The USWNT equal pay lawsuit has been settled. What does this mean moving forward?

By Ryan McDonald
In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States team celebrates after winning the Women’s World Cup final soccer match
In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States team celebrates after winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against the Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. On Tuesday, current and former players reached a settlement with U.S. Soccer on the equal pay lawsuit players filed in 2019.
Alessandra Tarantino, Associated Press

The fight over equal pay in soccer in the United States reached a landmark point Tuesday, as a settlement was reached in the lawsuit that was filed by a large number of current and former women’s national team members against U.S. Soccer.

Key points in USWNT settlement:

  • Under the terms of the settlement, the players who filed suit will receive $24 million from U.S. Soccer, The New York Times reported.
  • Additionally, according to the Times, U.S. Soccer pledged “to equalize pay between the men’s and women’s national teams in all competitions, including the World Cup, in the teams’ next collective bargaining agreements.”
  • The settlement is contingent on the ratification of a new contract between U.S. Soccer and the players’ union for the women’s team.

What they’re saying about the USWNT settlement:

There was plenty of reaction from players involved in the suit and others about Tuesday’s settlement. Here is a sampling:

What happens next?

  • Steven Bank, a law professor at UCLA who has been following the situation closely, wrote that a key thing to watch moving forward is how “equal pay” is defined by the parties.

