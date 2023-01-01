9 athletes who could make history in 2023

Sports fans witnessed sports greatness in 2022 as several athletes made history and put their names in the record books.

Erin Jackson became the first black woman to win gold in speed skating at the Winter Olympics. Gregg Popovich became the winningest coach in NBA history. LeBron James became the first NBA player with 10,000 points, rebounds and assists.

What records will be broken in 2023?

Here are nine athletes who could make history in 2023:

Justin Jefferson

The Minnesota Vikings’ Justin Jefferson is about to make NFL history. The third-year receiver is on pace to break Calvin Johnson’s single-season receiving yards record. Entering Week 17, Jefferson has 1,756 receiving yards, which is 208 yards shy of Johnson’s record, according to Sports Illustrated.

With Jefferson averaging 117.1 points per game this season, the record is certainly attainable in the last two weeks of the season. Jefferson has recorded more than 105 yards in 10 games this season.

The remaining 208 yards he needs could even come in Week 17. Jefferson had 223 yards in the team’s loss to the Detroit Lions on Dec. 11, according to ESPN.

Tom Brady

Last season, Tom Brady set the record for the most single-season completions with 485. He could break that record by the end of the season. With two more games left in the regular season, Brady is 42 completions shy of his record.

ESPN projects Brady will complete 502 passes this season. In his last two games, he recorded 32 and 30 completions.

LeBron James

LeBron James is doing everything he can to cement himself as the greatest basketball player of all time. He is chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record: 38,387 points.

James is 574 points away from becoming the NBA’s all-time scoring leader as of Dec. 28, according to the NBA’s LeBron James Scoring Tracker.

He averaged 30.3 points per game last season, and if he scores at the same rate, he will break the record around the midpoint of the season, according to the tracker.

Russell Westbrook

James’ Lakers teammate Russell Westbrook could join the record breaking party in 2023. Westbrook could become the first player in NBA history with 200 career triple doubles, according to Jeff Case at NBA.com.

As of Dec. 30, Westbrook is three triple doubles away from accomplishing the feat, according to BasketballReference.com. He already has the most triple doubles in league history, with 16 more than Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson.

He was six away at the start of the season but recorded three in December, according to ESPN.

Erling Haaland

Norwegian soccer player Erling Haaland has taken the soccer world by storm, and he did it without playing in the World Cup. Haaland is on pace to break the record for the most Premier League goals scored in a season.

Haaland plays for Manchester City F.C. in the Premier League, and in just 15 matches this season, he has scored 20 goals.

The current Premier League record belongs to Alan Shearer and Andy Cole, who both scored 34 goals in a 42-game season. Mo Salah holds the record for most goals in the league’s now 38-game season with 32.

At his current rate, Haaland could score 50 goals this season, according to CNN.

The U.S. women’s national team

In 2023, the U.S. women’s national team could make history as the first men’s or women’s team to win three consecutive World Cups, according to NBC Sports. The U.S.’s roster for the tournament is still unknown, but based on the 24 player biographies listed on U.S. Soccer’s website for players who have recently suited up for the national team, assumptions can be made about who will represent the U.S. in Australia and New Zealand in July.

As members of the 2015 and 2019 World Cup winning rosters, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn and Alyssa Naeher could join Pelé as the only players to win three World Cups if the U.S. can become three-peat champions.

