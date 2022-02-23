NBA 2K22 has decided to honor a former professional basketball player that Utah basketball fans might recognize.

The news: Cincinnatus Powell, who played for the Utah Stars, was named as the new NBA 2K22 Unlimited reward in the MyTeam mode.

Unlimited is seen as a top mode in the card collecting MyTeam, as it allows gamers to compete in full games for major rewards.

Who is Cincinnatus Powell?: Nicknamed “Cincy” and “The Big C,” Powell has an elite basketball history, per Basketball Reference.

He played 599 games in his entire career as a member of the American Basketball Association.

Powell, who played his college ball at the University of Portland, competed professionally for the Dallas Chaparrals, Kentucky Colonels, Utah Stars, and the Virginia Squires, 2K said in a press release.

Utah Stars: During his time with the Utah Stars, Powell played 83 games, averaging 12.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game during that season, per Basketball Reference.

Powell had a Stars “fan hit him with her purse during championship series at Salt Palace,” according to the Deseret News.

One more note: Powell is reportedly the first cousin of former United States Secretary of State Colin Powell.