WNBA star Brittney Griner is in ‘good condition’ after Russian detainment

WNBA star Brittney Griner remains in “good condition” after she was detained in Russia on drug charges.

Why it matters: Griner, a prominent WNBA star, has been detained in Russia as tension has built between Russia and the United States.

Driving the news: “We were able to check on her condition, we will continue to work very closely with her legal team, with her broader network, to see to it that she is treated fairly,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price told CNN.



“Our official found Brittney Griner to be in good condition and we will continue to do everything we can to see to that it she is treated fairly throughout this ordeal.”

State Department spokesperson Ned Price provides an update on US basketball star Brittney Griner who remains detained in Russia on allegations of drug smuggling. pic.twitter.com/PquLiJKqWr — CNN (@CNN) March 23, 2022

Catch up quick: Griner was originally detained in Russia after authorities said they found vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her luggage, as I reported for the Deseret News.



Local Russian media released a photo of Griner in early March. The photo showed her holding a piece of paper that included her name, CNN reports.

Griner’s family has remained quiet about the detention, since the family does not want to escalate the issue, according to The Hill.

What to watch: Per BBC News, a Moscow court ruled that Griner could be held until May 19 on the drug charges.

