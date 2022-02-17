A former communications director for the Los Angeles Angels was found guilty of providing drugs that killed Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs in 2019, The Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: The verdict comes after a trial centered around opioid use in Major League Baseball.

Driving the news: Eric Kay, who worked as a media representative for the team, was accused of giving Skaggs a mixture of drug oxycodone and fentanyl, which ultimately led to his death.

Per The New York Times, prosecutors argued that Kay gave Skaggs drugs that were made to look like oxycodone but were actually fentanyl.

Skaggs was found dead on July 1, 2019. He was 27, according to The Associated Press.

Details: The trial featured former and current MLB players, including Matt Harvey, C.J. Cron, Mike Morin, and Cam Bedrosian, according to CBS Sports.

All of the players said they previously received drugs from Kay.

Harvey said that painkiller use was commonplace for players in 2019.

The other side: The Los Angeles Angels have said no one in the organization with authority knew anything about the painkiller use, CBS Sports reports.

What’s next: Kay will be sentenced on June 28, according to ESPN. Kay now faces 20 years in prison for drug distribution ending in death.