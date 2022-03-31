What are the times for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar? A look at the schedule

The United States men’s national soccer team qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday night, which means millions of Americans will have to rearrange their schedules to check out the games.

What’s happening: The 2022 World Cup will take place from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18 later this year — a very different time of year compared to previous World Cups.



Most World Cups have taken place during the summer months since it doesn’t interrupt the league schedules across the world.

However, the 2022 host country of Qatar has unbearably hot temperatures in the summer. So FIFA, the governing body of international soccer, moved the World Cup to wintertime in order to make the temperatures more forgiving.

Each team plays three games in the group stage.

The tournament then begins its round of 16, which is a knockout-style tournament.

There will be four games to watch per day, according to NBC Sports.

Games will be played in primetime in Qatar, which means it will be relatively early here in the United States.

Match one times:



5 a.m. ET

4 a.m. CT

3 a.m. MT

2 a.m. PT

Match two times:



8 a.m. ET

7 a.m. CT

6 a.m. MT

5 a.m. PT

Match three times:



11 a.m. ET

10 a.m. CT

9 a.m. MT

8 a.m. PT

Match four times:

