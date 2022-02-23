NBA 2K22 has decided to honor a former professional basketball player that Utah basketball fans might recognize.
The news: Cincinnatus Powell, who played for the Utah Stars, was named as the new NBA 2K22 Unlimited reward in the MyTeam mode.
- Unlimited is seen as a top mode in the card collecting MyTeam, as it allows gamers to compete in full games for major rewards.
Who is Cincinnatus Powell?: Nicknamed “Cincy” and “The Big C,” Powell has an elite basketball history, per Basketball Reference.
- He played 599 games in his entire career as a member of the American Basketball Association.
- Powell, who played his college ball at the University of Portland, competed professionally for the Dallas Chaparrals, Kentucky Colonels, Utah Stars, and the Virginia Squires, 2K said in a press release.
Utah Stars: During his time with the Utah Stars, Powell played 83 games, averaging 12.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game during that season, per Basketball Reference.
- Powell had a Stars “fan hit him with her purse during championship series at Salt Palace,” according to the Deseret News.
One more note: Powell is reportedly the first cousin of former United States Secretary of State Colin Powell.
