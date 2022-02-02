 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Washington Football Team announces new Commanders name, confirming Idaho rumor

Washington Football Team will now become the Washington Commanders. Here’s what we know

By Herb Scribner
Washington Commanders jerseys in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders jerseys are displayed at an event to unveil the NFL football team’s new identity on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md.
Patrick Semansky, Associated Press

The Washington Football Team era is over, as the team from the nation’s capital city will take on a new moniker — the Washington Commanders.

The news: The team — formerly known as the Washington Redskins — made the announcement on NBC’s “Today” show Wednesday morning.

Why it matters: “The much-anticipated announcement finally closes the team’s 87-year chapter as the Redskins and marks the start of a new era — at least aesthetically, with the hope Commanders both resonates with fans and reflects the makeup of the Washington area, home to the Pentagon and bases for every branch of the military,” according to The Washington Post.

Flashback: The East Idaho News reported last week that the Idaho tech company MarkMonitor, which has a headquarters at The Village at Meridian, Idaho, obtained the new Commanders.com domain name.

The bottom line: The era of the Washington Redskins and Washington Football Team is over. Now, we begin a new phase where the Washington Commanders look to make way in the NFL.

