Vin Scully, longtime Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster, dies at age 94

Vin Scully, one of the most iconic broadcast voices in all of sports for more than 60 years, died Tuesday at the age of 94.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, his employer from 1950 (when they were still in Brooklyn) until 2016, announced his death.

“We have lost an icon,” Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in the announcement. “The Dodgers’ Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian.

“He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family. His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever. I know he was looking forward to joining the love of his life, Sandi. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this very difficult time. Vin will be truly missed.”

A New York City native, Scully joined the Dodgers broadcast team in 1950 at the age of just 23 and became the team’s primary announcer in 1954.

With his famous line of “It’s time for Dodger baseball,” he called some of the most iconic moments in baseball history, including Hank Aaron’s 715th career home run and Kirk Gibson’s home run to win Game 1 of the 1988 World Series, among others.

