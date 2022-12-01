Will the U.S. be missing a star in its next World Cup match?

Christian Pulisic scored the winning goal for the United States on Tuesday against Iran, securing his team’s spot in the knockout round. But as he did so, he sustained a pelvic contusion that could keep him out of the U.S.’s match against the Netherlands on Saturday.

Pulisic is listed as day-to-day, but he hopes to play, ESPN reported.

“(I’m) taking it day-by-day now but doing everything in my power to be able to be out there on the field Saturday,” he said during a press conference on Thursday.

Pulisic, who plays forward for the U.S., scored the first World Cup goal of his career in the 38th minute on Tuesday and was treated by the team’s training staff behind Iran’s goal. It appeared he would have to be subbed out, but he returned to finish the half.

“I was doing everything I could to continue playing, and all was kind of a blur to be honest,” he said.

Coach Gregg Berhalter subbed Pulisic out for Brenden Aaronson at the start of the second half. Pulisic was then taken to a hospital in Doha, where he watched the remainder of the game from a trainer’s phone.

“It was like the hardest thing,” Pulisic said, according to NPR. “They were checking my blood sugar and everything, and I was flying through the roof. But it wasn’t because of anything (with the injury.) Just me stressed watching the game!”

After the game, a viral photo and message from Pulisic circulated the internet. Alongside a photo of himself in a hospital bed, he wrote that he was “proud of my guys. I’ll be ready Saturday. Don’t worry,” according to tweet from Area Sports Net.

After being asked multiple questions about his injury during Thursday’s press conference, Pulisic had to clarify his injury.

“I didn’t get hit in like the balls, but I’m all right,” he said. “It was very painful. That bone is there for a reason to protect you I think, and I hit it well. It was sore, but like I said, I’m getting better.”

The U.S. plays the Netherlands on Saturday at 10 a.m. EST in the Round of 16 in a win-or-go-home game. The U.S. has only advanced past the Round of 16 once in the past 90 years, according to Yahoo! Sports.