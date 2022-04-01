The United States men’s soccer team has qualified for the World Cup. Who will they play?

The United States men’s soccer national team lost Wednesday night to Costa Rica, 2-0. But the result didn’t matter — the USMNT qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

What happened: The United States all but wrapped up qualifying for the World Cup with a 5-1 win over Panama on Sunday. Only an absolute 6-0 drubbing by Costa Rica on Wednesday would have led to the United States losing a guaranteed spot in the World Cup.



However, the U.S. lost 2-0 to Costa Rica, sending the Americans straight through to the World Cup.

On Friday, all of the qualified World Cup teams will learn their fates as FIFA will host the World Cup draw.

How the draw works: All the qualified teams will be placed into various pots based on their FIFA rankings, per MLS Soccer.



There will be four pots.

The seven best national teams will be in the first pot.

Teams ranked No. 8 to No. 15 will be in pot two.

The third pot will consist of the teams that rank 16 to 23.

Pot four will be a little different. It will include the final 24 to 28 qualified teams, as well as three placeholders for the winners of the intercontinental play-offs (where a team from our region, CONCACAF, plays New Zealand and the remaining European play-off winner), which have yet to happen.

Teams will be selected out of the pots until there are eight groups of four teams.

Expected pots: Per NBC Sports, here’s a breakdown of the expected pots.



Pot 1: Qatar (host), Belgium, Brazil, France, Argentina, England, Spain, Portugal

Qatar (host), Belgium, Brazil, France, Argentina, England, Spain, Portugal Pot 2 : Mexico, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, Switzerland, USA, Croatia

: Mexico, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, Switzerland, USA, Croatia Pot 3 : Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea, Tunisia

: Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea, Tunisia Pot 4: Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana + 2 intercontinental playoff winners, winner of Wales vs Scotland/Ukraine

How to watch: You can watch the draw live on Friday, April 1.



Time: It will begin at 10 a.m. MT.

It will begin at 10 a.m. MT. Where: Peacock streaming service, Telemundo and Universo.

Peacock streaming service, Telemundo and Universo. Stream: You can watch on FIFA.com as well as FIFA’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram pages.

The 2022 World Cup will run from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18 later this year.

