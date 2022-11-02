A NASCAR driver made a world record-setting move during a race that was inspired by Nintendo GameCube.

MSN reported that Ross Chastain used a dangerous “wall-hugging” technique that ended up qualifying him for the NASCAR championship finale.

The video game-inspired maneuver moved Chastain from 10th place to fifth place, according to CBS Sports.

Nintendo GameCube inspired the move

When asked in a post-race interview where he came up with the technique, Chastain attributed the move to a move he would make playing the Nintendo GameCube.

Best part is in the post race interview he says he used to do this playing NASCAR 2005 on GameCube and wondered if it would work IRL. https://t.co/gjr8rjESYf — Steve Lin (@stevenplin) October 30, 2022

“Oh I played a lot of NASCAR 2005 on the GameCube with Chad growing up and you can get away with it, and I never knew if it would actually work. I mean, I did that when I was eight years old and I grabbed fifth gear,” Chastain said, per Nintendo Life.

Chastain further explained that during the race, he made an impulse decision to see if the maneuver would work for him in real life.

“I asked Alpha two on the last lap if we needed it and we did. I couldn’t tell who was leading and I just made the choice; I grabbed fifth gear down the back and full committed,” Chastain said.

What people are saying

Fernando Alonso, a two-time Formula One champion, said in a tweet, “We all did this on video games with damage disable. Never thought this could become reality.”

This is the best thing of 2022 in motor racing !

We all did this on video games with damage disable. Never thought this could become reality 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/UOsfyxox7E — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) October 31, 2022

Another Twitter user wrote in a post, “Ross Chastain just proved that ‘Herbie Fully Loaded’ was a legitimate racing movie.”

Denny Hamlin, a fellow racer who didn’t qualify for the NASCAR championship finale, gave Chastain praise on his skill, saying, “Certainly, a great move. When you have no other choice, it certainly is easy to do that. But well executed.”