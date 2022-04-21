Arizona State keeps losing key players to the transfer portal

The offseason has not been especially kind to Arizona State football.

The Sun Devils program under Herm Edwards has been embroiled in controversy regarding possible NCAA recruiting violations, and in part because of that, ASU has lost coaches, taken a step back in recruiting — the Sun Devils had the eighth-best class in the Pac-12 in 2021, the lowest ASU has ranked in conference recruiting since 2011 — and had significant contributors leave via the transfer portal.

On Thursday, as first reported by 247 Sports and Rivals, two more key Sun Devils are on the way out.

Which Arizona State players entered the transfer portal?

How many Arizona State player’s have left the program?