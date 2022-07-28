Why the Sacramento Kings just signed 50 Cent

The Sacramento Kings have a new celebrity on their roster, but it’s not someone who can help them on the court. The team announced a new partnership with rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson on Wednesday, centered on the musician and entrepreneur’s charity, the G-Unity Foundation, and his wine and spirits business, as well.

“This partnership continues the Kings commitment to supporting diverse entrepreneurs and aligns our shared passion for providing youth with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed. I am excited to work together to support the Sacramento community,” said Kings owner and chairman Vivek Ranadivé in a statement.

As a result of the partnership, the Sacramento Kings Foundation will invest more money into youth programs in Sacramento and create new scholarships. Additionally, “during the season, Jackson will host high school students for a Kings game in an exclusive suite,” The Sacramento Bee reported, noting that the G-Unity Foundation works to build leadership skills in youth people nationwide.

Tthe Kings have also promised to sell champagne and spirits from Jackson’s beverage company in a club at the stadium called Rush.

“Fans might even find Jackson in the club, which will feature a 500-bottle wall of his award-winning champagne Le Chemin du Roi, which is French for ‘The King’s Path,’” the Bee reported.

In the team’s statement, the rapper said that he’s excited to expand the reach of his work through the new partnership.

“I did this deal after meeting with Vivek Ranadivé and learning how he and the entire Kings organization genuinely shares my philosophy of promoting conscious capitalism,” he said. “I very much look forward to meeting the Kings fans and expanding the reach of my G-Unity Foundation and spirits brands in and around the city of Sacramento.”

