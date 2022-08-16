First comes love, then comes marriage, then come ... trade rumors?

Four-time NBA champion Draymond Green added another ring to his collection this weekend with his wedding to actress Hazel Renee.

The star-studded event got NBA fans talking about more than just Green’s left ring finger, though, since it led LeBron James to share photos of himself with Green and Steph Curry on Instagram.

Many people commented on and reshared the photos, noting their hope — or sense — that the trio would one day play together for the same team.

“LeBron is going to to Golden State next year,” one Twitter user predicted.

Green’s wedding is far from the first sports wedding to set social media aflame with rumors of trades and contract talks. For example, much of the reporting on Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay’s June wedding centered on which NFL stars were there and what they discussed.

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury admitted that he’d taken the opportunity to try to convince Rams’ stars Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp to retire or demand much bigger paychecks.

“I told (Donald), he’s accomplished all he can accomplish and it’s a great idea to go out on your own terms, all that,” Kingsbury said to ESPN.

As that article noted, his efforts were unsuccessful. “Both players received megadeals days after McVay’s wedding.”

Former Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. crashed the same wedding, perhaps in hope of securing a contract for 2022.

“Beckham’s appearance at (McVay’s) wedding will fuel speculation that he’ll re-sign with Los Angeles at some point this offseason,” CBS reported at the time.

