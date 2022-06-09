Facebook Twitter
Who will play Mike Tyson in his upcoming Hulu biopic?

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
   
In this Aug. 2, 2019, file photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana Point, Calif. Hulu on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, announced it has ordered “Iron Mike,” a limited series about the life of boxing great Mike Tyson.

Willy Sanjuan, Invision via Associated Press

Mike Tyson is undoubtedly one of the most well-known figures in boxing history, and his life is set to be portrayed in a biopic on Hulu.

On Thursday, Newsweek’s Roxy Simons reported that a trailer has been released for the show — called “Mike,” and Trevante Rhodes is seen playing Tyson.

According to IMDb, Rhodes, 32, has appeared in a variety of TV shows and movies — including ones made specifically for Hulu and Netflix — since 2012.

Most notably, he played the leading role in “Moonlight,” which won the Oscar for best picture in 2016.

Simons reported that Tyson has taken umbrage with the project, and another one chronicling his life will star Jamie Foxx as Tyson, with Foxx and Scorsese as executive producers and Antoine Fuqua directing.

Simons reported that “Mike” will premiere on Hulu Aug. 25.

