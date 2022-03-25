Utah Sports Hall of Fame to honor 9 coaches and athletic officials

The Utah Sports Hall of Fame Foundation will be honoring nine coaches and athletic officials for their contributions to Utah athletics at a banquet on April 6.

Joe Cravens, the former Weber State, University of Utah and St. Joseph’s basketball coach, will receive coach of merit honors, while Lori Rupp, a long-time Utah high school drill team instructor and official, and Ernie Schneider Jr., a golf pro and course designer, will receive distinguished service awards from the Hall of Fame Foundation.

Davis and Syracuse track and cross country coach Roger Buhrley; long-time Juan Diego football coach John Colosimo; former Judge, Kearns and Skyline football coach Gil Cordova; former Judge, Skyline and Park City swimming coach Gail Meakins; Snow Canyon volleyball coach Alaina Parker and Bountiful soccer coach David Wigham will receive distinguished coaching honors.

All honorees will have their name displayed at the Utah Sports Hall of Fame Museum at City Creek Mall.

The April 6 banquet at the Little America Hotel, which begins with a 6:30 p.m reception, is open to the public, with tickets available for purchase at utahsportshalloffame.org for $65.

