly is easy to do that. But well executed.”

Next Up In Sports
Quitting isn’t an option for 25-year-old Atunaisa Mahe
Layton Christian coach Bobby Porter announces he’s retiring at season’s end
Gonzaga reportedly in talks with Big 12 about joining
Jared Butler will now reportedly be coached by a Utah Utes legend
Does BYU have puncher’s chance against Boise State?
Friday night red lights: How bus driver shortages disrupt high school football