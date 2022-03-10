MLB, union reach tentative agreement to bring baseball back

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association reportedly reached a tentative agreement on a new collective-bargaining agreement Thursday, ESPN reports.

Why it matters: The move will end MLB’s 99-day lockout of the players. It can also potentially bring back the 162-game MLB season in full.

Details: The deal includes a number of new changes to the league:



There will be a 45-day window for MLB to add new rule changes, including a pitching clock, a ban on infield shifts and larger bases for the 2023 season, per ESPN.

The National League will adopt the designated hitter rule.

There will be a new draft lottery to discourage teams from tanking.

There’s going to be a limit on how many times a player can be sent to the minors in one season.

What’s next: Spring training can open on Sunday.



Free agents signing and trades can begin.

In essence, “baseball will attempt to return to some semblance of normalcy after months of fraught negotiations,” per ESPN.

Rob Manfred announced Wednesday night that another round of games would be canceled after the two sides failed to reach an agreement, per The New York Times.

What he said: “Because of the logistical realities of the calendar, another two series are being removed from the schedule, meaning that Opening Day is postponed until April 14th,” Manfred said in a statement, per The New York Times. “We worked hard to reach an agreement and offered a fair deal with significant improvements for the players and our fans. I am saddened by this situation’s continued impact on our game and all those who are a part of it, especially our loyal fans.”

