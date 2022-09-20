Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, September 20, 2022 | 
Sports Utah

Why a Utah family is suing the Little League World Series

Easton Oliverson, who was injured after falling out of his bunk bed at the Little League World Series, is now recovering at home

By  Kelsey Dallas Kelsey Dallaskdallas@deseretnews.com
A picture of Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson, from Santa Clara, Utah, is shown on the scoreboard during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Little League World Series baseball tournament.

A picture of Mountain Region Champion Little League team member Easton Oliverson, from Santa Clara, Utah, is shown on the scoreboard at Volunteer Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Little League World Series baseball tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022. Oliverson was injured when he fell out of a bunk bed at the dormitory complex, but is now recovering at home.

Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press

Easton Oliverson, the Utah player who was seriously injured just ahead of his team’s debut at the Little League World Series in August, is now safely home from the hospital after more than a month of intensive treatments.

But his recovery isn’t over — and neither is his family’s effort to seek accountability from the people who they believe put the young player in harm’s way.

The Oliversons recently filed a lawsuit against the Little League World Series and the company that manufactures the bunk beds used in the tournament’s dorms for players.

The suit argues that the lack of a rail on the top bunk led to Oliverson’s tragic fall.

“The suit alleges that Little League Baseball ‘failed to equip the upper bunks with rails to protect its occupants, causing Easton Oliverson to fall’” and that the furniture company, Savoy Contract Furniture, “sold ‘dangerous and defective’ bunk beds,” Penn Live reported.

Soon after Oliverson was injured in August, the Little League World Series exchanged the bunk beds in the players’ dorms for single beds, according to the St. George News.

Related

Oliverson was part of the Snow Canyon Little League team that made history this summer by becoming the first Utah team to make the Little League World Series. They were eliminated from the competition after losing their first two games.

Soon after the loss, Oliverson transferred from a Pennsylvania hospital to one in Utah. He was finally allowed to go home on Monday.

“Please continue to keep Easton in your prayers. He is thrilled to be home, but understands that he still has a very long road ahead. It’s not going to be easy, but we have faith that his prayer army will continue to carry him through,” his support team said Monday in an Instagram post.

