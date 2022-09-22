How to watch Roger Federer’s final professional match

Tennis legend Roger Federer will play in what he expects to be his final professional match on Friday at the Laver Cup in London.

He and his rival-turned-friend Rafael Nadal, who are part of Team Europe, will take on Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World in doubles.

Why is Roger Federer retiring?

Federer announced his intent to retire on Sept. 15, four days after the conclusion of the U.S. Open in New York.

In a lengthy statement shared on Twitter, he explained that his body had reached its limit.

“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the forms of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear,” Federer said.

In the statement, he said the Laver Cup would be his final ATP event.

What is the Laver Cup?

The Laver Cup is an annual tournament pitting the top six men’s tennis players from Europe against the top six players from elsewhere in the world.

“The event consists of five sessions played over three days. ... Each player competes in at least one singles match ... (and) at least four of the six players must play doubles,” according to the Laver Cup website.

There are 12 matches in total, and points given out for each win. The goal is to be the first team to earn 13 of the 24 points available, the website said.

“The event is always played on one competition hard court in a retractable roof stadium or indoor arena,” it noted.

When does Roger Federer play at the Laver Cup?

Federer’s doubles match will take place on Friday at around 1:20 p.m. MDT. Tennis fans in the U.S. can watch it on Tennis Channel or stream it on the Tennis Channel app.

