What you need to know about the scandal that rocked the soccer world this week

U.S. men’s national soccer team coach Gregg Berhalter issued a statement on Twitter on Tuesday admitting to kicking his now-wife 30 years ago, four months after they met and started dating.

Berhalter said in the statement that he wanted to “publicly share some personal information which a third party has used against” him and his family. He said that during the World Cup, U.S. Soccer was contacted by an individual trying to use the information to “take me down.”

What was the incident?

In 1991, Berhalter had been dating his then-girlfriend Rosalind Santana for four months when they went out to a bar. He said the couple had a “heated argument” that “became physical and I kicked her in the legs,” according to the statement.

“There are zero excuses for my actions that night; it was a shameful moment and one that I regret to this day,” he said.

The couple broke up and told their friends and families about the incident but didn’t involve law enforcement. Berhalter sought counseling afterwards to help him “learn, grow and improve.” He called that one of the best decisions he’s made.

Seven months later, Santana called Berhalter and asked if they could meet. The couple reconciled and now have four children together. They recently celebrated 25 years of marriage.

Who told U.S. Soccer?

Berhalter did not name the individual he claimed had contacted U.S. Soccer but ESPN reported that Danielle Reyna, the mother of U.S. forward Gio Reyna and wife of former U.S. national team captain Claudio Reyna, reported the incident to U.S. Soccer’s sporting director Earnie Stewart.

She shared the information after Berhalter said at the HOW Institute for Society’s Summit on Moral Leadership in New York that he almost sent an unnamed player home from the World Cup for not meeting expectations, according to ESPN.

Gio Reyna confirmed he was the player in question in an Instagram post.

“I am also a very emotional person, and I fully acknowledge that I let my emotions get the best of me and affect my training and behavior for a few days after learning about my limited role (at the World Cup),” Gio Reyna said in the post. “I apologized to my teammates and coach for this, and I was told I was forgiven. Thereafter, I shook off my disappointment and gave everything I had on and off the field.”

In his comments at the summit, Berhalter said “there were no issues with this player” after they talked and he apologized to the team, according to the summit’s briefings. Because of the ownership Gio Reyna took of the situation, his mother thought it was unfair of Berhalter to bring the incident into the public light.

“I thought it was especially unfair that Gio, who had apologized for acting immaturely about his playing time, was still being dragged through the mud when Gregg had asked for and received forgiveness for doing something so much worse at the same age,” Danielle Reyna said in a statement, per ESPN.

She said Berhalter’s statement about kicking his wife was not the full story.

“Without going into detail, the statements from yesterday significantly minimize the abuse on the night in question. Rosalind Berhalter was my roommate, teammate and best friend, and I supported her through the trauma that followed,” she continued. “It took a long time for me to forgive and accept Gregg afterward, but I worked hard to give him grace, and ultimately made both of them and their kids a huge part of my family’s life. I would have wanted and expected him to give the same grace to Gio. This is why the current situation is so very hurtful and hard.”

ESPN reported that sources say Claudio Reyna also sent messages to Stewart and general manager Brian McBride because of his son’s diminished role on the team and “threatened to share allegations about Berhalter’s past, but Reyna has denied those allegations.”

Gio Reyna only played 52 minutes in his team’s World Cup matches, according to The Athletic.

How has U.S. Soccer responded?

Berhalter is no longer the coach of the men’s national team. His contract expired on Dec. 31.

U.S. Soccer announced on Tuesday that they had launched an investigation into the incident after being informed about it on Dec. 11, per a statement on Twitter.

Pending the result of the investigation, Stewart says Berhalter is still under consideration to coach the national team again, according to Yahoo! Sports.

Anthony Hudson, one of Berhalter’s assistant coaches, will serve as interim coach for the team’s training camp this month.

