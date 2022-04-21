Facebook Twitter
Thursday, April 21, 2022 | 
Sports University of Utah

Arizona State keeps losing key players to the transfer portal

The Sun Devils’ top receiver from 2021 and a freshman All-American linebacker entered the transfer portal on Thursday

Trent Wood By Trent Wood
   
Arizona State wide receiver Ricky Pearsall latest Sun Devil to enter transfer portal

Arizona State wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (19) points during the second half of a Pac-12 game against Arizona on Nov. 27, 2021. Pearsall is the latest key Sun Devil to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

Rick Scuteri, Associated Press

The offseason has not been especially kind to Arizona State football.

The Sun Devils program under Herm Edwards has been embroiled in controversy regarding possible NCAA recruiting violations, and in part because of that, ASU has lost coaches, taken a step back in recruiting — the Sun Devils had the eighth-best class in the Pac-12 in 2021, the lowest ASU has ranked in conference recruiting since 2011 — and had significant contributors leave via the transfer portal.

On Thursday, as first reported by 247 Sports and Rivals, two more key Sun Devils are on the way out.

Which Arizona State players entered the transfer portal?

How many Arizona State player’s have left the program?

  • According to 247Sports, 14 ASU players have left the program via the transfer portal since October 2021.
  • Chief among them is now-LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.
  • Beyond Daniels, and now Pearsall and Gentry, quarterbacks Ethan Long and Nathan Manning, wide receivers Lonyatta Alexander, Johnny Wilson, Cade Cadam and Geordon Porter, cornerback Tommi Hill, edge rusher Jordan Banks, linebacker DeaMonte Trayanum and safeties Cam Phillips and Conner Lewis have all left the Arizona State program in the hope of transferring elsewhere.
