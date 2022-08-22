Did the greatest comeback knockout in UFC history just happen in Utah?

The UFC welterweight fight between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman last weekend was a huge event for the state of Utah, and as it turned out, it may go down in history as a historic one for UFC.

Edwards knocked Usman out at the end of the fifth and final round in a stunning comeback on Saturday at Vivint Arena, and on Monday, ESPN posited that it may have been the greatest comeback knockout in UFC history.

“It’s rare for a challenger to finish a champion in the final round while being down on the cards,” the piece read.

A few instances were pointed out, but “Edwards did it with a Hail Mary head kick” to separate it from others.

“On top of that, Edwards did it against the best fighter in the world and one of the greatest of all time. ... Edwards put an end to one of the most impressive trajectories in the history of MMA with one kick,” the piece read, noting that a Usman victory would have tied him with Anderson Silva for the longest winning streak in UFC history at 16.

“Edwards and Usman will fight again, for sure,” the piece concludes. “It’ll probably be the next fight for both, a massive trilogy bout that will be held in Edwards’ adopted home country of England. Edwards will have a chance to defend the title and further his own legacy then.

“But now? No matter what happens from here, this epic knockout — perhaps the greatest comeback KO in UFC history — will live forever.”

