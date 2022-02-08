The Portland Trail Blazers just traded one of their biggest stars

The NBA trade season is in full swing as the Portland Trail Blazers made their second deal in less than a week, signaling an entire rebuild is on the way.
The trade: ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Sham Charania both reported a massive trade deal took place Tuesday morning between the Trail Blazers and the New Orleans Pelicans.
- The Trail Blazers get: Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickeil Walker-Alexander, Didi Louzada, 2022 protected first-round pick, and two second-round picks.
- The Pelicans get: CJ McCollum, Larry Nance, Tony Snell.
New Orleans gets the significant veteran guard it’s wanted: @CJMcCollum pic.twitter.com/WOylANTleo— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2022
Why this matters: The trade will have a significant impact on the West. McCollum has been the scoring partner of Damian Lillard, forming one of the best guard duos in the league.
- With Lillard out for what seems to be the season, the Trail Blazers seemed to move on from their scoring duo, signaling a rebuild is underway.
The bigger picture: Last week, the Los Angeles Clippers announced a trade that sent Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and future second-round pick to the Trail Blazers, who sent back Norman Powell and Robert Covington to Los Angeles in the deal, as I reported for the Deseret News.
- These two deals are a sign that the Trail Blazers are moving on from what they’ve had and reshaping their team structure amid a losing season.
Something to watch: Are the Trail Blazers done? Or will they package their remaining picks and players for a bigger star? And, if not that, will Lillard remain with the team?
“Portland’s plan is to fully reshape roster around Damian Lillard now,” Wojnarowski said.
