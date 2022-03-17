Saint Peter’s upset Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament. Twitter reacted

The madness of March was on full display Thursday as the 15-seed Saint Peter’s Peacocks upset the 2-seed Kentucky Wildcats 85-79 in the first round of the men’s NCAA basketball tournament in Indianapolis.

After the win by the small private Jesuit university in Jersey City, New Jersey, Twitter users had a field day.

Here’s just a small sampling of some of the best tweets that were sent.

Saint Peters pulling up to the 2nd round pic.twitter.com/5cDGpo4gBR — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 18, 2022

Let it be known that my four year old niece picked Saint Peter’s to win because she likes ✨peacocks✨ #MarchMadness — Jessie Harder (@jessieharder) March 18, 2022

The Saint Peter's mascot is just as amazed as everyone else. pic.twitter.com/RULVJQBfoo — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 18, 2022

Kentucky spends 12.5x as much on men's basketball as Saint Peters. I am almost certain this is the biggest upset by expenditures ratio ever. — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 18, 2022

The Saint Peter's campus celebrating a win over Kentucky is why we love March. pic.twitter.com/4mbeqSBsD0 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 18, 2022

Saint Peters website is down. Obviously. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 18, 2022

Literally never heard of Saint Peter’s before today. What an upset. You can’t beat March! — Alex (@ACB91) March 18, 2022

How many brackets are still correct after that Saint Peter’s upset — 🅰️DRIAN🍯 (@iAmAdrian15) March 18, 2022

We shoulda known when this went viral last week Saint Peter’s was making a tourney run pic.twitter.com/jgdIUTPVcR — Overtime (@overtime) March 18, 2022

Saint Peter's becomes the 10th No. 15 seed to knock off a No. 2 seed. It's also the second year in a row, and the third time in the past six tournaments, that this has occurred. — David Worlock (@DavidWorlock) March 18, 2022