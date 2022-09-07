How NBA stars and other celebrities reacted to Sue Bird’s final game

WNBA legend Sue Bird played what will likely be her final game Tuesday night, and celebrities of all stripes took to Twitter afterwards to congratulate her on an unbelievable career.

Bird, who is 41, won four WNBA titles and five Olympic gold medals in the past two decades. She was also a 13-time All-Star, a record for WNBA players, according to ESPN.

On Tuesday, Bird’s Seattle Storm fell to the Las Vegas Aces, ending their playoff run. The crowd at the game chanted “Thank you, Sue” during her last postgame interview.

“It has been my honor to pay for this franchise, to play for these fans. ... I hope I made everyone in here proud,” Bird said to ESPN’s Holly Rowe.

For the last time ever, Sue Bird leaves the court.



The best to ever do it, and we're so lucky to have watched her@komonews #WNBAPlayoffs @S10Bird pic.twitter.com/RgpPAhJ4Oc — Niko Tamurian (@NikoTamurian) September 7, 2022

Rowe, a prominent sports commentator, later tweeted a clip from the interview with a special message for Bird.

“This is one of the hardest goodbyes I have ever had to say. Love. Respect. Forever,” she said.

Former “Jeopardy!” champion and current host Ken Jennings, who lives in Seattle, shared a similar message of gratitude.

“GOAT. (Greatest of all time.) Thank you for everything, Sue Bird,” he said.

NBA stars like Steph Curry also tweeted praise for the WNBA player.

“Legend. Take a bow,” Curry said.

“One of the greatest to do it! ... Can’t wait to see what you do next,” tweeted Utah Jazz part-owner Dwyane Wade.

Former NBA player Jamal Crawford pointed out that Bird is one of several sports legends to retire this year.

“Sylvia Fowles. Sue Bird. Serena Williams. Allyson Felix. We may never see four of the greatest retire in the same year, from three different sports again. The impact will be felt for generations. Respect,” Crawford said.