Tony Finau tied for 23rd after Masters Round 2

Tony Finau fired a 3-over par 74 to finish the first 36 holes of the Masters nine-shots back heading into Round 3 at Augusta National on Friday.

Finau’s round included five bogeys and two birdies enroute to a 36-39 card on a day the No. 1 ranked Scottie Scheffler had a dominating effort and holds a five-shot lead on the field at 8-under par heading into Saturday’s third round. He is tied for 23rd but at one point early on Friday he was in fifth place.

Finau started the day tied with Tiger Woods at 1-under par. Woods finished the second round one stroke better than the Finau, who hailed from West Valley and Lehi, Utah, before moving to Arizona.

Related Tony Finau keeps up with Tiger Woods in Masters Round 1

Finau struggled both rounds with draw hooks that got him in trouble.

Former BYU star Mike Weir failed to make the cut after shooting a 4-over par 76 on Friday, which put him at +6 after the second round. Weir started his round even par through the first seven holes then made bogeys on No. 8 and 9. He bogeyed No. 11 and 14 before carding a birdie on the par-4 No. 15. He finished his day with a bogey on the final hole.

Weir’s failure to make the cut was part of some famed golfers. Also at +6 were Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth. Weir won the Masters in 2003 and became the first left-handed player to do so.

The last time Weir made the cut at the Masters was 2020 when he was T50.

The Masters cut was +4 and better on Friday.