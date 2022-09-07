Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, September 7, 2022 | 
Sports

How NBA stars and other celebrities reacted to Sue Bird’s final game

Steph Curry, Ken Jennings and others shared praise for WNBA legend Sue Bird

By  Kelsey Dallas Kelsey Dallaskdallas@deseretnews.com
SHARE How NBA stars and other celebrities reacted to Sue Bird’s final game
Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird reacts to fans chanting “Thank you Sue” after the Storm were eliminated from the playoffs with a loss, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Seattle.

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird reacts to fans chanting “Thank you Sue” after the Storm were eliminated from the playoffs with a loss in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinal to the Las Vegas Aces, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Seattle.

Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press

WNBA legend Sue Bird played what will likely be her final game Tuesday night, and celebrities of all stripes took to Twitter afterwards to congratulate her on an unbelievable career.

Bird, who is 41, won four WNBA titles and five Olympic gold medals in the past two decades. She was also a 13-time All-Star, a record for WNBA players, according to ESPN.

On Tuesday, Bird’s Seattle Storm fell to the Las Vegas Aces, ending their playoff run. The crowd at the game chanted “Thank you, Sue” during her last postgame interview.

“It has been my honor to pay for this franchise, to play for these fans. ... I hope I made everyone in here proud,” Bird said to ESPN’s Holly Rowe.

Rowe, a prominent sports commentator, later tweeted a clip from the interview with a special message for Bird.

“This is one of the hardest goodbyes I have ever had to say. Love. Respect. Forever,” she said.

Former “Jeopardy!” champion and current host Ken Jennings, who lives in Seattle, shared a similar message of gratitude.

“GOAT. (Greatest of all time.) Thank you for everything, Sue Bird,” he said.

Related

NBA stars like Steph Curry also tweeted praise for the WNBA player.

“Legend. Take a bow,” Curry said.

“One of the greatest to do it! ... Can’t wait to see what you do next,” tweeted Utah Jazz part-owner Dwyane Wade.

Former NBA player Jamal Crawford pointed out that Bird is one of several sports legends to retire this year.

“Sylvia Fowles. Sue Bird. Serena Williams. Allyson Felix. We may never see four of the greatest retire in the same year, from three different sports again. The impact will be felt for generations. Respect,” Crawford said.

Next Up In Sports
When will Zach Wilson return? Probably later than you think
Linebacker Max Tooley relives pick-six that had been a long time coming
Why Utah coach Kyle Whittingham is ‘a Chris Curry fan’
High school girls soccer Tuesday highlights: Riverton shuts out Herriman, Box Elder wins in overtime
High school volleyball Tuesday highlights: Copper Hills, Mountain View roll to easy wins, North Summit prevails in five
High school volleyball: Balanced attack helps Lone Peak dominate Park City