Arizona State keeps losing key players to the transfer portal

The offseason has not been especially kind to Arizona State football.
The Sun Devils program under Herm Edwards has been embroiled in controversy regarding possible NCAA recruiting violations, and in part because of that, ASU has lost coaches, taken a step back in recruiting — the Sun Devils had the eighth-best class in the Pac-12 in 2021, the lowest ASU has ranked in conference recruiting since 2011 — and had significant contributors leave via the transfer portal.
On Thursday, as first reported by 247 Sports and Rivals, two more key Sun Devils are on the way out.
Which Arizona State players entered the transfer portal?
- Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall and linebacker Eric Gentry have both reportedly entered the transfer portal.
- Pearsall, a Tempe, Arizona, native, was ASU’s leading receiver in 2021, with 48 receptions for 580 yards and four touchdowns.
- A three-star prospect out of Corona Del Sol High School, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Pearsall chose ASU over offers from Air Force, Hawaii, Idaho and New Mexico State, among others.
- Gentry was a freshmen All-American linebacker last season.
- A Philadelphia native, Gentry had 45 tackles, one sack and two pass deflections.
- The 6-6, 205-pound three-star linebacker chose ASU out of high school over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Georgia Tech and Bowling Green, among others.
How many Arizona State player’s have left the program?
- According to 247Sports, 14 ASU players have left the program via the transfer portal since October 2021.
- Chief among them is now-LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.
- Beyond Daniels, and now Pearsall and Gentry, quarterbacks Ethan Long and Nathan Manning, wide receivers Lonyatta Alexander, Johnny Wilson, Cade Cadam and Geordon Porter, cornerback Tommi Hill, edge rusher Jordan Banks, linebacker DeaMonte Trayanum and safeties Cam Phillips and Conner Lewis have all left the Arizona State program in the hope of transferring elsewhere.