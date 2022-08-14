After becoming the first golfer since 1966 to win both the Salt Lake City Amateur and the Salt Lake City Open in the same year on Sunday, Park City native and current Murray resident Justin Shluker said it before reporters had to coax it out of him.

“I guess I really like Bonneville,” Shluker said.

That would be Bonneville Golf Course, the historic and venerable layout on Salt Lake City’s east bench that opened in 1929 and has been the site where thousands and thousands of Utahns have learned to play golf.

“I think I am at a loss for words when it comes to something like that. There have obviously been some amazing players to come through Utah. And to just be mentioned (with them) is amazing. … I am kinda speechless on that one.” — City Open champion Justin Shluker.

Having won the Richard C. Kramer City Am at Bonneville in early June, Shluker shot a 7-under 65 on Sunday to go with the 67 he shot on Saturday and won the City Open by two shots over professionals Mark Owen and Casey Fowles.

A 27-year-old amateur with no immediate plans to turn pro, Shluker gets the big trophy and a $1,000 certificate for merchandise in the Bonneville pro shop; Owen and Fowles, who came in at 10-under, split the combined first- and second-place money, each pocketing $4,250 for their 36-hole efforts.

Since Owen, 53, had elected to play from the back tees and go for the big purse, Henry White won the top money in the senior division, earning $3,000 after firing a 9-under 135.

Shluker (pronounced: SHLUH-ker) becomes the eighth player to have won both major Salt Lake City golf tournaments, joining 2021 City Open winner Zach Johnson, Blake Tomlinson, Henry White, three-time City am champ Lou North, Lynn Landgren, Jimmy Blair and Bruce Summerhays.

Summerhays, who had a lengthy career on the PGA Tour and the PGA Senior Tour, won the City Am at Bonneville and the City Open in 1966 at Mountain Dell, defeating fellow amateur Arlen Peacock in 39 holes when it was a match-play event known as the City Parks Open, according to Utah golf historian Kurt Kragthorpe of Fairways Magazine.

With a hug from his father Steve, Justin Shluker celebrates winning the @SLCGOLF Open at (-12) 67-65 - 132 today at Bonneville GC. With the win Shluker sweeps the City majors, winning the Dick Kramer City Am earlier this season. Low pros are Mark Owen & Casey Fowles. #utahgolf pic.twitter.com/7YaqemRGvM — Randy Dodson (@RandyatFairways) August 15, 2022

“I think I am at a loss for words when it comes to something like that,” Shluker said. “There have obviously been some amazing players to come through Utah, and to just be mentioned (with them) is amazing. … I am kinda speechless on that one.”

Shluker, who prepped at Park City High and played collegiately at Sonoma State in California, shot twin rounds of 67 for a 10-under 134 on June 4-5 to win the City Am.

He figured it would take something a little lower to beat the pros, and he was right.

“I thought the group behind was going to make a run,” he said. “I thought 12 (under), which I got to, was going to be the number. Once again, I said if I got to 12 and somebody beat me, then so be it. They deserve it. But yeah, I thought that was the number.”

Shluker said he didn’t make anything longer than 6 feet. Instead, he mastered the par-5s and made pars on the tricky par-3s, just like he did a little more than two months ago.

“I seem to putt OK here, but the par-5s are really getable, and you have to keep your drives in the fairway,” he said, explaining his success at Bonneville, a course he didn’t play very often while growing up in Park City.

“I feel like I can hit my driver straight most days, and the par-5s are super getable, (so) you just have to score that way.”

Shluker does finance and accounting work for a California-based biotech company in his day job.

He started Sunday a shot behind first-round leaders Cooper Jones and Brandon Kida, who ended up tied for eighth after carding even-par 72s in the second round.

Fowles, 38, the head professional at Sunset View Golf Course in Delta and a former University of Utah golfer, went into No. 18 Sunday thinking he needed a par to keep pace with Shluker, but actually needed a birdie to catch him.

He ended up making a bogey, which dropped him into a tie with Owen for low pro and cost him a bit of cash.

“I am good either way,” Fowles said when asked if he would have preferred a playoff for low pro honors. “Mark is a good friend. He is one of the best guys out here, so we are good either way.”

