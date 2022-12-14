These athletes made sports history in 2022

NHL star Alex Ovechkin made hockey history on Tuesday when he scored the 800th goal of his career.

Although two other players have reached that milestone, they suited up for multiple teams during their playing days. All 800 of Ovechkin’s scores have been for the Washington Capitals, according to ESPN.

“It’s huge. It’s huge for hockey, it’s huge for the organization,” Ovechkin told his teammates after the game, per ESPN.

The article noted that Ovechkin is now just one goal behind Gordie Howe on the NHL’s all-time scoring leaderboard, meaning it’s more than likely he’ll claim Howe’s second-place spot on the list before this season is over.

NHL legend Wayne Gretzky currently holds the crown for most goals in a hockey career, with 894 scores, ESPN reported.

Thanks to Tuesday’s performance, Ovechkin has also earned a spot on end-of-year lists summing up the most notable achievements in sports in 2022. Here are some of the other athletes who also deserve that honor:

Aaron Judge

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge captivated the nation this fall during his pursuit of the American League’s regular season home run record. He finally broke it on Oct. 4 during a game against the Texas Rangers, went he sent his 62nd homer of the season flying off his bat.

“The Yankees’ dugout emptied as Judge rounded the bases, and his teammates and coaches were waiting for him as he crossed home plate. A brief on-field celebration ensued before play resumed,” CBS News reported.

SIXTY-TWO! BASEBALL HISTORY! @TheJudge44 is the American League home run King! pic.twitter.com/QKrcuOvZMU — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 5, 2022

Lionel Messi

To say Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi is having a recording-setting World Cup is kind of an understatement. He seems to be reaching multiple new milestones each time he takes the field.

Here are just a few of the records he’s set in Qatar, according to USA Today



Most World Cup appearances (25 — tied with Lothar Matthäus; Messi will become the sole record-holder if he plays in the final on Sunday).

Argentina’s top all-time World Cup scorer (Messi has 11 World Cup goals so far in his career).

Oldest player to score at least five goals in a single World Cup.

First player to log both a score and an assist in four World Cup matches.

Sydney McLaughlin

Hurdles specialist Sydney McLaughlin didn’t just set a world record in the 400-meter hurdles in 2022. She did so by beating her own best time again and again and again.

Yes, that’s right, when McLaughlin set the current record during the World Athletics Championships in July, she was setting the world record for the fourth time in 13 months, as NPR reported.

“She ran the 400-meter hurdles at world championships in 50.68 seconds. She shattered her old mark by 0.73 seconds, a ridiculous number for a race of this distance and an amount of time that, in the world before McLaughlin, it had taken 33 years to trim,” the article said.

Gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin, of the United States, poses by a sign after winning the final of the women’s 400-meter hurdles at the World Athletics Championships on July 22, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. Ashley Landis, Associated Press

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal may be banged up after a long, intense career in men’s tennis, but, in 2022, he showed he’s not broken.

In January, the all-time great player set the record for career Grand Slams at 21 with a win at the Australian Open. Then, in June, he moved the record to 22 by winning his signature event, the French Open.

“For me personally, very difficult to describe the feelings that I have,” he said in June after winning the French, according to The Athletic. “It’s something that I for sure didn’t believe, that I’d be here, at 36, being competitive again. Playing in the most important court of my career one more time in a final means a lot to me, it means everything.”

Katie Ledecky

In a year without a Summer Olympics, Katie Ledecky was still a star.

Among many notable achievements, Ledecky won her trademark 800-meter freestyle event at the FINA World Championships in June, becoming the first athlete to win five consecutive world titles in a single event, NBC Sports reported.

Then, this fall, Ledecky set yet another record at a FINA World Cup meet. She claimed the world record in the short course 1,500-meter freestyle, adding it to her long list of career achievements, NBC Sports reported.