Washington Football Team announces new Commanders name, confirming Idaho rumor

The Washington Football Team era is over, as the team from the nation’s capital city will take on a new moniker — the Washington Commanders.

The news: The team — formerly known as the Washington Redskins — made the announcement on NBC’s “Today” show Wednesday morning.

Why it matters: “The much-anticipated announcement finally closes the team’s 87-year chapter as the Redskins and marks the start of a new era — at least aesthetically, with the hope Commanders both resonates with fans and reflects the makeup of the Washington area, home to the Pentagon and bases for every branch of the military,” according to The Washington Post.

Flashback: The East Idaho News reported last week that the Idaho tech company MarkMonitor, which has a headquarters at The Village at Meridian, Idaho, obtained the new Commanders.com domain name.

MarkMonitor reportedly registers NFL team websites and trademarks for all but six of the teams, per Sporting News.

Richmond Times-Dispatch confirmed that the previous owner of Commanders.com had sold the website.

The bottom line: The era of the Washington Redskins and Washington Football Team is over. Now, we begin a new phase where the Washington Commanders look to make way in the NFL.