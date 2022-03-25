Facebook Twitter
Friday, March 25, 2022 | 
Sports

Utah Sports Hall of Fame to honor 9 coaches and athletic officials

Joe Coles By Joe Coles
 March 25, 2022 3:59 p.m. MDT
SHARE Utah Sports Hall of Fame to honor 9 coaches and athletic officials
\Weber State head coach Joe Cravens gestures to his team against the University of Utah during the second half of play at the Dee Events Center in Ogden.

In this file photo, Weber State head coach Joe Cravens gestures to his team against the University of Utah during the second half of play at the Dee Events Center in Ogden Saturday, Nov. 26, 2005.

Brian Nicholson, Deseret Morning News

The Utah Sports Hall of Fame Foundation will be honoring nine coaches and athletic officials for their contributions to Utah athletics at a banquet on April 6.

Joe Cravens, the former Weber State, University of Utah and St. Joseph’s basketball coach, will receive coach of merit honors, while Lori Rupp, a long-time Utah high school drill team instructor and official, and Ernie Schneider Jr., a golf pro and course designer, will receive distinguished service awards from the Hall of Fame Foundation.

Davis and Syracuse track and cross country coach Roger Buhrley; long-time Juan Diego football coach John Colosimo; former Judge, Kearns and Skyline football coach Gil Cordova; former Judge, Skyline and Park City swimming coach Gail Meakins; Snow Canyon volleyball coach Alaina Parker and Bountiful soccer coach David Wigham will receive distinguished coaching honors.

All honorees will have their name displayed at the Utah Sports Hall of Fame Museum at City Creek Mall.

The April 6 banquet at the Little America Hotel, which begins with a 6:30 p.m reception, is open to the public, with tickets available for purchase at utahsportshalloffame.org for $65.

Next Up In Sports
Instant analysis: Jazz drop 3rd straight game with loss to Hornets
Ryan Smith-owned Utah Jazz, Real Salt Lake release statements on HB11 veto override
Daniel Sorensen signs one-year deal with New Orleans Saints
How receiver Samson Nacua stole the show at BYU’s pro day
What Utah’s higher education board did to affirm support for LGBTQ college community
‘It’s a huge blessing’: Why Utah D-line coach Luther Elliss is so glad to be back at his alma mater