Coaches and athletic directors could get suspended for fan misbehavior under Oregon bill

A bill proposed in Oregon by a state representative would require that athletic directors and coaches of public universities in the state be suspended for a minimum of one week if fans participate in certain negative behaviors during home games.

HB2472, which was proposed by Rep. Janelle Bynum, says public universities would be required to implement “equity focused policies that address the use of derogatory or inappropriate names, insults, verbal assaults, profanity or ridicule that occurs at an interscholastic activity, including by spectators of the interscholastic activity.”

The bill goes on to say that universities would need to create a “transparent complaint process” and have a reporting system for people “to make complaints about student, coach or spectator behavior” and that complaints would need to be responded to within 48 hours.

Additionally, universities would need to “strive” to resolve complaints within 30 days.

A system of sanctions would need to be developed and implemented, and annual surveys of students “to understand and respond to potential violations of equity focused policies” would need to be performed.

While the bill calls for all athletic department employees to receive training on the university’s policies, it specifically calls for the athletic director and head coach of the sport in whose game an incident occurs to be suspended for “at least” one week.

If the bill becomes law, universities that fail to implement such policies “may not receive public moneys in the form of state grants, state scholarship moneys or support from the Oregon State Police,” the bill reads.

As for how universities would create a code of conduct that would be compliant under the law, the bill states, “The Higher Education Coordinating Commission shall work with independent universities, the National Collegiate Athletic Association, professional organizations, student organizations, cultural organizations and religious organizations to develop rules for interscholastic codes of conduct.”

If passed, the bill would first apply to the 2023-24 school year.

Just last fall, a group of Oregon football fans were found to have directed a derogatory chant at BYU fans during a game in Eugene.

According to Pac-12 insider John Canzano, who is based in Oregon, Rep. Bynum’s son Ellis is a walk-on running back on the Oregon football team.

