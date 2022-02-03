How to watch the 2022 Olympics opening ceremonies

The opening ceremonies for the 2022 Beijing Winter Games will take place at the end of the week, and people are already unsure about what will happen there.

For example, Beijing organizers announced on Jan. 17 that only a select group of Chinese residents will be allowed to watch the opening ceremonies due to the pandemic.

We’ve developed a quick guide to help you understand the opening ceremonies and how to watch them from your home.

When are the opening ceremonies?

The opening ceremonies for the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing will take place on Friday, Feb. 4.

Streaming begins at 4:30 a.m. MST on Feb. 4.

How long are the opening ceremonies?

The opening ceremonies will run about 100 minutes.

Where are the opening ceremonies?

National Stadium, which is also called the “Bird’s Nest.”

How to watch and stream the opening ceremonies

NBC and Peacock will have all-day coverage for the opening ceremonies.

7 a.m. to 9 a.m. — The “Today” show will include reactions to the opening ceremonies and an interview with Olympic athletes.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — NBC Universal will show off highlights from the opening ceremonies.

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. — NBC and Peacock will show an enhanced version of the opening ceremonies, focusing on Team USA. This will include the Parade of Nations.

How to watch the Olympics

The Olympics will be available on Peacock and NBC throughout the next month or so.