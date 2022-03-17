Facebook Twitter
Thursday, March 17, 2022 | 
Sports College Basketball

Saint Peter’s upset Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament. Twitter reacted

Ryan McDonald By Ryan McDonald
 March 17, 2022 8:31 p.m. MDT
SHARE Saint Peter’s upset Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament. Twitter reacted
Saint Peter’s guard Doug Edert (25) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of a college basketball game against Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis.

Saint Peter’s guard Doug Edert (25) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of a college basketball game against Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis.

Associated Press

The madness of March was on full display Thursday as the 15-seed Saint Peter’s Peacocks upset the 2-seed Kentucky Wildcats 85-79 in the first round of the men’s NCAA basketball tournament in Indianapolis.

After the win by the small private Jesuit university in Jersey City, New Jersey, Twitter users had a field day.

Here’s just a small sampling of some of the best tweets that were sent.

Next Up In Sports
How far would Utah and BYU get in an NCAA football tournament?
High school boys basketball: Rosters are set for 2022 senior all-star games held this Friday
Depth on display with Juancho Hernangomez and Nickeil Alexander-Walker stepping up
It hasn’t been easy for Caleb Lohner, but big man stepped up big time
Has Pac-12 play primed Utah women for NCAA Tournament success?
How to watch BYU vs. Villanova, Utah vs. Arkansas in women’s NCAA Tournament