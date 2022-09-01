Facebook Twitter
Thursday, September 1, 2022 | 
Sports

You’ve heard of proposing to someone at a baseball game. But what about friend zoning them?

A baseball fan named Mark was in for a surprise at a Brewers-Pirates game on Monday.

By  Kelsey Dallas Kelsey Dallaskdallas@deseretnews.com
SHARE You’ve heard of proposing to someone at a baseball game. But what about friend zoning them?
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay tags out Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich during the third inning of an Aug. 29, 2022, game in Milwaukee.

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay tags out Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich at home during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Milwaukee.

Morry Gash, Associated Press

Baseball fans got a bit of a surprise Monday night in Milwaukee when the scoreboard at American Family Field flashed an unexpected message for someone named Mark.

It said, “Mark — your friendship means the world to me — Let’s not wreck it,” according to a photo shared later by the Milwaukee Brewers.

The message, which came alongside a series of birthday greetings, had a darker tone than most scoreboard dispatches. People are more likely to participate in a public proposal at a sporting event than a public friend zoning.

“According to Oxford Languages, the friend zone is ‘a situation in which a friendship exists between two people, one of whom has an unreciprocated romantic or sexual interest in the other.’ ‘Mark’ might be there after that in-game announcement,” ESPN reported.

Related

Although it’s unclear how Mark felt about the message, Brewers players have said it inspired them to pull out a win against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

“Down 2 in the 8th inning, the dugout looked up, saw (the message), and said, ‘Let’s win one for Mark.’ We got you man,” tweeted Brewers’ star Christian Yelich the next day.

The Brewers scored twice in the eighth inning and twice in the ninth, according to ESPN.

On Tuesday, the team Twitter account shared a new message for Mark.

“Mark, we’ve all been there. If you need someone to talk to, we’re here for you,” the Milwaukee Brewers said.

Next Up In Sports
Jaylon Glover’s college debut taking place close to his Florida home, where he grew up a Gators fan
BYU eliminates ROC student fan section from volleyball matches after allegation of racist slur
How this former receiver made his way onto BYU’s depth chart at running back
What was happening in the sports world when Serena Williams won her first major?
In a new league with a new coach, SUU embracing fresh start
Derek Carr’s message for religious families with big sports dreams