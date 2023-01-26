Another United States Golf Association National Championship is coming to Utah — in 2034

Twenty-two years years after Soldier Hollow Golf Club in Midway hosted the first United States Golf Association championship in state history — the U.S. Amateur Public Links tournament — a second USGA event will be staged in Utah.

The Country Club of Salt Lake City announced Thursday night at a gathering at the venerable club on SLC’s East Bench that it has been awarded the 2034 U.S. Women’s Amateur in August of that year.

“It is an honor for The Country Club to have been selected to host the 134th U.S. Women’s Amateur, and to bring this distinguished championship to Utah for the first time,” said Chris Gore, president of The Country Club. “This is an exciting opportunity for our membership and the entire Salt Lake City community, and we look forward to hosting the world’s top female amateur golfers in 2034.

The Country Club will host the 125th Utah State Amateur championship in June.

In 2012, T.J. Vogel won the U.S. Publinks title at Soldier Hollow, defeating Kevin Aylwin in the championship match.

The U.S. Women’s Amateur also has a match-play format after two rounds of stroke-play qualifying. This year’s U.S. Women’s Am will be held at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles from August 6-12.

“This is an incredibly big deal for the city and the state,” said Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, who attended Thursday’s announcement. “This just doesn’t happen without a lot of planning and hard work.”

Cox promised that he will not be serving as governor in 2034, but plans to attend the event.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall expressed similar sentiments, joking that in 2034 people will look at photos from Thursday’s event and remark at how much hair the governor had back then.

“This is a recognition of the growth of the game of golf, the culture around it, and how strong of a state and city we are,” Mendenhall said. “… It is an investment in where we are going.”

Mendenhall said she and Cox talk about 2034 “quite often, because there is something else around sports that we think will also be happening in 2034, or before, perhaps 2030,” an obvious reference to the city and state seeking to host the Winter Olympic Games again.

The U.S. Women’s Amateur is the third-oldest USGA tournament, first held in 1895.

The Country Club of SLC was founded in 1899 in what is now the Gilmer Park neighborhood and relocated to its present site in 1920.

William Watson and Harold “Hal” Lamb designed the 18-hole layout on 175 acres near the mouth of Parley’s Canyon.

The clubhouse was restored in 2002 and the course was renovated in 2007 by John Harbottle.

“As one of the oldest clubs in the western United States, the Country Club is steeped in golf history and is sure to provide a spectacular setting for the 134th U.S. Women’s Amateur,” said Mark Hill, USGA managing director for championships. “… We are thrilled to add The Country Club to the list of national championship host venues.”

The selection of The Country Club is special for John Bodenhamer, who is Chief Championships Officer for the USGA, because he played on BYU’s golf team for four years under late and legendary coach Karl Tucker and considers the area his second home.

“It is a big of coming home for me,” Bodenhamer said at the event Thursday.

He thanked Mike Bailey, who is President of the Utah Golf Association and also a member of the Country Club — serving as club historian — and a driving force behind landing the event in Utah.

